Fates & Fortunes

Broadcast TV

At WQED Multimedia, Pittsburgh: Deborah Acklin, senior VP/chief content officer, named executive VP/general manager; Rick Vaccarelli, executive director, sales and underwriting, named VP; Darryl Ford Williams, owner, Ford-Williams Agency, Pittsburgh, appointed VP, production; Patty Walker, director, content and product distribution, named executive director, business affairs; Allison Lee-Mann, director, human resources, named executive director, human resources and administration; Steve Reubi, controller, adds interim treasurer/board officer; Jo Romine, project accountant, named director, project finance.

At Scripps Networks, New York: Willard Stanback, VP, promoted to senior VP, legal affairs; David Matlin, director, legal affairs, promoted to VP; Erik Hestnes, director, legal affairs, appointed VP.

At Pappas Telecasting Companies: Ted Stephens, VP/director, business development, Pappas Telecasting, also named general manager, KPWB Des Moines, Iowa; Mary Ann Johnson, interim general manager/general sales manager, KPTH Sioux City, Iowa, promoted to general manager/general sales manager.

Programming

Ed Hersh, senior VP, documentaries and specials, Court TV, New York, upped to executive VP, current programming and specials.

Rebecca Marks, senior VP, publicity, NBC Universal Television Group, Los Angeles, promoted to executive VP.

Pam Jensen, VP, affiliate sales, central region, OLN, Chicago, promoted to VP, national affiliate sales operations, Chicago.

Mary Jo Romeo, VP/publisher, Working Mother Media, New York, appointed VP/regional manager, The Weather Channel Media Solutions, New York.

Karen Flischel, former managing director, international division, Nickelodeon, New York, appointed general manager, here! network, New York.

Kevin Walsh, VP, broadcast sales, Southeastern region, Twentieth Television, Atlanta, promoted to VP, broadcast sales, Northeastern region, New York.

At BET: Brian Scholder, manager, planning, Court TV, New York, named director, revenue management and sales planning, New York; Dawna Carney, national sales planning manager, ABC Family Adults/ABC Network Kids/Toon Disney and Disney Channel, Chicago, named director, revenue management and sales operations, Chicago.

Alfredo Richard, senior VP, communications, Claxson Interactive Group, Miami, named VP, corporate communications, Telemundo, Miami.

Chris Monteleone, director, affiliate relations, E! and The Style networks, Los Angeles, named director, affiliate sales, Western region, GSN, Santa Monica, Calif.

At Channel One News, Atlanta: Kathy Goodman, senior VP, school operations, promoted to executive VP; Barbara Bekkedahl, regional sales manager, AudioAudit, Paramus, N.J., joins as senior VP, sales and marketing.

Cable TV

Tom Shevlot, director, sales and operations, East Tennessee/general manager, wireless division, North Carolina/market manager, Southern Indiana, BellSouth/Cingular Wireless, Indianapolis, appointed district VP, Insight Communications, Northeast Indiana district.

Robert V. Moel, president, Kansas City division, Time Warner Cable, Kansas City, Mo., appointed president, Southwest division, Flower Mound (Dallas), Texas.

Journalism

At Bay News 9, Pinellas Park, Fla.: Jennifer Anderson, reporter, WCJB Gainesville, Fla., joins as reporter, Manatee County, Fla.; Melissa Armstrong, designer, WBBM Chicago, named art director, marketing; Marcia Washington, producer/assignment desk editor, Florida's News Channel, Tallahassee, named associate producer/assignment editor.

Rob Blair, morning co-host and weathercaster, KHSL Chico, Calif., joins KTNV Las Vegas as weekend weathercaster.

Radio

Mark Turner, director, information technology, ABC Radio, Dallas, promoted to VP, business technology and data systems.

Advertising/Marketing/PR

At Turner Media Group/Turner Advertising Group: Stephen Carmassi, VP, advertising and programming sales, OpenTV/WINK Communications, San Francisco, joins Turner Ad Group, San Francisco, as senior VP, ad sales; Fred Byers, senior account executive, Comcast Spotlight, Denver, joins Turner Advertising Group as senior account executive, Denver; Erica Krause, account manager, WDWB Detroit, joins as senior account executive, Denver.

Technology

Tim Hanson, partner, communications and high tech unit, Accenture Ltd., Wellesley, Mass., named executive VP, worldwide sales and customer service, Cedar Point Communications, Derry, N.H.

Sheena Hardy, consultant, interactive TV, NDS Asia Pacific, Hong Kong, named VP, international sales, ICTV, London.

Allied Fields

Debi Picciolo, senior VP, Comcast, Southern California region, elected president, Southern California Cable and Telecommunications Association, Los Angeles.

Seth Morrison, senior VP, marketing, CTAM, Alexandria, Va., promoted to senior VP/general manager, corporate initiatives.

Juan Morales, editor-in-chief, Detour, named director, membership publications/editor-in-chief, emmy, The Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, Los Angeles.