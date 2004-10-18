Fates & Fortunes

What's your fate?

Send it to Melanie M. Clarke, editorial assistant, Broadcasting &

Cable (e-mail:

meclarke@reedbusiness.com; fax: 646-746-7028; mail: 360

Park Ave. South, New York, NY 10010).

Broadcast TV

Eric Meyrowitz, sales executive, WBDC

Washington, appointed VP/general manager.

Peter C. Pappas, executive VP, government and

regulatory affairs, Pappas Telecasting Companies, Visalia, Calif., promoted to

executive VP/legal and governmental affairs.

Jared Lipworth, series producer,

Innovation, WNET New York, promoted to

executive producer, science programs.

Terri Ruppe, account executive, KPIX San

Francisco, named local sales manager.

Jaishree Ramakrishnan, area sales manager,

Comcast Spotlight, Chicago, named new business manager, WBBM Chicago.

At WPSG Philadelphia: Bob Fein, director,

sales, promoted to station manager; Harold B.

Hairston, former fire commissioner, Philadelphia, joins Eyewitness

News team as on-air consultant.

Tim Crumley, national sales manager,

WTXL/WTWC/WBXT Tallahassee, Fla., appointed national spot sales manager, The WB

100+ station group, Tallahassee.

Programming

Dan Martinsen, senior VP, corporate

communications, Nickelodeon/Nick at Nite/Spike TV/TV Land/Noggin, New York,

named executive VP.

Scott MacPherson, previously senior VP,

public and government affairs, Court TV, New York, promoted to executive VP,

corporate and government affairs.

Ken Wilkey, VP, network operations, NBC

Cable, New York, promoted to senior VP, TV stations and cable technology, NBC

Universal, New York.

Carol Eng, senior VP, original programming,

MTV, New York, named senior VP, programming and development.

Beth Klein, senior VP, talent and casting,

Viacom Productions, Los Angeles, named senior VP, talent and casting, Showtime

Networks Inc., Los Angeles.

Robert Friedman, senior VP, cable sales

manager, Paramount Domestic Television, New York, named senior VP, programming,

Spike TV, New York.

Alexa Verveer, VP, public policy and

government relations, Discovery Communications, Silver Spring, Md., promoted to

senior VP.

At ESPN, Bristol, Conn.: Manish Jha, senior

VP/general manager, emerging media and data services, named senior VP, ESPN

mobile; John Kosner, senior VP/general manager,

ESPN.com, named senior VP, ESPN new media; Geoff

Reiss, senior VP/general manager, ESPN The

Magazine, named senior VP, ESPN consumer products. \

At Comcast SportsNet, Bethesda, Md.: Scott

Langerman, VP, business development, promoted to senior VP,

business and programming development; Chris Helein,

director, communications, Comcast SportsNet Mid-Atlantic, promoted to VP,

communications, Comcast SportsNet; Michael Jenkins,

sports anchor/reporter, KVUE Austin, Texas, named anchor/reporter.

Phil Gonzales, VP, publicity, Warner Brothers

Television, Burbank, Calif., named VP, communications, CBS Entertainment, Los

Angeles.

Marlene Braga, field producer, ABC News, New

York, named director, programming and production, The History Channel en

Español, New York.

Lucy Denny-Gardner, director, finance:

marketing, promotion and administration, King World Productions, Santa Monica,

Calif., promoted to VP, creative services finance and special projects.

Radio

John Dittmeier, executive VP/chief operating

officer, Mission Broadcasting Inc., Scranton, Pa, named VP/general manager,

WBRE Wilkes-Barre–Scranton.

Brad Miller, promotions director, KNCI(FM)

Sacramento, Calif., named promotions director, KSTJ(FM)/KJUL(FM)/KKLZ(FM) Las

Vegas.