Fates & Fortunes

BROADCAST

BRIAN SANDS, GM, Forever Communications, has been named account executive, WMC Memphis.

NICOLE PAOLINI-SUBRAMANYA, lawyer, Cinnamon Mueller, has been named VP of business and legal affairs, NBC Universal.

PROGRAMMING

CAROLANNE DOLAN, executive producer, NHNZ, has joined We TV as VP of non-fiction development and production. Also at We TV, THERESA PATIRI, director of production management, operations and administration, has been promoted to VP of production management and operations.

GENE MCCARTHY, VP of development and current programming, Discovery Channel, has been promoted to senior VP of development and production.

CABLE

JEREMY HESTER, sales assistant, Cox Media, has been named local account executive, LNC5 Hampton Roads (Va.).

JAMES B. SPELLER, insurance agent, HH&B Insurance, has been named local account executive, Cox Media.

REBECCA GLASHOW, VP of digital media distribution, Discovery Communications, has been promoted to senior VP of digital media distribution.

JOE RILEY, news director, Comcast SportsNet Chicago, has joined Golf Channel as senior director of news. Also at Golf Channel: COURTNEY HOLT, director of player relations and booking, Comcast SportsNet Philadelphia, has been named director of booking and player relations; BILL HENTSCHEL, coordinating producer, NBA TV, has been named senior director of studio production.

EDDIE DALVA, consultant, Spike TV and TV Land, has been named VP of content, MTV.

LYNNE KRASELSKY, East Coast VP, Reactrix, has been named senior VP of international advertising and sponsorship sales, ESPN.

TYRONE JOHNSON, consultant, Gospel Music Channel, has been promoted to senior director, multicultural sales and development.

GERRY LOGUE has been named VP and creative director, Oxygen Media. Also at Oxygen Media, BARBARA SHORNICK, VP of marketing, Imaginova Corp., has been named VP of sales and marketing.

MARKETING

E.J. CONLIN, VP of consumer marketing, National Geographic Channel, has been named VP of marketing, Retirement Living TV.

JESSICA FANG, director of national accounts, Fox Cable Networks, has been promoted to VP of national accounts.

TECHNOLOGY

GEOFFREY GILL, manager of global sales and marketing, Weidmann Electrical Technology, has been named CFO and VP of strategy, Innerscope Research. Also at Innerscope Research: RAVI KOTHURI, software engineer, Oracle, has been named VP of technology and research development; DONNA DEANGELIS, president of marketing, Digitas, has been named VP and GM.

MIKE LEATHERS, senior VP and creative director, Trailer Park, has been named president and co-creative director. Also at Trailer Park, SARAH PIERCE, VP of on-air promotion, emerging networks, NBC Universal, has been named senior VP and co-creative director.

RELATED FIELDS

MICHELLE ZARR, director of business and legal affairs, Sony/ATV Music Publishing, has joined BMI as attorney and in-house consel.

RAY YEE, senior director of film/TV relations, BMI, has been promoted to executive director.

