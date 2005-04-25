Fates & Fortunes

BROADCAST TV

KRISTEN KELSEY, account manager, The Beanstalk Group, New York, joins WWJ Detroit and WKBD Detroit as retail sales account executive.

At KPIX San Francisco: NORA VENTURA, account executive, KRON San Francisco, joins KPIX/KBHK San Francisco, in the same capacity; DON SURATH, media consultant, KTVU Oakland, Calif., to account executive, business development, KPIX/KBHK San Francisco; EDDIE ALEXANDER, Electronic News Gathering (ENG)/editor, KRON San Francisco, joins Eyewitness News in the same capacity.

At Tribune Broadcasting, JIM CROWNOVER, creative services director, KUWB Ogden, Utah, named creative services manager, Tribune Broadcasting Northwest Regional Operations Center, KCPQ Tacoma, Wash./KTWB Seattle/KWBP Salem, Ore.; KAREN RICH, business development specialist, KCPQ Tacoma, named business development manager, KCPQ Tacoma and KTWB Seattle; ERIN WOLKING, account executive, Trader Publishing, Seattle, named account executive, KCPQ Tacoma.

PROGRAMMING

At CBS Paramount International Television: JIM BREHM, senior VP, worldwide pay television, named executive VP, pay television; BARRY CHAMBERLAIN, VP, sales, named senior VP, sales.

At Spike TV, New York: JOHN GRIFFIN, director, scheduling, acquisitions and program information, A&E Network, New York, joins as VP, programming; ERIN McQUADE, director, programming, upped to senior director.

PETER TARSHIS, director, programming, The Biography Channel, New York, promoted to VP.

At The Hatchery, Los Angeles: DAVID HADDAD, president/COO, LivePlanet, Inc., Santa Monica, Calif., named executive VP; SEAN GORMAN, director, development, Radar Pictures, Los Angeles, named VP, program development.

HERNAN DAGUERRE, director, communications, Monster.com Europe, London, appointed director, communications, MTV Networks Latin America, Miami.

At City Lights Television: MICHAEL KRUPAT, director, development, New York, promoted to VP, Los Angeles; SARAH CAPECCI, production coordinator, True Entertainment, New York, named manager, development, New York.

BETH FELDMAN, director, entertainment publicity, CBS, promoted to VP, communications group, CBS, New York.

JOURNALISM

CALE RAMAKER, anchor/reporter, WHO Des Moines, Iowa, named anchor, WOFL Orlando, Fla.

NATALIE ARNOLD, investigative reporter, WBAY Green Bay, Wis., joins WKRN Nashville, Tenn., as chief investigative reporter.

ARTURO SANTIAGO, reporter/fill-in anchor, KING Seattle, named weekend morning anchor/reporter, KCNC Denver.

At FSN South, Atlanta: SANDY WILLIAMS, anchor/reporter, FSN Rocky Mountain, joins as anchor/reporter, Southern Sports Report; ANDREW LASH, intern, public relations, named coordinator for the department.

Casey Stegall, anchor/reporter, KVUE Austin, Texas, named morning/general assignment reporter, KDFW Dallas.

RADIO

At Entercom: CHARLSIE MOORE, local sales manager, WTWB Lexington, N.C., named general sales manager, WQMG Greensboro, N.C./WEAL Greensboro, N.C.; KAREN PARKER-CHESSON, midday personality, WVKL(FM) Norfolk, Va., promoted to morning show co-host and news director; BARRY MCKAY, program director, host, morning show, KFBZ(FM) Haysville, Kan., Entercom Wichita, Kan., becomes afternoon drive announcer and program director, WPTE(FM) Virginia Beach, Va.; JENNIFER PULLEY, television host, NASA Connect/NASA Destination Tomorrow, named co-host, The Breakfast Bunch morning show, WWDE(FM) Hampton, Va., and news director; MARK WARLAUMONT, director, sports sales, WQAM(AM) Miami, named director, sales, WWDE(FM) Hampton, Va., WPTE(FM), Virginia Beach, Va., WNVZ(FM) Norfolk, Va., and WVKL(FM) Norfolk, Va.