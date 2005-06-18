Fates & Fortunes

What's Your Fate?

Broadcast TV

Matt Ryan, account executive, Fox Television Sales, New York, to account executive, KPIX San Francisco.

At KCPQ Tacoma, Wash.: Tracy Record, executive producer, Q13 Fox News @ Ten, promoted to assistant news director; Darren Dedo, evening anchor/health and consumer reporter, KOKI Tulsa, Okla., named general assignment reporter.

Mark Gentner, local and regional sales manager, WWAY Wilmington, N.C., named station manager, WVBT Virginia Beach, Va.

Doug Davis, station manager, WVBT Virginia Beach, Va., promoted to VP/general manager, WAVY Portsmouth, Va.

Cable TV

Ed Renicker, senior VP/general manager, New York Interconnect, named executive VP/general manager.

At Cox Communications: Henry Schwab, manager, system hurricane recovery, Pensacola, Fla., named VP, network development, Las Vegas; Walter Jones, field services manager, Atlanta, promoted to director, field services.

Programming

At World Wrestling Entertainment Inc., Stamford, Conn.: Michael Sileck, senior VP/CFO, Monster Worldwide Inc., New York, named CFO; Michael McNeil, director, development, Olympic organization, NYC2012, New York, named VP, partnership marketing.

Lou Wallach, VP, original programming and development, Comedy Central, New York, promoted to senior VP.

Kristin Frank, regional VP, Northeast region, MTV Networks, New York, named senior VP, multi-platform distribution and marketing, Logo, New York.

Amy Baker, VP, Discovery Solutions, New York, named senior VP.

Laura Sheridan, director, ad sales research, Hallmark Channel, New York, named VP, programming research, Court TV, New York.

At TV Guide Spot, Los Angeles: Vaughn Morrison, news director, Fox Sports Net, named VP, production; Fred Poston, VP, production operations, ABC Family, named VP, production operations.

Theano Apostolou, VP, media relations, Fuse, New York, named VP, public relations, AMC and WE: Women's Entertainment, New York.

At Current, San Francisco: Anthony D'Arrigo, VP, New York department, managing Midwest region, Fuse, named VP, sales; Jeff Morton, VP, advertising sales, Fuse, Los Angeles, appointed VP, sales; Tony DeMauro, consultant, TV Guide Channel/ABC Cable Networks Group, named executive director, ad sales operations.

At Discovery Networks U.S.: Lisa Holland, manager, affiliate advertising sales, named account director, Western region territories, Los Angeles; Trish Iliff, manager, affiliate advertising sales, named account director, Northern region territories, Silver Spring, Md.

Journalism

Esther Pessin, managing editor, Inside Edition/senior show producer, Inside Edition Weekend, New York, named co-executive producer, Inside Edition.

At CNN, New York: Victor Neufeld, executive producer, CBS Early Show, named senior executive producer, Paula Zahn Now; David Doss, executive producer, PrimeTime Thursday, ABC, named senior executive producer, Anderson Cooper 360°.

At MTV News, New York: Robert Mancini, managing editor, promoted to editorial director; Benjamin Wagner, director, MTV News Online, named executive producer.

Technology

Steven M. Glick, executive VP, business affairs, licensees, and business development, Paramount Pictures, Hollywood, named senior VP/general counsel, Americas, Thomson, Burbank, Calif.