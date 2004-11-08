Fates & Fortunes

Broadcast TV

Shannon High-Bassalik, news director, WFOR/WBFS Miami, named VP, news operations.

Michael Colleran, VP/general manager, WFOR and WBFS Miami and WTVX Palm Beach, Fla., promoted to president/general manager.

At KYW Philadelphia: Charlie Dunn, national sales manager, promoted to director, sales; Roy Coddington, account executive, Viacom television station sales, New York, joins as national sales manager; Hilary Hand, operations manager, promoted to director, traffic operations, KYW/WPSG Philadelphia.

At KTVT Fort Worth, Texas: Scott Keenan, executive producer, investigative unit, WBBM Chicago, named assistant news director; Jerome Shallow, senior research analyst, KDFW/KDFI/Fox Sports Net Southwest, Dallas, named research director, KTVT/KTXA Dallas/Fort Worth.

Marty Schlesinger, writer/promotion manager, KLAS Las Vegas, named creative services director, KITV Honolulu.

Cable TV

David Ellen, deputy general counsel, IAC/InterActiveCorp, New York, joins Cablevision, Bethpage, N.Y., as senior VP/general counsel, cable, telecommunications and programming.

Programming

At NBC Universal Cable, Englewood Cliffs, N.J.: Bridget Baker promoted to executive VP, from senior VP, cable distribution; Henry Ahn to senior VP from VP; Jean-Briac Perrette, VP, business development, NBC Universal Cable, Burbank, Calif., promoted to senior VP, new media and chief financial officer; Lee Crain, regional director, affiliate sales, promoted to VP, national accounts; Bradley Fleisher, director, Northeast region, promoted to VP; Elizabeth Asencio, director, Southeast region, promoted to VP; Bruce Levinson, director, Southwest region, promoted to VP.

Thomas P. Vitale, senior VP, acquisitions, scheduling and program planning, Sci Fi Channel, New York, named senior VP, programming and original movies.

David Doyle, president/executive producer, Ampersand Media, Los Angeles, named VP, production and development, Animal Planet, Silver Spring, Md.

Roy Restivo, senior director, research, NBC Universal Domestic Television Distribution, Los Angeles, named VP.

At Bravo, New York: Jason Klarman, senior VP, marketing, Trio, named senior VP, marketing and brand strategy, Bravo and Trio; Jane Olson, creative director, Trio, adds creative director, VP, brand strategy, Bravo; Amelie Tseng, director, publicity, Trio, appointed VP, press and publicity, Trio and Bravo.

At NBC, New York: Kevin Sullivan, VP, sports communications, NBC, promoted to senior VP, corporate communications and media relations, NBC Universal; Mike McCarley, director, communications and marketing, NBC Olympics, promoted to VP, communications and marketing, NBC Universal Sports & Olympics.

Joanne Modlin, VP, program research, Sci Fi Channel, New York, named VP, research, Twentieth Television, Los Angeles.

At MTV News & Docs, New York: Nina Diaz, director, promoted to VP; Marshall Eisen, director, promoted to VP; Lauren Lazin, producer, MTV, named producer/director, MTV, VH1 and Logo.

Nelma FitzGerald, consultant, Walt Disney Co., Burbank, Calif., named VP, marketing services, Bob Gold & Associates, Torrance, Calif.

Kevin McFeeley, director, affiliate sales, eastern region, TechTV, New York, named director, affiliate sales and marketing, Anime Network, New York.

Alyse Fox Ramer, senior manager, affiliate relations/local ad sales, Southern region, Court TV, New York, named manager, affiliate sales, The Weather Channel, Atlanta.

Julie Kantrowitz, COO, global marketing solutions group, AOL Time Warner, New York, named chief marketing officer, Full Circle Entertainment, New York.

Janet Eng, advertisement sales director, Singapore Press Holdings, Singapore, named director, sales, Asia, Sony Pictures Television International, Singapore.

Richard Rothstein, supervising producer, America's Next Top Model, UPN, and T.H.E.M., NBC, Los Angeles, named VP, cable programming, NBC Universal Television Studio, Burbank, Calif.

Journalism

At WSVN Miami: Tom Haynes, anchor, Today in Florida, named co-anchor 5:30 and 6:30 p.m. news broadcasts; Richard Lemus, general assignment reporter, named anchor, Today in Florida.

Anne-Marie Green, reporter/back-up anchor, CITY-TV Toronto, joins KYW Philadelphia as general assignment reporter.

Amanda MacKay, veejay, Select, World Chart Express, and WCEX International, MTV Canada, named anchor, Pulse, G4techTV, Los Angeles.

Radio

Melissa Ousley, host, Favorites on Fridays, Music from Minnesota, WCAL Northfield, Minn., named assistant music director/classical music producer, regional classical music service and Classical 24, Minnesota Public Radio, St. Paul.

Technology

At Tandberg Television: David Eng, corporate VP, Americas Business, C-COR, State College, Pa., named director, cable business development, State College; David Wright, regional sales manager, Pioneer Electronics, Roswell, Ga., named senior account manager, broadband, Atlanta.

At Leitch Technology Corp.: Christopher Soresi, district sales manager/regional sales manager, Quantel Inc., Darien, Conn., joins as regional sales manager, Southeast region, Atlanta; Christopher Ziemer, sales manager, broadcast and digital media division, Omnivue, New York, named regional sales manager, New England/New York region, New York.

Advertising/Marketing/PR

Virginia Anagnos, VP, Goodman Media International Inc., New York, promoted to senior VP.

Paul Caravello, sales manager, Wilen Media, Farmingdale, N.Y., promoted to VP, sales.

Allied Fields

Brett Ashy, director, business development, Troika Design Group, Hollywood/vice chairman, BDA board of governors, named senior VP, Promax&BDA, Los Angeles.

Lisa Quan, manager, broadcast research, Magna Global USA, New York, named VP/ manager.