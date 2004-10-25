Fates & Fortunes

What's your fate?

Send it to Melanie M. Clarke, editorial assistant, Broadcasting & Cable (e-mail: meclarke@reedbusiness.com; fax: 646-746-7028; mail: 360 Park Ave. South, New York, NY 10010).

Broadcast TV

Janet Mantel, director, ad sales and business development, Scripps Networks Web sites, named VP, interactive sales, eastern division, Scripps Networks, Knoxville, Tenn.

Emad Asghar, senior producer, 5 p.m. news/weekend manager, WCBS New York, named managing editor.

Tim Reynolds, director, marketing and development, TV Evolution LLC, Farmington, Conn., named director, interactive media, Meredith Broadcasting Group, Des Moines, Iowa.

Mark Berryhill, VP, news and marketing, Meredith Broadcasting Group, Des Moines, Iowa, also named interim general manager, WGCL Atlanta.

Cable TV

At Comcast Cable: Farrell Moseley, regional VP, technical operations, Bay Area, Calif., promoted to area VP/general manager, Stockton, Calif.; Donald Gould, VP, engineering, Western division, Philadelphia, named regional VP, field engineering and technical operations, Pennsylvania and Delaware systems.

Mary Vic Dantin, operations manager, call center, North America, Delta Air Lines, Atlanta, to VP, customer care, Cox Communications, New Orleans.

Steve Eliasof, senior marketing manager, Konica Minolta Photo Imaging USA Inc., Mahwah, N.J., appointed manager, consumer marketing, Insight Communications, New York.

Michael Colleran, VP/general manager, South Florida, Viacom station group, Miami, promoted to president/general manager.

Joseph Varello, executive director, business development, Con Edison Communications, New York, named VP, digital voice product management, Cablevision, Bethpage, N.Y.

Programming

Noelia Rodriguez, president/CEO, L.A. Convention 2000, Los Angeles, appointed VP, corporate communications, Univision Communications Inc., Los Angeles.

Steve Kent, executive VP, international production, Sony Pictures Television International, Culver City, Calif., promoted to senior executive VP.

Deborah Barak, senior VP, business affairs, CBS Entertainment, Los Angeles, promoted to executive VP, business affairs, CBS Paramount Network Television Entertainment Group, Los Angeles.

Keri Putnam, senior VP, HBO Films, Los Angeles, promoted to executive VP.

Bridget Baker, senior VP, cable distribution, NBC Universal Cable, New York, upped to executive VP.

Michael Healy, VP, original movies, Disney Channel, Burbank, Calif., promoted to senior VP.

Zig I. Gauthier, VP, development, Fox Sports Net, Los Angeles, named VP, original programming, GSN, Santa Monica, Calif.

At UPN, Los Angeles: Pamela Miller, consultant, business affairs, Warner Bros. Television, Burbank, Calif., named VP, business and legal affairs; Dana Theodoratos, manager, casting, promoted to director; Angela Somerville, director, current programming, ABC, Burbank, Calif., joins as director, drama development.

Jennifer Pelphrey, director, production, Cartoon Network, Burbank, Calif., promoted to VP, "production, Cartoon Network Studios, Burbank, Calif.

At Discovery Networks U.S., Silver Spring, Md.: Eileen O'neill, VP, programming, Discovery Health Channel, Silver Spring, named senior VP/general manager; Jeff Pellegrini, account executive, advertising sales, Discovery Channel and Travel Channel, named VP/national sales manager, advertising sales division, Discovery Channel; Elise McVeigh, vice president of Lifetime Partnerships, Lifetime Television, named VP/national sales manager, advertising sales division, TLC.

At TV One, Silver Spring, Md.: Kimberly Kelly, associate general counsel, affiliate and government relations, Black Entertainment Television, Washington, named VP, legal and business affairs; Henry Watkins, publisher, Savoy

magazine, New York, named VP, business development.

Charlie Barnes, general manager, Insight Interactive (formerly SourceSuite), Dallas, promoted to VP, product development, Insight Communications, Dallas.

Victoria Quoss, director, programming, acquisitions and development, YES Network, New York, joins Outdoor Life Network, Stamford, Conn., as VP, acquisitions and scheduling.

Chris Jackson, founder, Beatscape, Los Angeles, named director, music, E! Networks, Los Angeles.

Kevin McMahon, marketing manager, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Atlanta, named senior manager, marketing and programming, Turner Sports, Atlanta.

Dan Merrifield, account executive, Turner Entertainment Sales, New York, promoted to sales manager.

At Discovery Networks, Northern region, Silver Spring, Md.: Ginger Shorrock, manager, business relations, distribution, ad sales and marketing for Comcast at The Weather Channel, Norfolk, Va., named account director, U.S. affiliate sales and marketing division; Edward Bonanno, senior account executive, Thomson Financial Nelson Information, New York, named account director, U.S. affiliate sales and marketing division.

At Gospel Music Channel: Sonya Derose, E! Entertainment/Style Network, Los Angeles, director, affiliate relations, Southwest region, appointed director, affiliate sales, Western region, Los Angeles; David G. Baker, managing director, business development and sales, Media Options Inc., New York, appointed VP, national advertising sales, New York.

