Fates & Fortunes

What’s your fate?

Broadcast TV

Sarah Smith, general sales manager, KVUE Austin, Texas, appointed VP/GM, KRCR Redding, Calif.

Judy DiVita, Finance Six Sigma Black Belt, process improvement, financial function, General Electric Energy, named VP, finance, WNBC and WNJU New York.

Programming

Ray Rodriguez, president, Univision, Galavisión and TeleFutura, Los Angeles, named president/COO, Univision Communications, Los Angeles.

At Comedy Central, New York: Richard Loomis, VP, advertising and marketing, upped to SVP, marketing and brand strategy; Mitchel Fried, VP, promotion marketing, to SVP.

Jeff Morritt, creative director, CBS, Los Angeles, named VP, advertising and promotion, UPN, Los Angeles.

Nancy Fowler (formerly Bassett), SVP, worldwide consumer products, DIC Entertainment, Burbank, Calif., promoted to president.

At BET: Robyn Lattaker-Johnson, director, development, alternative programming and production, Sci Fi Channel, Los Angeles, joins as VP, programming development, Los Angeles; Ola Kudu, VP/creative director, GlobalHue, Southfield, Mich., named VP, creative services, Washington; Kevin Newell, marketing officer, central division, McDonald’s, Chicago, named VP, Midwest advertising sales, Chicago; Lynda Dorman, executive director, Lawyers for Children America, Washington, named executive director, The BET Foundation, Washington.

Harold S. Lewis, director, strategy and corporate development, The Weather Channel, Atlanta, named VP/GM, radio and newspaper syndication.

At Court TV, New York: Rob Pumo, SVP, operations, named SVP, broadcast and technical operations group; Michael Luzzi, director, operations, promoted to VP.

At ABC News, New York: Tiffany Osteen, ABSAT producer, promoted to director, special projects, NewsOne; Fiona Conway, senior producer, ABC News, named executive director, NewsOne.

At here! Network, New York: Meredith Kadlec, director, development, promoted to VP; Dan Gelfand, owner/partner, GO Marketing, named VP, promotional marketing.

Evan R. Grayer, senior director, business development, Time Warner Cable, Stamford, Conn., named VP, broadband, The DirecTV Group Inc., New York.

Journalism

Tess Kelly, senior coordinating producer, It’s Your Call With Lynn Doyle, CN8, The Comcast Network, Philadelphia, upped to co-executive producer.

Kerry Shahen, reporter, WBRE Wilkes-Barre, Pa., named co- anchor, Pennsylvania Morning, WBRE Wilkes-Barre and WYOU Scranton, Pa.

Rich Waltz, fill-in television and radio play-by-play announcer, Seattle Mariners, and host, pre-game and weekly magazine shows, Seattle Mariners, Fox SportsNet Northwest, Seattle, named television play-by-play voice, Florida Marlins, Sunrise, Fla.

Eugenia Krug, associate producer, Oxygen, New York, named promotions writer/producer, Comcast SportsNet, Philadelphia region.

Radio

At Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc.: Mac Edwards, VP, programming, Fayetteville cluster-WKML(FM) Lumberton, N.C., WFLB(FM) Laurinburg, N.C., WZFX (FM) Whiteville, N.C., WUKS(FM) St. Pauls, N.C., WAZZ(AM) Fayetteville, N.C., and WTEL(AM) Augusta, Ga., named VP/director, operations; Angela Godwin, local sales manager, WKML(FM) and WFLB(FM), named general sales manager; Bryan Kusilka, account executive, WKML(FM), promoted to national sales manager, Fayetteville cluster—WZFX(FM), WUKS(FM), WAZZ(AM) and WTEL(AM) Augusta—in addition to WKML(FM) and WFLB(FM) Randy Sherwyn, morning on-air personality, WXKB(FM) Cape Coral, Fla., also named program director, WJPT(FM) Fort Myers Villas, Fla.

Advertising/Marketing/PR

At Initiative: Mike Tunnicliffe, executive VP, Initiative Worldwide, London, named chief strategic officer, Initiative North America, New York; Alan Cohen, president, marketing, 20th Century Fox Film Corp., Los Angeles, named EVP/managing partner, Initiative Innovations, Los Angeles.

Greg Hahn, creative director, Fallon, Los Angeles, joins BBDO, New York as executive creative director.

Allied Fields

Named to the board of directors, CTAM, Alexandria, Va.: Robert Clasen, president and CEO, Starz Entertainment Group; Thomas Cullen, EVP, Charter Communications; Steven A. Miron, president, Advance/Newhouse Communications.

Named to the Educational Foundation, CTAM: ChairPat Esser, EVP/COO, Cox Communications Inc.; Vice ChairAndy Heller, president, domestic distribution, Turner Broadcasting System; members of the board: Brad Fox, SVP, affiliate relations, E! and Style networks; Dinni Jain, EVP/COO, Insight Communications; John Lansing, president, Scripps Networks; Marva A. Smalls, EVP, public affairs, Nickelodeon.

Donna K. Lewis, SVP/chief legal officer, Turner Broadcasting System, Atlanta, named counsel, corporate practice group, Kilpatrick Stockton LLP, Atlanta.

Obituaries

Former CBS Radio executive Benjamin Sturges Lochridge of Vero Beach, Fla., died in Jackson, Wyo., on Jan. 11, his 88th birthday. Born in Kansas City, Mo., Lochridge began his career in media at the Chicago Tribune in 1937.

His career with CBS began in 1942 on the sales staff of KMOX Saint Louis. In 1953, he became manager of the Detroit network office of CBS. Appointed VP of network sales for CBS Radio in 1967, he retired nearly 20 years later.

Survivors include his wife, Julie Deane; sons Benjamin Sturges Lochridge Jr., Willard Fiske Lochridge and Robert Stuart Lochridge; daughters Laurie Waterhouse and Daryl Hornby; and 14 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

John Gordon Bridge, retired SVP of communications services at GlobeCast, died Jan. 14, at New York Presbyterian Hospital following a lengthy illness. He was 76.

Bridge began his broadcasting career in the U.S. Navy on Armed Forces Radio Television Sports where he advanced from sportscaster to director.

At HTN Associates, he transitioned terrestrial television transmission to satellite for Major League Baseball, the National Basketball Association, the National Hockey League, the Professional Golfers’ Association and professional tennis.