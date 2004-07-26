Fates & Fortunes

What's your fate?

Broadcast TV

Peter Dunn, VP/general manager, KYW Philadelphia, named president/general manager, Viacom's KYW/WPSG duopoly.

Jim Arneson, national sales manager, WDJT Milwaukee, named general sales manager, WNEM Bay City, Mich.

William Spellman, president, Incite Marketing, Honolulu, appointed VP/general manager, WQRF Rockford, Ill.

Robin Roy, senior producer, Scarborough Country

and The Abrams Report, MSNBC, Secaucus, N.J., joins WWSB Sarasota, Fla., as assistant news director.

Cable TV

Kim D. Kelly, president/COO, Insight Communications, New York, named president/chief executive officer, Arroyo, Pleasanton, Calif.

Doug Gaston, VP/deputy general counsel, Comcast Cable, Philadelphia, promoted to senior VP/general counsel.

At Cox Communications: Deborah Buggs, local sales manager, advertising sales, Comcast, Washington, appointed general manager, Cox Media, Roanoke, Va.; Steve Asbell, manager, retail business development, Atlanta, promoted to director, retail marketing, Atlanta; Keith Crandall, VP, customer care, Las Vegas region, Las Vegas, promoted to director, customer care, central region, Las Vegas.

Programming

Dermot McQuarrie, executive producer/head of programming, Fox Sports en Español, Fox Sports World and Fox Sports Latin America, Los Angeles, named senior VP/assistant general manager, Fox Sports International.

David Rone, senior VP, network development and rights acquisitions, Fox SportsNet, Los Angeles, named executive VP.

Rori Peters, VP, Comedy Central, New York, named VP, affiliate relations, Sí TV, Los Angeles.

Ned Nalle, consultant, Liberty Media, Los Angeles, appointed president, programming, Playboy Entertainment Group, Los Angeles.

Georgi Rosenberg, senior account manager, Outdoor Life Channel/Cable Service Network, Stamford, Conn., named director, affiliate sales, WWE 24/7, Stamford.

Jerry Williams, program director, WVFJ Atlanta, appointed director, programming, scheduling and acquisitions, Gospel Music Channel, Atlanta.

Journalism

Jim Moret, co-anchor, Showbiz Today/The World Today

and solo anchor NewsNight, CNN, Los Angeles, joins Inside Edition

as senior correspondent in Los Angeles.

Milissa Rehberger, freelance anchor/reporter, MSNBC, Secaucus, N.J., named anchor.

David Willox, producer/associate producer, Dateline NBC, New York, appointed director, broadcast production, AMS Production Group, Dallas.

Radio

Chris Visser, assistant producer, Fox Network, Los Angeles, named VP, operations, WHOO Orlando/WAMT Orlando/WLVU Tampa/WIXC Melbourne, all Fla., Genesis Communications.

T.J. Hart, program director/talk-show host, WMAY(AM) Springfield, Ill., named program and news director, WSKY(AM) Gainesville, Fla.

Jay Dixon, operations manager, WALR(FM)/WFOX(FM) Atlanta, named format coordinator, urban stations, Cox Radio, Atlanta.

Advertising/Marketing/ PR

Sean Black, VP/interactive media director, Beyond Interactive, New York, promoted to senior VP/media director.

Sherman Kizart, VP/director, urban marketing, Interep, New York, promoted to senior VP/director.

At ID Media, Los Angeles: Jay Knott, VP, Spectrum Media, Long Beach, Calif., named account supervisor; Andrew Garber, director, media services, Spectrum Media, Long Beach, named account supervisor; Alyse Livingston, senior account executive, The Martin Agency, New York, named senior account executive, interactive; Dennis Barr, traffic and project manager, Grey Direct West, Glendale, Calif., joins as senior project manager; Jeanette Trang, marketing manager, American Communications Group, Los Angeles, joins as account executive.

Technology

Gil Kaufman, senior director, engineering, content networking business unit, Cisco Systems, San Jose, Calif., named executive VP, worldwide engineering, BigBand Networks, Redwood City, Calif.

Michael Lee, senior director, operations, 3PARdata, Fremont, Calif., joins RGB Networks, San Mateo, Calif., in the same capacity.

Allied Fields

Robert Liodice, president/chief executive officer, Association of National Advertisers, New York, elected to the board of directors, The Partnership for a Drug Free America, New York.