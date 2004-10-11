Fates & Fortunes

Broadcast TV

James Hamilton, lead Web producer, TechTV, San Francisco, becomes Web manager, KPIX/KBHK San Francisco.

Cable TV

Ali Zanjani, president, retail sales, Sprint Corp., Kansas City, Mo., named VP, sales and distribution, Cox Communications Inc., Atlanta.

Programming

John Westphal, VP, development, Big Ticket Television, Los Angeles, named VP, development, Sony Pictures Television, Culver City, Calif.

At The Weather Channel, Atlanta: Cindy Jones, director, strategy and development, promoted to VP, consumer marketing; Eileen Lichtenfeld, director, consumer marketing, named director, affiliate marketing.

Amy Kuessner, director, acquisition marketing, DirecTV, Los Angeles, has joined Starz Encore Group LLC, Englewood, Colo., as senior director, program marketing.

Kevin McMahon, manager, consumer and integrated marketing, Spike TV, New York, named senior manager, marketing and programming, Turner Sports, Atlanta.

Joan Robbins, VP, Entertainment Studios, Los Angeles, promoted to senior VP, talent relations.

At VOY Pictures Television, New York: José Pretlow, independent producer, named chairman; Gloria Medel, independent producer, named president, production.

Journalism

Madison Michele, host, King of the Jungle, Animal Planet, Silver Spring, Md. joins TV Guide Channel, Los Angeles, as host and correspondent.

Beejal Patel, Saturday morning anchor/reporter, KATV Little Rock, Ark., joins New England Cable News, Boston, as morning reporter.

Roseanne Tellez, morning news anchor, WGN Chicago, named co-anchor, morning and midday newscasts, WBBM Chicago.

Vickie Newton, co-anchor, KMOV St. Louis, named anchor/ reporter.

Kevin Coari, reporter/fill-in anchor, KPTV Portland, Ore., promoted to weekend anchor.

Kristine Johnson, weeknight anchor/reporter, WPRI/WNAC Providence, R.I., joins MSNBC, Secaucus, N.J., as anchor/correspondent.

Viviana Hurtado, reporter, KRGV Weslaco, Texas, joins the weekday morning news team, WPRI Providence, R.I., this month.

Marc Weinberg, weekend meteorologist, KTHV Little Rock, Ark., joins WDRB Louisville, Ky., as morning meteorologist.

Radio

Amy Caplan, regional director, The Captivate Network, Westford, Mass., named VP/general manager, WQSX Boston, and director, FM Sales, WAAF and WQSX Boston.

Phil Corriveau, deputy director, Wisconsin Educational Communications Board, Madison, Wis., named director, Wisconsin Public Radio, Madison.

Advertising/Marketing/ PR

Eric Kern, national sales manager, KTTV/KCOP Los Angeles, named national sales manager, Adlink, Los Angeles.

Allied Fields

At Medialink: Dennis Vaughan, world desk editor, BBC, London, named head of broadcast, London; Tom Martin, producer, ABC and CBS News, named director, media relations, New York.

Gordy Halverson, formerly CEO, Telewire Supply, Englewood, Colo., joins Cedar Point Communications, Derry, N.H., as an executive adviser.

Janet Robertson, executive VP, business development, Healthscape, Tampa, Fla., joins Sesame Workshop, New York, as executive VP, international business development.