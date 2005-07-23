Fates & Fortunes

What’s your fate?

Broadcast TV

Ed Goldman, VP/general manager, WBZ Boston,

WSBK Boston and WLWC New Bedford, Mass., named president/CEO, Pro Media Inc.,

Natick, Mass.

Cable TV

John H. Keib, VP, marketing and sales,

Syracuse division, Time Warner Cable, appointed regional VP/marketing and sales

management, upstate New York/Maine region.

Ralph Silvan, call center manager, Comcast

Knoxville, Tenn., system, named director, Comcast call center, Huntsville, Ala.

Programming

Kevan Boner, VP, planning and ultimates,

Universal Pictures, Universal City, Calif., named senior VP/CFO, NBC Universal

Television Distribution.

At ESPN Communications Department: Bill

Hofheimer, managing editor, Walt Disney World media relations,

named director, media relations and Women’s Basketball Coaches

Association (WBCA); Tilea Coleman, manager,

communications, named senior publicist.

At NBC Entertainment, Burbank, Calif.: Vivi

Zigler, senior VP, marketing and advertising services, The NBC

Agency, named executive VP, current programs;Ted

Frank, senior VP, current series, becomes executive VP,

entertainment strategy and programs; Katie

O’Connell, executive VP, development and current

programming, Imagine Television, named senior VP, New York Development;

Michael Weisman, executive producer,

The Jane Pauley Show, named executive

producer, NBC Universal Television Group; Wendy

Luckenbill, director, prime time series publicity, NBC

Entertainment, named VP, daytime, alternative and specials; Jamie

French, senior press manager, prime time series, becomes director;

Jeanette Eliot, manager, operations, NBC Entertainment

publicity, appointed director, events and operations; At NBC Sports:

David Neal, executive VP, NBC Olympics, named

executive producer; Sam Flood, producer, NASCAR on

NBC, TNT, NHL, named coordinating producer.

Dan Russell, VP, programming, Travel Channel,

Silver Spring, Md., named VP, programming, Discovery Health Channel, Silver

Spring.

Shari Howard, director, sponsorships and

promotion, marketing operations, TBS and TNT, named VP, sponsored promotions,

TV Land & Nick at Nite, New York.

Cara Conte, consultant, the Martial Arts

Channel, appointed VP, affiliate sales, HSN and America’s Store.

Rob Green, founder, Media Ventures Pictures,

named head of TV movie acquisitions, Granada International, Los Angeles.

Michael Elberg, national sales manager, FSN

Florida, Sunrise, Fla., named local sales manager, FSN Florida and Sun Sports.

Journalism

At KPIX San Francisco: Liam Mayclem,

reporter, KRON San Francisco, and Brian Hackney,

reporter/meteorologist, KRON, join

Eye on

the Bay in the same capacities.

Gary Schreier, senior producer,

Weekend Business News, Fox News Channel, New York,

promoted to executive producer.

Karl Norberg, associate producer,

Evening Magazine, KPIX San Francisco, named producer.

Jack Poorman, freelance producer, reality

programs, Fox TV, Los Angeles/promo production, KGO San Francisco, joins KGO

full-time as promo writer/producer.

Rob Wallace, executive sports producer, WHDH

Boston, named senior producer, NESN SportsDesk, New

England Sports Network, Boston.

Jennifer Sizemore, deputy managing editor,

Houston Chronicle, Houston, named deputy editor, news,

MSNBC.com.

Radio

At ABC Radio, New York: Mike Connolly, VP,

sales, ESPN Radio Network, named senior VP, sales, ABC Radio Networks;

Jon Newman, senior editor, ABC News Radio, promoted to

manager, news coverage.

Allied Fields

Hanna Pantle, senior director, media

relations and new media relations, BMI, Los Angeles, named executive director,

media relations.

At Kilpatrick Stockton LLP, corporate department, Washington:

Thomas J. Dougherty Jr. and Laura C.

Mow named partners, telecommunications law practice.

Karalee Vint, manager, board relations,

Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, North Hollywood, Calif., promoted to

director.

Carey Graeber, producer/founder, Great Plains

Productions, named president, Women in Film & Television, New York.

Michael O. Johnson, CEO, Herbalife Ltd.,

elected to board of directors, Univision Communications, Los Angeles, as

member, audit committee.

Ann Compton, national correspondent, ABC

Radio, New York, elected president, White House Correspondents Association.