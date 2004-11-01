Fates & Fortunes

Broadcast TV

Dennis P. Thatcher, director, sales, KZTV Corpus Christi/KVTV Laredo, Texas, appointed executive VP/chief operating officer, Mission Broadcasting Inc., Brecksville, Ohio.

Bob Fein, director, sales, KYW Philadelphia, promoted to station manager, KYW/WPSG Philadelphia.

Cable TV

Named co-chief financial officers at Rainbow Media Enterprises, Jericho, N.Y.: John Adamovich Jr., chief financial officer and treasurer, Pall Corp., East Hills, N.Y.; Joseph J. Lhota, executive VP, corporate administration/president, Lightpath, Cablevision, Bethpage, N.Y.

Cheryl Williams, area general manager, Bucks and Montgomery counties, Philadelphia, promoted to regional VP, finance, Pennsylvania and Delaware systems, Comcast Cable, Bensalem, Pa.

Garrett Dirks, creative director, Saatchi & Saatchi, Los Angeles, joins Cox Media, Orange County, Calif., as production manager.

Journalism

Pamela Browne, senior producer, War Stories for Oliver North, Fox News Channel, New York, promoted to executive producer.

Ryan Panitz, nightside reporter, KTVB Boise, Idaho, named morning anchor.

Chip Caray, play-by-play broadcaster, returns to TBS and Turner South as play-by-play announcer, Atlanta Braves baseball, effective in the 2005 season.

Named hosts, The Drop, Sí TV, Los Angeles: Jonisha Rios, actress, Nude in New York, New York; José Antonio, actor, Al Filo de la Ley, Univision, Los Angeles.

Programming

Bill Hilary, executive VP/general manager, Comedy Central, New York, appointed president and CEO, BBC America, Bethesda, Md.

At HGTV, Knoxville, Tenn.: Judith Orlowski, VP, program planning and acquisitions, WE: Women's Entertainment, New York, named VP, program scheduling and acquisitions; Chad Youngblood, director, on-air promotion, appointed VP, on-air promotion; Sharon Fleischhacker, director, special projects, named VP.

Cameron Blanchard, senior director, sports communications, NBC, New York, promoted to VP, entertainment publicity, East Coast, New York.

Todd Siegel, executive VP, Screenvision, New York, named senior VP, ad sales, Speed Channel, Charlotte, N.C.

Danny Goldman, VP, sales, London sales, Sony Pictures Television International, London, promoted to VP/general manager.

Jim Dettman, VP, affiliate marketing, iN Demand Networks, New York, named VP, sales and affiliate marketing, Eastern region, Hustler TV, New York.

Eileen O'Neill, executive director, advertising and promotion, Twentieth Television, Los Angeles, promoted to VP, affiliate relations.

Carol Jazwinski, executive in charge of post services, Manhattan Transfer (Company 3), New York, named VP, sales, PostWorks, New York.

Anne Tarrant, writer/producer/director, Powderhouse Productions, Somerville, Mass., named director, development, Discovery Times Channel, Silver Spring, Md.

Radio

Marty Raab, executive VP, marketing/ chief strategy officer, Premiere Radio Networks, Sherman Oaks, Calif., named senior VP, marketing, REACH Media Inc., Dallas.

Tim Sabean, VP, programming, WYSP(FM)/WPHT(AM)/WIP(AM)/KYW(AM)/WOGL(FM) Philadelphia/ operations manager, WYSP, adds VP, active rock programming, Infinity Broadcasting, Philadelphia.

Advertising/Marketing/ PR

Mark Sanders, senior VP/worldwide controller, Cohn & Wolfe/Young & Rubicam, New York, named chief financial officer, Initiative North America, New York.

Technology

Robert Sheehan, VP/general manager, RCN Corp., Boston, named VP/general manager, digital phone, Time Warner Cable, Southeastern Wisconsin, Milwaukee.