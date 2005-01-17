Fates & Fortunes
Broadcast TV
WLNY Riverhead, N.Y., has promoted Richard
Rose, anchor, News 55 Live at
11, to news director.
Cable TV
At Cablevision, Bethpage, N.Y.: Kathleen
Mayo, senior VP, consumer telecommunications services, promoted to
executive VP; Patricia Gottesman, senior VP, consumer
product management and marketing, appointed executive VP, product management
and marketing.
At Comcast: Charisse R. Lillie, partner,
Ballard Spahr Andrews & Ingersoll, Philadelphia, joins Comcast Corp.,
Philadelphia, as VP, human resources and senior VP, human resources, Comcast
Cable; Bill Adams, VP, manufacturing, R.R. Donnelley,
Chicago, named VP, public affairs, Comcast Cable Midwest division, Detroit;
David Sanders, director, technical operations,
Nashville system, appointed general manager, Tri-State System, East Tennessee.
Melani Griffith, account executive,
advertising sales, Fox Cable Networks, New York, appointed VP, programming,
Insight Communications, New York.
At Bright House Networks: Robert (Bob)
McCann, VP/general manager, Detroit division, promoted to
president; Joe Schoenstein, VP/general manager,
Bakersfield division, promoted to president.
Programming
Eleo Hensleigh, executive VP, worldwide brand
strategy, Disney-ABC Cable Networks Group, Los Angeles, promoted to chief
marketing officer and executive VP, marketing and brand strategies, Disney-ABC
Television Group.
Andy Lemaire, VP/controller, A&E
Television Networks, New York, promoted to senior VP/controller.
Laura Michalchyshyn, senior VP, dramatic
programming, Alliance Atlantis Communications, Toronto, named executive VP,
programming and marketing, Sundance Channel, New York.
Christopher Raleigh, VP, advertising sales,
Tech TV, New York, named senior VP, advertising sales, GSN, New York.
Derek Koenig, VP, brand advertising, America
Online, Dulles, Va., named senior VP, marketing, U.S. division, Discovery
Communications Inc., Silver Spring, Md.
Jeff Gralnick, most recently consultant, NBC
News, New York, named Internet and technology consultant to Neal Shapiro, NBC
News.
At The NBC Agency Print Advertising department: promoted in Burbank,
Calif.: Nancy McDyer, executive account director, to
VP, print advertising account services; David
Pai-Ritchie, executive creative director, to VP/creative director,
print and digital design; Steve Kemp, executive
creative director, copy, print advertising, named VP/creative director,
advertising; promoted in New York: Bari Cohen,
co-creative director, to executive creative director, design; Stan
Sousa, co-creative director, to executive creative director,
advertising.
Journalism
Chris Knowles, writer/producer, The
Fox Report, with Shepard Smith, Fox News Channel, New York, promoted
to weathercaster.
At WCBS New York: Alex Benes, freelance
producer, presidential conventions and election, named executive producer,
political and investigative reporting for the station; Ti-Hua
Chang, reporter, WNBC New York, returns as a reporter.
Kristine Johnson, weeknight news
anchor/reporter, WPRI/WNAC Providence, R.I., joins MSNBC, Secaucus, N.J., as
anchor.
Radio
Mary McEvilly-Hernandez, director, sales,
Chicago stations, Univision Radio, promoted to VP/general manager, Univision
Radio, Phoenix stations.
Advertising/Marketing/PR
Bennett Kleinberg, senior counsel, Goodman
Media International Inc., New York, named VP.
Allied Fields
Linda E. LaVigne, manager, research, BBC
America, Silver Spring, Md., named director, research, Cable &
Telecommunications Association for Marketing, Arlington, Va.
