Fates & Fortunes

Broadcast TV

Named local sales manager at KIRO Seattle effective Nov. 22:

Holly Grambihler, business development manager;

Greg Obata, director, sales, KPDX/KPTV Portland, Ore.

Sara Weaver, national television sales, KGO

San Francisco, to national sales manager, KPIX San Francisco.

Lori Conrad, director, marketing and special

events, KRLD Dallas, named director, communications, KTVT Fort Worth, Texas,

KTXA Arlington, Texas, KEYE Austin, Texas, and KAUT Oklahoma City, Okla.

Curtis Miles, director, creative services and

production, WVEC Hampton, Va., joins WTVD Durham, N.C., as director, creative

services.

Cable TV

At Comcast Cable: Beth Bacha, VP, public

relations/executive VP, The Brownstein Group, Philadelphia, appointed VP,

communications, Eastern division, Philadelphia; June

Walz, director, accounting, Southern division, Atlanta, named

senior director, business operations, Mid-South region, Atlanta.

Programming

Amy Friedman, VP/creative director,

Noggin/The N, New York, named senior VP, development/creative director,

Nickelodeon Digital Television, New York.

Tom Zappala, VP, program acquisitions and

scheduling, ABC Family Channel, Burbank, Calif., promoted to senior VP.

At Walt Disney Television Animation, Burbank, Calif.: Lisa

Salamone Smith, VP, production, promoted to senior VP;

Meredith Metz, senior VP, creative affairs, Klasky

Csupo Entertainment, Los Angeles, named senior VP, creative affairs.

Brendan Fitzgerald, VP, international

production, Sony Pictures Television International, Culver City, Calif.,

promoted to senior VP, international production, Miami.

Chris Schembri, senior partner and

communications director, J. Walter Thompson, Detroit, named VP, media,

Discovery Networks U.S., Silver Spring, Md.

Louis Gump, director of mobile products and

services, The Weather Channel Interactive, Atlanta, promoted to VP, mobile.

At Hallmark Channel: Jenn Thompson, director,

advertising sales marketing, Scripps Networks, New York, joins as VP,

advertising sales marketing, New York; Dorian Smiley,

senior manager, new media, Studio City, Calif., promoted to director.

Diana De Vries, executive producer,

Proscenium Pictures, Los Angeles, joins ABC, Los Angeles, as director,

production, on-air promotions, special projects.

Don Halcombe, manager, communications, TLC,

Silver Spring, Md., promoted to director; Alice Rao, manager, communications,

Animal Planet, Silver Spring, promoted to director.

Ken Gelman, director, Center Ice Program,

NHL, New York, named director, affiliate marketing, WWE, Stamford, Conn.

Journalism

Melinda Spaulding, anchor/reporter, WGNO New

Orleans, named reporter/ fill-in anchor, KRIV and KTXH Houston.

Radio

David H. Skalka, VP, sales, Clear Channel

Radio Sales, Boston, named regional director, sales, traffic, Clear Channel

Radio Sales, Atlanta.

Laura Lee, assistant program director/music

director, WCSX Birmingham, Mich., named program director, WBZU Waunakee, Wis.,

effective Nov. 15.

Advertising/Marketing/PR

Betsy Wagner Hoffman, VP, publicity and

public relations, Fox Broadcasting Co., Los Angeles, joins Goodman Media

International Inc. Los Angeles, as president.

Molly Wythes, VP, marketing manager, Katz

Dimensions, New York, named senior VP/managing director, marketing business

development, Advertiser Team, Clear Channel, Katz Advantage, New York.

Gina Tinoco, sales manager, Editorial

Televisa International, Miami, named senior account executive, Caballero TV

& Cables Sales, Miami.

At News Broadcast Network, New York: Dan

Schwartzberg, senior account executive, D S Simon Productions, New

York, named senior media strategist; Jessica

Rothenberg, junior account executive, media relations, D S Simon

Productions, named staff publicist; Kimberly Metzger,

director, public relations, Jewish Community Center, Syracuse, named staff

publicist.

Technology

William Keating, general partner at Nekei

LLC, Menlo Park, Calif., appointed chief executive officer, Xtend Networks,

Palo Alto, Calif.