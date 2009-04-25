Fates & Fortunes

PROGRAMMING

ESSIE CHAMBERS, VP, Nickelodeon Original Movies, has been named senior VP of original programming, BET.

LARRY KLEIN, music producer, has been named showrunner, The Brian McKnight Show.

ANDREW VREES, news director, WMUR Manchester, N.H., has been named news director, WCVB Boston.

CABLE

SCOTT STERNBER, senior director of business development, Yahoo, has been named VP of international digital media, ESPN.

MARY BETH HALPRIN, media relations, Chrysler LLC, has been named VP of public relations and community affairs of the Michigan Region, Comcast.

MARKETING

CAROL EISENRAUCH, VP of global sales and marketing, Promax/BDA, has been named head of global business development, Hurrah! Marketing.

ASHLEY MESSINA, national sales manager, WDCW Washington, D.C., has been promoted to general sales manager.

MARYAM BANIKARIM, chief marketing officer, Univision Communications, has been named senior VP of integrated sales marketing, NBC Universal.

VINCE NELSON, director of sales, KBJR/KDLH Duluth, has been named general sales manager, WRGB/WCWN Albany-Schenectady.

DARLENE CHAPMAN-HOLMES, senior VP of marketing, AmericanLife TV Network, has been named senior director of affiliate sales, Retirement Living TV.

SCOTT COLLINS, senior VP of ad sales, WE TV, has been promoted to executive VP of national advertising sales.

JEFFREY MIRMAN, director of brand integration and mobile strategy and director of interactive marketing, Starwood Hotels and Resorts, has been named VP of marketing and programming, NBA Digital.

TECHNOLOGY

DEAN HADAEGH, CTO/VP of administration, Tennis Channel, has been promoted to CTO/senior VP of technical operations.

MARVA JOHNSON, VP of CLEC operations, Bright House Networks Information Services, has been promoted to VP of technology and industry affairs, Bright House Networks.

RELATED FIELDS

ALAN SAXE, senior VP of business and legal affairs, Warner Horizon Television, has been named senior VP of business and legal affairs, The Oprah Winfrey Network.

SIMON SUTTON, president of programming distribution and international, HBO, has been appointed secretary, International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.

ERIC JACKSON, Turner Enterprise Performance, has been named VP of business operations, NBA Digital.

JEFFREY REYNA, senior counsel of legal, corporate and distribution, Sony Pictures Entertainment, has been promoted to VP of digital distribution business affairs, Sony Pictures Television.

