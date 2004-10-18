Fates & Fortunes
By Staff
Broadcast TV
Eric Meyrowitz, sales executive, WBDC
Washington, appointed VP/general manager.
Peter C. Pappas, executive VP, government and
regulatory affairs, Pappas Telecasting Companies, Visalia, Calif., promoted to
executive VP/legal and governmental affairs.
Jared Lipworth, series producer,
Innovation, WNET New York, promoted to
executive producer, science programs.
Terri Ruppe, account executive, KPIX San
Francisco, named local sales manager.
Jaishree Ramakrishnan, area sales manager,
Comcast Spotlight, Chicago, named new business manager, WBBM Chicago.
At WPSG Philadelphia: Bob Fein, director,
sales, promoted to station manager; Harold B.
Hairston, former fire commissioner, Philadelphia, joins Eyewitness
News team as on-air consultant.
Tim Crumley, national sales manager,
WTXL/WTWC/WBXT Tallahassee, Fla., appointed national spot sales manager, The WB
100+ station group, Tallahassee.
Programming
Dan Martinsen, senior VP, corporate
communications, Nickelodeon/Nick at Nite/Spike TV/TV Land/Noggin, New York,
named executive VP.
Scott MacPherson, previously senior VP,
public and government affairs, Court TV, New York, promoted to executive VP,
corporate and government affairs.
Ken Wilkey, VP, network operations, NBC
Cable, New York, promoted to senior VP, TV stations and cable technology, NBC
Universal, New York.
Carol Eng, senior VP, original programming,
MTV, New York, named senior VP, programming and development.
Beth Klein, senior VP, talent and casting,
Viacom Productions, Los Angeles, named senior VP, talent and casting, Showtime
Networks Inc., Los Angeles.
Robert Friedman, senior VP, cable sales
manager, Paramount Domestic Television, New York, named senior VP, programming,
Spike TV, New York.
Alexa Verveer, VP, public policy and
government relations, Discovery Communications, Silver Spring, Md., promoted to
senior VP.
At ESPN, Bristol, Conn.: Manish Jha, senior
VP/general manager, emerging media and data services, named senior VP, ESPN
mobile; John Kosner, senior VP/general manager,
ESPN.com, named senior VP, ESPN new media; Geoff
Reiss, senior VP/general manager, ESPN The
Magazine, named senior VP, ESPN consumer products. \
At Comcast SportsNet, Bethesda, Md.: Scott
Langerman, VP, business development, promoted to senior VP,
business and programming development; Chris Helein,
director, communications, Comcast SportsNet Mid-Atlantic, promoted to VP,
communications, Comcast SportsNet; Michael Jenkins,
sports anchor/reporter, KVUE Austin, Texas, named anchor/reporter.
Phil Gonzales, VP, publicity, Warner Brothers
Television, Burbank, Calif., named VP, communications, CBS Entertainment, Los
Angeles.
Marlene Braga, field producer, ABC News, New
York, named director, programming and production, The History Channel en
Español, New York.
Lucy Denny-Gardner, director, finance:
marketing, promotion and administration, King World Productions, Santa Monica,
Calif., promoted to VP, creative services finance and special projects.
Radio
John Dittmeier, executive VP/chief operating
officer, Mission Broadcasting Inc., Scranton, Pa, named VP/general manager,
WBRE Wilkes-Barre–Scranton.
Brad Miller, promotions director, KNCI(FM)
Sacramento, Calif., named promotions director, KSTJ(FM)/KJUL(FM)/KKLZ(FM) Las
Vegas.
