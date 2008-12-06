Fates & Fortunes

What's your fate?

BROADCAST

KERRY INSERRA, senior VP and director of account development, Heinrich Marketing, has joined KBCW San Francisco as an account executive.

SEAN TORBETT, regional director of engineering, Ion Media Networks, has joined KPIX/KBCW San Francisco as project manager. Also at KPIX/KBCW, CHRIS GUERRERO, designer, WJLA Washington, D.C., has joined as lead news designer.

AMANDA JO “MANDI” ENOS has joined WHO Des Moines as an account executive.

PROGRAMMING

ALAN S. WINTER, producer,I Survived a Japanese Game Show and Trading Spaces, A. Smith & Co., has been named senior VP, production.

JUDI CORDRAY, VP, BO&E West Coast operations, Disney ABC Media Networks Group, has joined ESPN as VP in charge of the Los Angeles Production Center.

LISA ULLMANN, director of original series, Spike TV, has joined W!ldBrain as VP of development.

CABLE

KATRINA CUKAJ, VP of ad sales, CNN, has been promoted to senior VP of advertising sales and marketing.

ASHEESH SAKSENA, senior executive and partner, communications and high technology strategy, Accenture, has joined Time Warner Cable as deputy chief strategy officer and senior VP, corporate strategy.

JON KROPP, senior director of strategy and business development, TurnerSports, has been promoted to VP of strategy and acquisitions.

MARKETING

DOUG HOWE, executive VP of product design and development, Old Navy, is now at QVC USA, as executive VP of design, development and global sourcing.

PHYLLIS ERLICH, strategic ad sales promotions and marketing, Turner Broadcasting System, has joined BrightLine iTV as senior VP of business development.

BARBARA SREDENSCHEK, media/sales representative, Propulsion Media Labs, has been promoted to regional sales manager.

MATT JARVIS, executive VP/director, account planning, Deutsch/L.A., has joined 72andsunny as managing director.

JOURNALISM

MICHAEL DOYLE, manager of production and talent relations, Turner Sports, and TONY LAMB, assignment manager, CNN Sports, have been named managing editors for NBA Digital.

MIGUEL MARQUEZ, correspondent, ABC News, Los Angeles bureau, has been named a correspondent in the London bureau.

RYAN OWENS, correspondent, ABC News, New York, has been named a Dallas correspondent.

MIKE VON FREMD, correspondent, ABC News, Dallas, has joined the Los Angeles bureau.

HARRISON HOVE, meteorologist, KLFY Lafayette, La., has been named meteorologist and environmental reporter for the Ohio News Network.

TECHNOLOGY

JEFF LEEDS, music reporter, The New York Times, has joined Buzznet as editor-in-chief. Also at Buzznet: LESLIE SIMON, managing editor, Alternative Press magazine, has joined as senior editor.

MICHAEL MCDONNELL, executive VP and COO/CFO, MCG Capital Corp., has joined Intelsat as CFO/executive VP.

TIM FARRELL, VP of product, professional services and engineering, Boingo Wireless, has joined Cablevision as VP, wireless product development. Also at Cablevision, CRAIG PLUNKETT, co-founder, Fire Island Wireless, has been named VP, wireless market development.

DEREK SMITH, senior VP, content markets, Level 3, has been named executive VP for the Unicast and Pathfire units at DG FastChannel. Also at DG FastChannel: ADAM MOORE and DAN ISAACS have been named co-presidents of the Springbox Creative Digital Marketing Solutions Group.

RICKY KOVAC, senior Web producer, Neoganda, has joined AvatarLabs as a producer.

ROD KUTEMEIER, director of customer support and marketing, Sunflower Broadband, has been promoted to general manager.

KERRY G. OSLUND, VP of New Media, Gannett Broadcasting, has joined Schurz Communications as VP of Digital Media.

DAVE HARTMANN has joined Tamuz GmbH as importer and CEO in North and South America.

STEVE QUINTANA, assistant managing editor, San Antonio Express-News, has joined NBA Digital as executive interactive producer.

RELATED FIELDS

KENYA LOWE has joined WWJ and WKBD Detroit as a community correspondent for Street Beat.

RICHARD KIDD, senior director, rich media, EMEA at DoubleClick/Google, has been named managing director, Europe for DG FastChannel.

JOHN C. CHIANG, partner, DragonBridge Capital, has joined the Telecommunications Industry Association as president and managing director of the USITO in Beijing.

JARED BARTIE, chief administrative officer and general counsel, Bobcats Sports & Entertainment, has been named executive VP and general counsel, World Wrestling Entertainment.

RICH HAJDU has been named senior VP at Utah Scientific.

JOSEPH P. CLAYTON, former chairman, Sirius Satellite Radio, has joined EchoStar Corp.'s board of directors.

BILL MCCARGO, Scientific Atlanta, has joined Cisco Systems' Community Relations team as lead coordinator.

JENNIFER BUGLIONE, public relations assistant, Sayles & Winnikoff Communications, has been promoted to account executive.