Fates & Fortunes

What's your fate?

Send it to Melanie M. Clarke, editorial assistant, Broadcasting & Cable (e-mail: meclarke@reedbusiness.com

; fax: 646-746-7028; mail: 360 Park Ave. South, New York, NY 10010).

Broadcast TV

Jerome "Jerry" Martin, VP/general manager, WBDC Washington, named VP/general manager, WXIN/WTTV Indianapolis, Ind.

Al Blinke, news director, KDKA-TV/WNPA-TV Pittsburgh, Penn., named VP/general manager, WNEM-TV Bay City, Mich./WNEM-AM, Midland and Bay City, Mich.

Olivia Lawrence, local sales manager, WDEF Chattanooga, Tenn., named general sales manager.

LaSandra Hunt, account executive, news business development team, KTAL Shreveport, La., to KPIX/KBHK San Francisco in the same capacity.

Barry Allentuck, senior VP/director, sales, Resource Marketing, Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., joins WMBD/ WYZZ Peoria Ill./Bloomington Ill. as director, sales.

Cable TV

Michael P. Huseby, executive VP/chief financial officer, Charter Communications, St. Louis, Mo., joins Cablevision Systems Corp., Bethpage, N.Y., as executive VP/chief financial officer.

Franklin Vincent, director, finance, Cox Communications, Arizona, promoted to VP, finance, Cox, New Orleans, La.

Vicki Wember, director, video product management, Comcast Cable, West division, Denver, named director, content development, Comcast Media Center, Denver.

Rachel L. Cohen, campaign leadership teams, Philadelphia Mayor John F. Street and U.S. Congressional candidate Joe Torsella, Philadelphia, named director, public policy and external affairs, Comcast Corp., Philadelphia.

At Comcast Media Center/Headend In The Sky (HITS), Denver: Allison Olien, director, affiliate sales, Rocky Mountain area, TV Guide, named sales manager; Craig Wilmes, director, affiliate sales, Western region, TechTV, named sales manager.

Programming

Richard Licata, executive VP, entertainment public relations, Showtime Networks, Los Angeles, promoted to executive VP, corporate communications.

At Starz Encore Group, Englewood, Colo.: William "Bill" Hoagland, group director, subscriber and revenue, cable and satellite divisions, promoted to VP, product management; William "Bill" Brovsky, VP, sales and marketing, Western Integrated Networks, Seattle, joins as VP, tactical marketing; Doug Hartling, director, affiliate marketing promoted to group director, affiliate marketing.

Adam Stotsky, VP, brand marketing, Sci Fi Channel, New York, named senior VP, marketing and creative.

CJ Olivares, VP, programming and marketing, FUEL, Los Angeles, named senior VP/assistant general manager.

Michael S. Berman, VP, business affairs/senior counsel, iN DEMAND, New York, promoted to senior VP, business affairs/general counsel.

Richy Glassberg, senior VP, advertising sales, The Speed Channel, New York, named senior VP, advertising sales, TV Guide Television Group, New York, effective Sep. 7.

Megan Gormley, ad sales account executive, Court TV, The Investigation Channel, New York, promoted to director, advertising sales, Detroit.

Ann Maron, associate, Sheppard Mullin Richter and Hampton law firm, Los Angeles, to director, business and legal affairs, GSN, Santa Monica, Calif.

Nick Bernstein, manager, late night and prime time series, NBC Entertainment, Burbank, Calif., upped to director.

Allan Butler, freelance writer/producer/supervising producer/executive producer, The Science Channel, Silver Spring, Md., named executive producer.

Susan Claxton, coordinating producer, Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, ABC, New York, named producer/ program manager, Full Circle Entertainment, New York.

Journalism

At KPIX San Francisco: Kelly Peterson, segment/line producer, KMAX Sacramento, named morning producer; Mike Delfino, sports producer, KICU San Jose, Calif., joins in the same capacity.

Bill Kelly, weekend/fill-in weekday meteorologist, KPNX Phoenix, has been promoted to weekday evening meteorologist.

Iain Page, host, SportsCenter and ESPNews, ESPN, Bristol, Conn., named reporter/host, The Golf Channel, Orlando, Fla.

Cara Capuano, anchor, ESPNews and SportsCenter, ESPN, Bristol, Conn., named anchor and reporter, Northwest Sports Report, Fox Sports Net, Seattle.

Russell Kinsaul, co-anchor, 5 p.m., 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. newscasts, KCTV Kansas City, Mo., named reporter/anchor KMOV St. Louis, Mo.

Elizabeth Johnson, news writer/producer, WBBM Chicago, promoted to producer, Eye on Chicago.

Dave Strader, play-by-play announcer, ESPN, Bristol, Conn., ESPN NHL telecasts, NHL All-Star Game, Stanley Cup Finals/NHL International broadcasts named to Florida Panthers, Fox Sports Net Florida, Sunrise, Fla., in the same capacity.

Radio

Reggie Denson, director, urban sales, ABC Radio Networks, Chicago, rejoins Katz Dimensions, Chicago, as senior VP, director of urban dimensions.

Nadine Paniccia, marketing director, Ntelos Pavilion Harbor Center, Portsmouth, Va., named general sales manager, WNVZ-FM Norfolk, Va.

Erin Casey, account executive, WOZN-FM Greensboro, N.C., named general sales manager, WJMH(FM) Reidsville, N.C.

Advertising/Marketing/ PR

Brian McKernan, editor/associate publisher, Digital Cinema

magazine, Los Angeles, named VP, account services, Marcomm Group, Great Neck, N.Y.

Allied Fields

Tony Palermo, corporate VP, operations, sales and marketing, Knology, West Point, Ga., joins SciCare Broadband Services, Scientific-Atlanta, Atlanta, as VP, business development and emerging markets.

Obituary

William S. Halpern, 84, veteran Pennsylvania radio and cable TV executive, died Aug. 11 at Paoli Hospital in Pennsylvania.

Halpern was the co-founder and general manager of WCOJ (AM) Coatesville, Pa., when it launched in 1949 and founder and general manager of Cable TV of Chester County from 1968 until it was sold, along with the radio station, to Lenfest in 1983.

At his bar mitzvah, Halpern got a crystal radio set, and the radio bug bit. After serving as a radio operator in the Pacific during World War II, Halpern began his commercial radio career in North Carolina before moving back to his home state as an announcer, production manager and program director at WLBR (AM) Lebanon, Pa.

With Louis Setzer, he founded WCOJ, Chester County's first radio station where he served as general manager, emphasizing local news and sports, especially high school and college coverage.

Formerly an officer of the Pennsylvania Association of Broadcasters and the Broadcast Pioneers of Philadelphia, Halpern is survived by his wife, Sylvia; son Edward; and daughter Leslie Stein, former senior director of marketing for ABC Radio Networks. Halpern's late son, Jonathan, was executive news producer at WTSP-TV Tampa.