What's your fate?

SEND TO: Fates & Fortunes, Broadcasting & Cable

E-MAIL: bcfates@reedbusiness.com

FAX: 646-746-7028;

MAIL: 360 Park Ave. South,

New York, NY 10010

BROADCAST

CRAIG ROBINSON, executive VP of operations and strategy, KNBC Los Angeles, has been promoted to president and general manager.

LISA REMILLARD, reporter, WTFS Tampa, has been named weekday morning and midday co-anchor, KTNV Las Vegas.

DAVE HUDDLESTON, anchor, WTXF Philadelphia, has been named weekend co-anchor, KYW Philadelphia.

ARTURO RIERA, digital advertising sales manager, KBCW San Francisco, has been promoted to director of sales.

BRANDEN FRANTZ, director of sales, WKEF/WRGT Dayton, has been named general sales manager, WXIX Cincinnati.

PAM PEARSON, VP/GM, KCPQ/KMYQ Seattle, has been given additional management responsibilities at KRCW Portland.

PROGRAMMING

DAVID SHACKLEY, VP of global events, Discovery Communications, has been named senior VP of creative.

NATHANIA SEALES, senior director of on-air production, Cartoon Network, has been promoted to VP of production.

BRUCE TUCHMAN, executive VP, MGM Networks, has been promoted to president.

CABLE

ADAM SESSLER, host, X-Play, has been promoted to editor-in-chief, G4 Games Content.

SCOTT WALKER, national correspondent, ESPN, has joined the Golf Channel as an anchor and reporter.

RICHARD GAY, head of strategy and business operations, VH1 and CMT, has been named executive VP of strategy and operations, MTV and VH1.

TOM WOODBURY, executive VP of business affairs and legal, sales, and network operations, HBO, has been promoted to general counsel and executive VP of network business affairs.

ROXANNE MODJALLAL, VP of finance, Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution, has been promoted to senior VP of finance.

MALEKA BURNETTE, marketing manager, Comcast Cable, has been named director of public affairs, Discovery Communications.

MARKETING

HAWLEY T. CHESTER III, director of Canadian sales and marketing, Speed, has been promoted to VP of Canadian sales and marketing.

KEVIN MCCARTHY, national sales manager, ABC, has been named senior director of broadcast sales, HipCricket.

EARL MARSHALL, manager of merger and acquisition activities, Comcast Cable, has been named senior VP of finance, strategy, and business development, the Golf Channel.

TECHNOLOGY

MATTHEW BRAATZ, senior VP of technology and operations, NBC Universal Local Media, has been promoted to senior V Pof broadcast operations, NBC Universal Media Distribution Services.

LARENCE K. OAKS, director of engineering, LIN TV, has been named VP of technology, Meredith Broadcasting Group.

RELATED FIELDS

ROBERT ZIMMERMAN, VP of media relations, Fox News, has been named VP of public relations and corporate communications, World Wrestling Entertainment.

RANDALL J. HOGAN, chairman and CEO, Pentair, has been elected president of Minnesota Public Radio.

MICHAEL DENSON, VP of credit and collections, Petry Media Corp., has been named VP of network credit and collections, Katz Media Group.

JON MCTAGGART, senior VP and COO, Minnesota Public Radio, hasbeen elected to the board of directors of National Public Radio.