Fates & Fortunes

Cable TV

Reggie Workman, VP, network management, Cablevision Systems Corp., Bethpage, N.Y., promoted to executive VP.

At Comcast Cable, West Division: Steve Bouchard, VP, markets and sales, promoted to senior VP, marketing and sales; Fred Graffam, VP, finance, promoted to senior VP.

Dennis Peck, area director, technical operations, Comcast, Alabama and Mississippi, becomes division director, technical operations, Comcast Southern division, Huntsville, Ala.

Programming

Eric Thorkilsen, president, This Old House Ventures, New York, joins Scripps Networks, Knoxville, Tenn., as senior VP, business development.

At A&E Television Networks, New York: Peter Olsen, executive VP/director, national broadcast, Mediacom, Middletown, N.Y., joins as senior VP, ad sales for A&E and The Biography Channel; Brian Granath, VP, national ad sales, AETN, named VP, ad sales, The History Channel, History International and The History Channel en Español; Michael Peretz, VP, AETN integrated sales and marketing, named VP, integrated ad sales and strategic partnerships group, AETN.

Patricia Betron, VP/director, customer marketing, ESPN and ABC Sports, New York, named senior VP, multimedia sales, Chicago/Detroit/Midwest, ESPN ABC Sports Customer Marketing and Sales, New York.

Linda Schupack, senior VP, creative services, Rainbow Entertainment Services, New York, named senior VP, marketing, AMC, New York.

At Court TV, New York: Gabe Gordon promoted from senior director, programming and market research, to VP; Shelly Garcia, senior director, scheduling, is promoted to VP.

Jen Rea, director, online production, Scripps Networks, Knoxville, Tenn., adds HGTVPro.com and is promoted to VP.

Broadcast TV

Merry Ewing, general manager, WSTR Cincinnati, appointed regional sales manager, The WB 100+ Station Group, Cincinnati.

Journalism

Michael Clemente, senior broadcast producer, 20/20, New York, named executive producer, ABC News Now, New York.

Samantha Harris, host, The Next Joe Millionaire, Fox, Los Angeles, joins E! News Live, E! Entertainment Television, Los Angeles, as correspondent/anchor.

Claudia DiFolco, entertainment reporter, KTTV/KCOP Los Angeles, and host, My Big Fat Obnoxious Fiancé, Fox, Los Angeles, joins MSNBC, Los Angeles, as entertainment correspondent effective Feb. 5.

At Cold Pizza, ESPN, Bristol, Conn.: Brian Donlon, coordinating producer, named executive producer; Brad Hirst, segment producer, news, upped to senior producer; Britt Kahn, segment producer, named senior producer, entertainment; Denise Cavanaugh, senior producer, features, named senior producer, enterprise.

Juliette Goodrich, weekend anchor/night reporter, KPIX San Francisco, named 5 p.m. anchor and weekday late-night reporter, Eyewitness News.

Cynne Simpson, reporter, KCTV Kansas City, Mo., joins WGCL Atlanta as 6 p.m. weeknight anchor and reporter.

Kristina Guerrero, host, Sí TV, Los Angeles, joins KENS San Antonio as weekday morning host, Great Day San Antonio.

Tram Mai, weekend evening anchor, KPNX Phoenix, promoted to weekday morning anchor.

Shaunie O’Neal, correspondent, The Insider, and former co-host, Lakers Living Room, Fox Sports West, Los Angeles, joins WFOR/WBFS Miami as special entertainment and lifestyle correspondent.

Allison Alexander, reporter/fill-in anchor, WOIO Cleveland, promoted to weekday morning anchor.

Gaard Swanson, host, Generation Renovation, HGTV, and weeknight sports anchor, KIRO Seattle, becomes host, Guess Who Lived Here, HGTV.

Kristine Johnson, weeknight anchor/reporter, WPRI/WNAC Providence, R.I., joins MSNBC, Secaucus, N.J., as weekday anchor and correspondent.

Jennifer Desmarais, weekday morning anchor, WBFF Baltimore, joins WPRI/WNAC Providence, R.I., as weeknight anchor.

Advertising/Marketing/PR

Marguerite Brophy, VP, associate media director, RJ Palmer, New York, promoted to VP, communications strategies.

Tina Elmo, independent consultant, product integration, HBO, New York, named director, product integration, partnerships and promotions, SCOUT Productions, Los Angeles.

Bob Winding, VP, sales and marketing, The John Roberts Co., Minneapolis, joins Better Life Media as VP, sales and general manager, Better Life On Demand, hotel division, Hopkins, Minn.

Radio

Mike Newman, senior account executive, Clear Channel Radio Sales, New York, named VP, director of sales, Clear Channel Radio Sales, Miami.

Technology

John Cunningham, director, Computer Associates, research and development division, UK and Ireland Development Centre, named executive VP, development, OmniBus Systems, Denver.

Allied Fields

Rachel Beckman, intern, Eating Disorders Coalition, Washington, named membership coordinator, Women in Film & Video, Washington.