Fates & Fortunes

What's your fate?

Send it to Melanie M. Clarke, editorial assistant, Broadcasting & Cable (e-mail: meclarke@reedbusiness.com; fax: 646-746-7028; mail: 360 Park Ave. South, New York, NY 10010).

Broadcast TV

Mark Antonitis, president/general manager, KELO-TV Sioux Falls, S.D., named president/general manager, KRON San Francisco.

At WRGB Niskayuna, N.Y.: Sarah Claydon

and Jessica Kemper, each account executive, Transwestern Publishing, Albany, N.Y., named account exec.

Programming

Camila Ipinza, senior account manager, DBS/national accounts, Playboy Entertainment Group Inc., Los Angeles, named VP, sales and affiliate marketing, Hustler TV, Los Angeles.

Lou Fazio, executive director, programming and acquisitions, Toon Disney/ABC Kids, Burbank, Calif., named VP, scheduling and acquisitions, GSN, Santa Monica, Calif.

Elycia Rubin, director, lifestyle programming, The Style Network, Los Angeles, named executive director, Twentieth Television, Los Angeles.

Richard Routman, paralegal, league counsel department, NFL, New York, joins Collegiate Images, Fort Lauderdale, Fla., as business affairs/account manager.

Journalism

Craig Franklin, senior producer, special projects unit, KRON San Francisco, joins KPIX San Francisco as special projects producer.

Michael Baugh, executive producer, WKYC Cleveland, named executive producer, KRIV/KTXH Houston.

Sharyn Alfonsi, freelance correspondent, CBS Evening News, weekend edition, Up to the Minute

and CBS Newspath, named correspondent, CBS News, New York.

Kate Wentzel, meteorologist, WSVN Miami, joins KEYT Santa Barbara, Calif., as chief meteorologist.

Radio

Ron Atkins, acting head/senior director/director, entertainment programming, American Urban Radio Networks (AURN), New York, named VP, entertainment programming.

TRAVIS RYDER, station manager, KUMM Morris, Minn., joins KSRQ Thief River Falls, Minn., in the same capacity.

Technology

Bill Swilley, independent consultant, Ravix Group Inc., Mountain View, Calif., named president/chief executive officer, Sigma Electronics, East Petersburg, Pa.

Bob Lawson, VP, engineering and operations, Verestar, Fairfax, Va., named VP/general manager, Ascent Media Systems and Technology Services, Palm Bay, Fla.

At Pace Micro Technology, Boca Raton, Fla.: Bruce Gureck, VP, technology and operations, Digital Latin America, Chorale Springs, Fla., appointed VP, marketing and product management; Tim O'Loughlin, account manager, promoted to VP, business development.

Allied Fields

Ron Hartenbaum, president/chief executive officer, Jones MediaAmerica/Jones Radio Networks, New York, launched WYD MediaManagement LLC, Westport, Conn., as principal.

At Atlas Media, New York: Alison Murphy, director, broadcast operations, Oxygen Media, New York, named senior director, operations; Kim Pierce, director, operations, Image Editorial, New York, named post-production supervisor.

Howard Burkat, senior VP, marketing, American Catholic/Cablevision, New York, joins Faith & Values Media, New York, as marketing director.

Juan Madrid, creative coordinator, urban A&R, BMG Music Publishing, Beverly Hills, Calif., named associate director, writer-publisher relations, BMI, Los Angeles.