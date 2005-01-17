Fates & Fortunes

Broadcast TV

WLNY Riverhead, N.Y., has promoted Richard

Rose, anchor, News 55 Live at

11, to news director.

Cable TV

At Cablevision, Bethpage, N.Y.: Kathleen

Mayo, senior VP, consumer telecommunications services, promoted to

executive VP; Patricia Gottesman, senior VP, consumer

product management and marketing, appointed executive VP, product management

and marketing.

At Comcast: Charisse R. Lillie, partner,

Ballard Spahr Andrews & Ingersoll, Philadelphia, joins Comcast Corp.,

Philadelphia, as VP, human resources and senior VP, human resources, Comcast

Cable; Bill Adams, VP, manufacturing, R.R. Donnelley,

Chicago, named VP, public affairs, Comcast Cable Midwest division, Detroit;

David Sanders, director, technical operations,

Nashville system, appointed general manager, Tri-State System, East Tennessee.

Melani Griffith, account executive,

advertising sales, Fox Cable Networks, New York, appointed VP, programming,

Insight Communications, New York.

At Bright House Networks: Robert (Bob)

McCann, VP/general manager, Detroit division, promoted to

president; Joe Schoenstein, VP/general manager,

Bakersfield division, promoted to president.

Programming

Eleo Hensleigh, executive VP, worldwide brand

strategy, Disney-ABC Cable Networks Group, Los Angeles, promoted to chief

marketing officer and executive VP, marketing and brand strategies, Disney-ABC

Television Group.

Andy Lemaire, VP/controller, A&E

Television Networks, New York, promoted to senior VP/controller.

Laura Michalchyshyn, senior VP, dramatic

programming, Alliance Atlantis Communications, Toronto, named executive VP,

programming and marketing, Sundance Channel, New York.

Christopher Raleigh, VP, advertising sales,

Tech TV, New York, named senior VP, advertising sales, GSN, New York.

Derek Koenig, VP, brand advertising, America

Online, Dulles, Va., named senior VP, marketing, U.S. division, Discovery

Communications Inc., Silver Spring, Md.

Jeff Gralnick, most recently consultant, NBC

News, New York, named Internet and technology consultant to Neal Shapiro, NBC

News.

At The NBC Agency Print Advertising department: promoted in Burbank,

Calif.: Nancy McDyer, executive account director, to

VP, print advertising account services; David

Pai-Ritchie, executive creative director, to VP/creative director,

print and digital design; Steve Kemp, executive

creative director, copy, print advertising, named VP/creative director,

advertising; promoted in New York: Bari Cohen,

co-creative director, to executive creative director, design; Stan

Sousa, co-creative director, to executive creative director,

advertising.

Journalism

Chris Knowles, writer/producer, The

Fox Report, with Shepard Smith, Fox News Channel, New York, promoted

to weathercaster.

At WCBS New York: Alex Benes, freelance

producer, presidential conventions and election, named executive producer,

political and investigative reporting for the station; Ti-Hua

Chang, reporter, WNBC New York, returns as a reporter.

Kristine Johnson, weeknight news

anchor/reporter, WPRI/WNAC Providence, R.I., joins MSNBC, Secaucus, N.J., as

anchor.

Radio

Mary McEvilly-Hernandez, director, sales,

Chicago stations, Univision Radio, promoted to VP/general manager, Univision

Radio, Phoenix stations.

Advertising/Marketing/PR

Bennett Kleinberg, senior counsel, Goodman

Media International Inc., New York, named VP.

Allied Fields

Linda E. LaVigne, manager, research, BBC

America, Silver Spring, Md., named director, research, Cable &

Telecommunications Association for Marketing, Arlington, Va.