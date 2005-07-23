Fates & Fortunes
By Staff
What’s your fate?
Send it to Melanie M. Clarke, editorial assistant, B&C (e-mail:
meclarke@ reedbusiness.com; fax: 646-746-7028; mail:
360 Park Ave. South, New York, NY 10010)
Broadcast TV
Ed Goldman, VP/general manager, WBZ Boston,
WSBK Boston and WLWC New Bedford, Mass., named president/CEO, Pro Media Inc.,
Natick, Mass.
Cable TV
John H. Keib, VP, marketing and sales,
Syracuse division, Time Warner Cable, appointed regional VP/marketing and sales
management, upstate New York/Maine region.
Ralph Silvan, call center manager, Comcast
Knoxville, Tenn., system, named director, Comcast call center, Huntsville, Ala.
Programming
Kevan Boner, VP, planning and ultimates,
Universal Pictures, Universal City, Calif., named senior VP/CFO, NBC Universal
Television Distribution.
At ESPN Communications Department: Bill
Hofheimer, managing editor, Walt Disney World media relations,
named director, media relations and Women’s Basketball Coaches
Association (WBCA); Tilea Coleman, manager,
communications, named senior publicist.
At NBC Entertainment, Burbank, Calif.: Vivi
Zigler, senior VP, marketing and advertising services, The NBC
Agency, named executive VP, current programs;Ted
Frank, senior VP, current series, becomes executive VP,
entertainment strategy and programs; Katie
O’Connell, executive VP, development and current
programming, Imagine Television, named senior VP, New York Development;
Michael Weisman, executive producer,
The Jane Pauley Show, named executive
producer, NBC Universal Television Group; Wendy
Luckenbill, director, prime time series publicity, NBC
Entertainment, named VP, daytime, alternative and specials; Jamie
French, senior press manager, prime time series, becomes director;
Jeanette Eliot, manager, operations, NBC Entertainment
publicity, appointed director, events and operations; At NBC Sports:
David Neal, executive VP, NBC Olympics, named
executive producer; Sam Flood, producer, NASCAR on
NBC, TNT, NHL, named coordinating producer.
Dan Russell, VP, programming, Travel Channel,
Silver Spring, Md., named VP, programming, Discovery Health Channel, Silver
Spring.
Shari Howard, director, sponsorships and
promotion, marketing operations, TBS and TNT, named VP, sponsored promotions,
TV Land & Nick at Nite, New York.
Cara Conte, consultant, the Martial Arts
Channel, appointed VP, affiliate sales, HSN and America’s Store.
Rob Green, founder, Media Ventures Pictures,
named head of TV movie acquisitions, Granada International, Los Angeles.
Michael Elberg, national sales manager, FSN
Florida, Sunrise, Fla., named local sales manager, FSN Florida and Sun Sports.
Journalism
At KPIX San Francisco: Liam Mayclem,
reporter, KRON San Francisco, and Brian Hackney,
reporter/meteorologist, KRON, join
Eye on
the Bay in the same capacities.
Gary Schreier, senior producer,
Weekend Business News, Fox News Channel, New York,
promoted to executive producer.
Karl Norberg, associate producer,
Evening Magazine, KPIX San Francisco, named producer.
Jack Poorman, freelance producer, reality
programs, Fox TV, Los Angeles/promo production, KGO San Francisco, joins KGO
full-time as promo writer/producer.
Rob Wallace, executive sports producer, WHDH
Boston, named senior producer, NESN SportsDesk, New
England Sports Network, Boston.
Jennifer Sizemore, deputy managing editor,
Houston Chronicle, Houston, named deputy editor, news,
MSNBC.com.
Radio
At ABC Radio, New York: Mike Connolly, VP,
sales, ESPN Radio Network, named senior VP, sales, ABC Radio Networks;
Jon Newman, senior editor, ABC News Radio, promoted to
manager, news coverage.
Allied Fields
Hanna Pantle, senior director, media
relations and new media relations, BMI, Los Angeles, named executive director,
media relations.
At Kilpatrick Stockton LLP, corporate department, Washington:
Thomas J. Dougherty Jr. and Laura C.
Mow named partners, telecommunications law practice.
Karalee Vint, manager, board relations,
Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, North Hollywood, Calif., promoted to
director.
Carey Graeber, producer/founder, Great Plains
Productions, named president, Women in Film & Television, New York.
Michael O. Johnson, CEO, Herbalife Ltd.,
elected to board of directors, Univision Communications, Los Angeles, as
member, audit committee.
Ann Compton, national correspondent, ABC
Radio, New York, elected president, White House Correspondents Association.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.