Fates & Fortunes

Broadcast

ERIC ATCHLEY, account executive, KTVT Dallas-Fort Worth, has been promoted to new-business development manager, KTVT/KTXA Dallas-Fort Worth. Also at KTVT/KTXA: WESLEY CHATFIELD, senior account executive, Time Warner Cable Media Sales, has been named account executive, KTVT/KTXA; MICHAEL MCCARDEL, 10 p.m. news producer, WFAA Dallas-Fort Worth, has been named executive producer, KTVT.

FIONA GOROSTIZA, weather anchor, KMIR Palm Desert, Calif., has been named weather forecaster and reporter, KDFW Dallas.

CHRIS SOWERS, chief meteorologist and severe-weather expert, MyWeatherLive.com, has been named weekend meteorologist, WFLD Chicago.

BRIAN STITES, sports producer, KRON San Francisco, is now staff sports producer, KPIX/KBCW San Francisco.

MARY BULLARD, news director, WCSC Charleston, S.C., has been named assistant news director, WHNS Greenville, S.C.

KEVIN WALSH, VP and director of sales, KOVR/KMAX Sacramento, has been named VP and general manager.

Michael Jones, senior executive VP and chief administrative officer, Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, has joined PBS as chief operating officer.

Art Ellis, executive director of brand management and promotion, WHYY Philadelphia, has been promotedto executive director of communications and brand management.

Programming

BRIAN IGLESIAS has joined Tribe Pictures as a producer.

DREW TAPPON, senior VP of original programming and series development, MTV, has joined Warner Horizon Television as senior creative executive for alternativeprogramming.

S. REGINALD WILLIAMS, senior VP, music strategy, MTV Networks, has been named COO, Desi Hits.

Cable

MEREDITH MOMODA, senior VP, integrated marketing, TLC, has been named VP, integrated marketing, OWN: The Oprah Winfrey Network.

Marketing

MATT BRUBAKER, executive VP and creative director, Trailer Park, has been promoted to president of the company's theatrical division.

Journalism

CHRIS MAY, weekend and afternoon anchor, KYW Philadelphia, has bee promoted to evening anchor.

Technology

DEREK JOHNSON, Autodesk Smoke artist, Crash & Sues, has joined Drive Thru Editorial as an Autodesk Smoke artist.

PATRICK DOYLE, CFO, DirecTV Group, has been promoted to executive VP of finance.

LUIS DOMINGUEZ, VP and GM for worldwide regional sales and operations, Unisys, has joined UTStarcom as senior VP of international sales, marketing and services.

Related Fields

MIKE PANDOLFO, managing director/creative director, Wonderful, has been named creative director, composer and general manager, Avenida Acceso/Elias Arts.

MIKE MCVAY, president, McVay Media, has been appointed to the board of directors, Country Radio Broadcasters.

Donna Goldsmith, executive VP of consumer products, World Wrestling Entertainment, has been promoted to COO.

DAVID WERTHEIMER, executive director, Entertainment Technology Center, USC, has been named vice chairman, Global Media Awards.

BEN MONEY, head of research, Eurosport Television, has been named VP, international advertising sales research, STAR Hong Kong.

Susan Whiting, chairman of Nielsen Media Research and executive VP, has been promoted to vice chairperson, The Nielsen Co.