Billy Hall, VP, programming and production, Fox Movie Channel, Los Angeles, named VP, programming, Turner Network Television, Atlanta.

Peter Golden, senior VP, talent and casting, CBS Entertainment, Los Angeles, promoted to executive VP, talent and casting, CBS, Los Angeles.

At ABC Family Channel, Burbank, Calif.: Kate Juergens, consultant, appointed senior VP, original series, programming and development; Brooke Bowman, executive director, development, Buena Vista Productions, Burbank, Calif., named executive director, programming and development; Mina Lefevre, manager, programming and development, named executive director.

Journalism

Derik Lattig, assignment editor, KTVT Dallas, named associate producer, CBS Newspath, Fort Worth, Texas.

Ricardo Rivero, account manager, real estate advertising, Hoy

newspaper, Chicago, named account executive, WBBM Chicago.

At WPLG Miami-Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.: Megan Glaros, meteorologist, News Central, Sinclair Broadcasting, Hunt Valley, Md., named meteorologist; Laurie Jennings, anchor, MSNBC, New York, named anchor.

Anne-Marie Green, reporter, CITY-TV Toronto, joins KYW as a reporter.

Jennifer London, freelance reporter, MSNBC, Secaucus, N.J., promoted to staff correspondent.

Mia Zuckerkandel, associate producer, 11 p.m. news, KPIX San Francisco, to producer, 6:30 p.m. Eyewitness News.

Radio

John Gallagher, director, sales, WJR(AM) Detroit, named president/ general manager, WLS(AM)/Radio Disney WRDZ(AM) Chicago.

Chrystie Klar, director, sports marketing, University of Maryland athletic department, College Park, Md., named manager, marketing and promotions, WMAL(AM) Washington.

Ted Robbins, local reporter, Arizona Illustrated, KUAT(FM) Tucson, Ariz., named Southwest correspondent, National Public Radio, KUAZ (AM/FM), Tucson.

Advertising/Marketing/ PR

Bruce Feniger, regional sales executive, Interep, New York, upped to executive VP, network operations.

Robin Mesger, VP, The Lippin Group, Los Angeles, promoted to senior VP.

Rick Oster, VP/general sales manager, Adlink, promoted to executive VP/general sales manager.

Bob Cole, account executive, King World media sales, New York, promoted to VP, Eastern sales.

Marc C. McCarthy, executive director, communications and entertainment publicity, Starz Encore Group LLC, Denver, appointed VP, corporate communications, OpenTV Corp., San Francisco.

Brock Palmer, account executive, Infinity Radio, Los Angeles, to join SportsLink L.A., Los Angeles, as account executive.

Hayley Sumner, president, The Hayley Sumner Co., Los Angeles, named senior VP, Fleishman-Hillard, Los Angeles.

Technology

Fred Ball, CFO/executive VP, corporate development and mergers and acquisitions, Borland Software, Scotts Valley, Calif., appointed chief financial officer, BigBand Networks, Redwood City, Calif.

Allied Fields

Suzanne Marie Gutierrez, director, corporate relations, The Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, Los Angeles, named executive VP, corporate relations worldwide, Promax&BDA, Los Angeles.

Elise Lindsey, chief staff officer, Association Management Group, McLean, Va., appointed executive VP, Women in Cable & Telecommunications, Chantilly, Va.

At The Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers, Exton (Philadelphia), Pa.: Heather Tomko, graphic design and production manager, marketing and communications, upped to director, creative services; Susan Parno, training coordinator, professional

development, promoted to operations manager; Derek DiGiacomo, information technology coordinator, finance and administration, upped to information technology and network operations manager.

Obituary

"Roquel" Billy Davis, 72, record producer, advertising executive, and co-writer of songs for timeless Coca-Cola ads, died Sept. 20 in New York.

Davis' career began when a friend sold his first songs to a California record company for $356.

The Detroit-born songwriter was hustling for his cousin's group, the Four Tops, when he began dating Gwen Gordy, sister of legendary music producer Berry Gordy Jr. He soon began writing for R&B singer Jackie Wilson, a relative on his father's side, under the nom de plume Tyran Carlo. With the Gordys, Davis penned four singles and, in 1958, set up Anna Records in partnership with Gwen and her sister Anna (Marvin Gaye's first wife). Davis also worked on songs for The Miracles.

In 1968, he was wooed by advertising agency McCann Erickson, which named him music director. Agency Creative Director Bill Backer came to him and his colleagues with the idea for a song about good friends and Coca-Cola. The group reworked it into "I'd Like To Buy the World a Coke."

Davis produced a London session of the song, which was broadcast by U.S. radio stations. In January 1972, "I'd Like To Teach the World To Sing (In Perfect Harmony)" reached No. 1 in the UK and went on to sell 6 million copies worldwide. The television ad, featuring hundreds of singers, added further momentum, and Davis hastily assembled a New York group to record the song. It sold a million and a half copies. The song was adapted in foreign languages, and $80,000 from the royalties were donated to UNICEF.

Davis eventually rose to senior vice president at McCann Erickson, writing "Have a Coke and a Smile", "Coke Is It," and jingles for Nescafé, Miller beers, Sony and Nabisco food products. He had recently completed production on 19 Days in New York, a forthcoming album by Australian singer Kate Ceberano.