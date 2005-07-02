Fates & Fortunes

What's your fate?

Broadcast TV

Steve Spendlove, regional VP/general manager,

Clear Channel Television Sales, Fresno, Calif., promoted to senior VP, Western

region.

Eric Peterson, media research manager, Fallon

Worldwide, Minneapolis, Minn., named research director, KSTP St. Paul and KSTC

Minneapolis.

Jerry Ridling, news director, WPEC West Palm

Beach, Fla., to managing editor, KCEN Temple, Texas.

Robert Crain, news director, WSAW Wausau,

Wis., promoted to news director WMTV Madison, Wis.; Gil

Buettner, station manager, WWMT Kalamazoo, Mich., named news

director WSAW Wausau.

Cable TV

Lawrence J. Burian, VP/assistant general

counsel, named senior VP/associate general counsel and business affairs,

Cablevision Systems Corporation, Bethpage, N.Y.

At Comcast: Brian Marsh, station manager,

WASV Spartanburg, S.C., named general manager, Comcast Spotlight, Jacksonville,

Fla.; Jim Bibb, director, inside plant engineering,

Atlanta region, promoted to senior director, regional engineering;

Jacqueline “Jackie” Hamm Norris, senior employee

relations specialist, Computer Sciences Corp., El Segundo, Calif., joins the

Alabama/Mississippi management team as manager, human resources, Huntsville,

Ala.; Tom Bailey, engineering manager, Comcast,

Chattanooga, Tenn., promoted to technical operations director, Chattanooga

system; Terri Weldon, cable, government and regulatory

specialist/paralegal manager, Cole, Raywid & Braverman LLP, Washington,

joins the West Florida system as government affairs manager, Sarasota, Fla.

Michelle Kim, senior counsel, programming,

Time Warner Cable, Stamford, Conn., promoted to VP/chief counsel, programming.

Programming

Barry Jossen, senior VP, production,

Touchstone Television, promoted to executive VP.

From William Morris Agency, Beverly Hills, Calif., to Vin Di Bona

Productions, Santa Monica, Calif.: Scott Jackson,

coordinator, reality television department, named director, development;

Jeff Foster, alternative programming, network

television, named manager, development.

Andrea Kolb, sales manager, Discovery New

York, named VP/national sales manager.

Jeffery Kissinger, director, strategy and

planning, HGTV, Knoxville, Tenn., promoted to VP, promotion strategy, Scripps

Networks, Knoxville, Tenn.

At NBC Universal, Burbank, Calif.: Deborah

Thomas, VP, media relations, entertainment publicity promoted to

VP; Liza Rindge-Peterson, VP, daytime programs,

specials and longform publicity upped to VP, prime time series and longform

publicity.

At A&E Television Networks: Joan

Gundlach, regional VP, affiliate sales and marketing, Central/West

regions, named senior VP, affiliate sales and marketing, Chicago;

Joy Phenix, VP, affiliate sales and marketing,

Southeast region, named senior VP, national accounts, Atlanta.

Robert T. Schneider, senior VP, corporate

worldwide promotions, Warner Bros., Los Angeles, named executive VP,

Davie-Brown Entertainment, Los Angeles.

Promoted at Bunim-Murray Productions, Van Nuys, Calif.:

Gil Goldschein, VP, business and legal affairs,

promoted to senior VP; Phil Castaneda, VP, production

finance, promoted to senior VP; Patrick Murphy, VP,

production, named senior VP/executive in charge of production; Mark

Raudonis, director, post production, appointed VP;

Dave Stone, director, music, promoted to VP;

Farnaz Farjam, coordinating/line producer, promoted to

director, production.

Leslie Oren, VP, publicity, Telepictures

Productions, named senior VP, publicity and corporate communications, Fox

Television Studios, Los Angeles.

At Court TV, New York: Jessica Shreeve, VP,

documentaries and specials, AMC, New York, named VP, current programming and

specials; in current programming and specials: Madelyn

Brudner, senior associate producer, named coordinating producer;

Paul Bourdett, senior associate producer, named

coordinating producer.

Andrew Morris, VP, research, television

group, TV Guide, New York, appointed VP, research, Fuse, New York.

Rozanne Englehart, director, media research,

Warner Bros. Television Distribution, Los Angeles, named VP, programming and

research, Sony Pictures Television International, Culver City, Calif.

Jeff Brown, regional sales manager, Great

American Country, Centennial, Colo., appointed director, affiliate sales,

Central region, Gospel Music Channel, Denver.

John Duff, executive director, AOL, Dulles,

Va., named executive VP, distribution, CSTV, New York.

Jeffrey Genthner, senior VP/general manager,

FSN Florida, named VP/general manager, FSN South, Atlanta.

Michael McNeil, director, development,

NYC2012, Olympic organization, New York, named VP, partnership marketing, World

Wrestling Entertainment, Stamford, Conn.

At Starz Entertainment Group, Englewood, Colo.: Brian

Swanson,manager, affiliate sales, promoted to director, affiliate

point of sale; Eric Neal,senior analyst, strategic

planning, promoted to director, affiliate sales and marketing;

Chris Hogan, VP, Residential Video, Voice, and Data,

Oslo Norway, joins as director, affiliate sales and marketing;

Tonya Hall, SEG, WideOpenWest, Colorado Springs,

Colo., development and sales, named senior director, direct marketing.

Advertising/Marketing/PR

Joe Boyle, VP, corporate communications, iN

DEMAND Networks, New York, named managing director, PK Network, New York.

Technology

Keith Johnston, CGI director, visual effects,

GTN, Atlanta, named creative director, Concrete Pictures, Philadelphia.