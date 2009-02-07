Fates & Fortunes

BROADCAST

SUSAN LUCAS has been named general manager, KTUU Anchorage.

PATRICK MCCLENAHAN, senior VP and station manager, KCBS/KCAL Los Angeles, has been promoted to president and general manager.

JOHN SILVESTER, business development account executive, ResponseLogic, has been named regional sales director, KBCW San Francisco.

Cheryl Olive, director of sales, WBRE/WYOU Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, has been named VP/general manager, KARD Monroe, La./KTVE El Dorado, Ark.

PROGRAMMING

KEITH LE GOY, executive VP of distribution, Sony Pictures Television International, has been promoted to president of distribution.

MICHAEL WRIGHT, senior VP, Turner Entertainment Networks' content creation group, has been promoted to executive VP of programming, TBS, TNT and TCM. Also at Turner: PHIL OPPENHEIM, VP of programming, TNT and TBS, has been promoted to senior VP of program planning and scheduling, TBS and TNT; LILLAH MCCARTHY, VP of series programming, TBS and TNT, has been promoted to senior VP of original programming, TBS and TNT.

STUART ZWAGIL, VP, 44 Blue Productions, has been promoted to senior VP. Also at 44 Blue Productions, DAVE HALE, senior supervising producer, has been promoted to head of current programming; JUANITA MITCHELL, accounting manager, has been promoted to controller; and MONICA LOGAN, executive assistant, is now development coordinator.

BERNIE YOUNG, co-executive producer, The Martha Stewart Show, has been promoted to executive VP and general manager of broadcasting, Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia. Also at Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia, LIZ AIELLO, VP of radio, has been promoted to senior VP of broadcasting and Omnimedia consent strategy.

CABLE

LEO W. BRENNAN, senior VP and general manager, Cox Communications' LasVegas system, has been promoted to COO of Cox Communications.

DAN OVERLEESE, coordinating director, Golf Channel, has been promoted to VP of TV operations. Also at Golf Channel, SHANNON O'NEILL, senior VP, has been promoted to general manager, New Media Group.

JOHN ROY, senior director of advanced video implementation, Charter Communications, has been named VP of cable operations and engineering, Comcast Media Center.

LAURA HOCKRIDGE, executive producer, Tennis Channel, has been promoted to VP of original programming. Also at Tennis Channel, DAVID SCOTT, executive director of acquisitions and planning, has been promoted to VP of programming.

APRIL CARTY-SIPP, VP of creative services, Comcast Sports Group, has been promoted to senior VP of creative services.

MARKETING

DONNA ALDA, VP of telemarketing sales, Cablevision, has been promoted to senior VP of telemarketing.

VICKY FREE, VP of entertainment marketing, Turner Entertainment Networks, has been named VP of 360 consumer marketing, Turner Broadcasting's animation, young adults and kids media group; TRACY BARASH, director of global-themed entertainment, Warner Brothers Consumer Products group, has been named VP of brand development, Turner Broadcasting's animation, young adults and kids media group.

JOSH FELDMAN, account executive, Cartoon Network and Adult Swim ad sales, has been promoted to VP and New York sales manager.

MATT CIHON, account manager, Starz Entertainment, has been named regional manager of affiliate relations, The Sportsman Channel.

EVAN GEERLINGS, co-founder, ICandy Interactive, has been named senior VP of the digital design group, Trailer Park.

JUAN PABLO ALVAREZ, manager of affiliate relations, Azteca America, has been promoted to director of affiliate relations.

JOHN ISON, VP of product management, Avid, has been named VP of marketing, Omneon.

JOURNALISM

REX HOGGARD, senior writer, Golfweek magazine, has been named senior writer, GolfChannel.com.

RELATED FIELDS

CASEY ROBISON, associate director for writer/publisher relations, BMI, has been promoted to director for writer/publisher relations.

ANDY MCKENNA, VFX supervisor, Moving Pixels, has been named lead flame artist, a52.

LINDSEY POLLAK, career development strategist, has been named contributing columnist, ABC News on Campus.

