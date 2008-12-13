Fates & Fortunes

BROADCAST



SCOTT MOORE, local sales manager, KTBC Austin, Texas, has been named general sales manager. Also at KTBC, MARK RODMAN, general sales manager, has been promoted to VP and general manager.

ERIK GREENBERGER, senior director, business development, Internet Broadcasting, has been promoted to VP, revenue business development. Also at Internet Broadcasting: MARGEE ANDERSON, managing director, Midwest sales, has been promoted to VP, national sales; MARC NAYOR, managing director, East Coast sales, has been promoted to VP, network development.

ERIC J. HEIDENDAHL, VP, technical services, Canwest Global TV, has been named business development director, systems integration business development, AZCAR Canada.

DONNA MILLS, senior director, affiliate relations and marketing, NBC Universal Domestic Television Distribution, has been promoted to VP, marketing and affiliate relations.



PROGRAMMING



ADAM GALLAGHER, senior editor and producer, New Wave Entertainment, has been appointed senior editor of EPK and DVD production, M3 Television.

MARGUERITE PACHACHA, senior VP, business affairs and legal, Paramount Home Entertainment, has been promoted to executive VP, business affairs and legal.

PETER ISACKSEN, producer, Lovebites, JWT, has been appointed president, Alan Ett Creative Group.



CABLE



ROBERT TERCEK, chief marketing officer, MForma Group, has been named president of Digital Media, OWN: The Oprah Winfrey Network.

GIDEON BIERER, senior VP of digital media, MTV Networks International, has been promoted to executive VP of digital media.

JACQUELINE M. WELCH, VP of employee and organizational effectiveness, Rock-Tenn Co., has been named senior VP of human resources, Turner Broadcasting System.

TANYA VAN COURT, senior VP, Preschool and Parents Online, Nickelodeon, has been promoted to senior VP and general manager of Noggin, ParentsConnect and Nick Jr.com.

HOWARD LEE, VP of development and production, Planet Green/East Coast, has been named VP of production and development, East Coast, TLC.

IAN PARMITER, executive producer, Discovery Communications, has been promoted to senior VP, integrated advertising sales marketing.

FREDDY P. JAMES, VP/site director, HGTV.com, has been promoted to senior VP, program development and production, HGTV.

DANIELLE KNOX, co-host, The Balancing Act, Lifetime Television, has been named weekend news anchor, WGCL Atlanta.

JOHN KEIB, regional VP, marketing and sales, Time Warner Cable New York City region, has been promoted to president of the central New York division.

DAVID GRAY, regional VP, sales and marketing, Time Warner Cable Northeast region, has been promoted to regional VP, sales and marketing, New York City region.

NAJMIE ALLETTE, developer and deliverer, licensing program, The Football Association, has been appointed as manager, international licensing, Europe, Middle East and Africa, World Wrestling Entertainment. Also at WWE, GILLIAN HUGHES, engineer and consultant, mBlox, has been named director, digital business development, Europe, Middle East and Africa.

NINA LEDERMAN, president, Joe Roth TV, CBS/Paramount, has been named senior VP, series programming and development, Lifetime Networks.

MARK JOHNSON, VP of partner relations, JumpTV, has been named senior director of business operations, PGATour.com, Turner Sports.

PETER SEYMOUR, senior VP, strategy, Disney Media Networks, has been promoted to executive VP, strategy and research.

JOHN CALDWELL, acting president, National Geographic Digital Media, has been named president.



TECHNOLOGY



MICHAEL THURK, chief operating officer, Avaya, has been appointed to the board of directors, Acme Packet.

PAUL S. MAXWELL, chairman and CEO, Media Business Corp., has joined Secure Signals' advisory board.



RELATED FIELDS



STEVE MOORE, senior VP, AEG Live!, Anschutz Entertainment, has been elected president of the board of directors, Country Music Association.

MARIE COOLMAN, director, publicity and marketing, Hudson Street Press, has been named executive director, publicity, Hyperion Publishing.

BROOKE MORROW, senior VP, international/creative, EMI Music Publishing, has been named director, international writer/publisher relations, BMI.