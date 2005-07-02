Fates & Fortunes
Broadcast TV
Steve Spendlove, regional VP/general manager,
Clear Channel Television Sales, Fresno, Calif., promoted to senior VP, Western
region.
Eric Peterson, media research manager, Fallon
Worldwide, Minneapolis, Minn., named research director, KSTP St. Paul and KSTC
Minneapolis.
Jerry Ridling, news director, WPEC West Palm
Beach, Fla., to managing editor, KCEN Temple, Texas.
Robert Crain, news director, WSAW Wausau,
Wis., promoted to news director WMTV Madison, Wis.; Gil
Buettner, station manager, WWMT Kalamazoo, Mich., named news
director WSAW Wausau.
Cable TV
Lawrence J. Burian, VP/assistant general
counsel, named senior VP/associate general counsel and business affairs,
Cablevision Systems Corporation, Bethpage, N.Y.
At Comcast: Brian Marsh, station manager,
WASV Spartanburg, S.C., named general manager, Comcast Spotlight, Jacksonville,
Fla.; Jim Bibb, director, inside plant engineering,
Atlanta region, promoted to senior director, regional engineering;
Jacqueline “Jackie” Hamm Norris, senior employee
relations specialist, Computer Sciences Corp., El Segundo, Calif., joins the
Alabama/Mississippi management team as manager, human resources, Huntsville,
Ala.; Tom Bailey, engineering manager, Comcast,
Chattanooga, Tenn., promoted to technical operations director, Chattanooga
system; Terri Weldon, cable, government and regulatory
specialist/paralegal manager, Cole, Raywid & Braverman LLP, Washington,
joins the West Florida system as government affairs manager, Sarasota, Fla.
Michelle Kim, senior counsel, programming,
Time Warner Cable, Stamford, Conn., promoted to VP/chief counsel, programming.
Programming
Barry Jossen, senior VP, production,
Touchstone Television, promoted to executive VP.
From William Morris Agency, Beverly Hills, Calif., to Vin Di Bona
Productions, Santa Monica, Calif.: Scott Jackson,
coordinator, reality television department, named director, development;
Jeff Foster, alternative programming, network
television, named manager, development.
Andrea Kolb, sales manager, Discovery New
York, named VP/national sales manager.
Jeffery Kissinger, director, strategy and
planning, HGTV, Knoxville, Tenn., promoted to VP, promotion strategy, Scripps
Networks, Knoxville, Tenn.
At NBC Universal, Burbank, Calif.: Deborah
Thomas, VP, media relations, entertainment publicity promoted to
VP; Liza Rindge-Peterson, VP, daytime programs,
specials and longform publicity upped to VP, prime time series and longform
publicity.
At A&E Television Networks: Joan
Gundlach, regional VP, affiliate sales and marketing, Central/West
regions, named senior VP, affiliate sales and marketing, Chicago;
Joy Phenix, VP, affiliate sales and marketing,
Southeast region, named senior VP, national accounts, Atlanta.
Robert T. Schneider, senior VP, corporate
worldwide promotions, Warner Bros., Los Angeles, named executive VP,
Davie-Brown Entertainment, Los Angeles.
Promoted at Bunim-Murray Productions, Van Nuys, Calif.:
Gil Goldschein, VP, business and legal affairs,
promoted to senior VP; Phil Castaneda, VP, production
finance, promoted to senior VP; Patrick Murphy, VP,
production, named senior VP/executive in charge of production; Mark
Raudonis, director, post production, appointed VP;
Dave Stone, director, music, promoted to VP;
Farnaz Farjam, coordinating/line producer, promoted to
director, production.
Leslie Oren, VP, publicity, Telepictures
Productions, named senior VP, publicity and corporate communications, Fox
Television Studios, Los Angeles.
At Court TV, New York: Jessica Shreeve, VP,
documentaries and specials, AMC, New York, named VP, current programming and
specials; in current programming and specials: Madelyn
Brudner, senior associate producer, named coordinating producer;
Paul Bourdett, senior associate producer, named
coordinating producer.
Andrew Morris, VP, research, television
group, TV Guide, New York, appointed VP, research, Fuse, New York.
Rozanne Englehart, director, media research,
Warner Bros. Television Distribution, Los Angeles, named VP, programming and
research, Sony Pictures Television International, Culver City, Calif.
Jeff Brown, regional sales manager, Great
American Country, Centennial, Colo., appointed director, affiliate sales,
Central region, Gospel Music Channel, Denver.
John Duff, executive director, AOL, Dulles,
Va., named executive VP, distribution, CSTV, New York.
Jeffrey Genthner, senior VP/general manager,
FSN Florida, named VP/general manager, FSN South, Atlanta.
Michael McNeil, director, development,
NYC2012, Olympic organization, New York, named VP, partnership marketing, World
Wrestling Entertainment, Stamford, Conn.
At Starz Entertainment Group, Englewood, Colo.: Brian
Swanson,manager, affiliate sales, promoted to director, affiliate
point of sale; Eric Neal,senior analyst, strategic
planning, promoted to director, affiliate sales and marketing;
Chris Hogan, VP, Residential Video, Voice, and Data,
Oslo Norway, joins as director, affiliate sales and marketing;
Tonya Hall, SEG, WideOpenWest, Colorado Springs,
Colo., development and sales, named senior director, direct marketing.
Advertising/Marketing/PR
Joe Boyle, VP, corporate communications, iN
DEMAND Networks, New York, named managing director, PK Network, New York.
Technology
Keith Johnston, CGI director, visual effects,
GTN, Atlanta, named creative director, Concrete Pictures, Philadelphia.
