Fates & Fortunes

Broadcast TV

David Yadgaroff, general sales manager, KYW Philadelphia, named VP/general manager.

Programming

Jack Carey, senior VP, technology and operations, E! Entertainment Television, Los Angeles, named senior VP, operations, TV Guide television group, Los Angeles.

At Clear Channel Entertainment Television, New York: Steve Sterling, president, Eagle Vision, New York, named senior VP; Marc Forest, executive producer/owner, Double Time Productions, New York, named VP, programming and production.

Tom Gove, senior director, new media, Starz Encore Group, Englewood, Colo., named VP, national division.

At ABC Cable Networks Group, Burbank, Calif.: Donna Ebbs, VP, development and production, ABC network, Burbank, Calif., named VP, original movies; Judy Taylor, independent casting executive, Disney Channel, Burbank, named VP, casting.

Jennifer O'Connell, VP, movies and miniseries, NBC Entertainment, Burbank, Calif., named VP, alternative programs.

Khaki Jones, senior director, original animation, Cartoon Network, Atlanta, promoted to VP, original series.

Susan Carden, VP, network programming, CN8, Philadelphia, named VP, original programming and production.

Darius Walker, VP, CNN Business News, New York, named senior director, news coverage, CNN, Washington bureau, effective June 7.

Amy Rabinowitz, associate, corporate strategic planning group, The Walt Disney Co., Burbank, Calif., named director, strategy and business development, ABC News, digital media group.

Radio

At Sirius Satellite Radio, New York: Jim Meyer, president, Aegis Ventures Inc., Indianapolis, named president, sales and operations; Scott Greenstein, consultant, named president, entertainment and sports.

At Infinity Broadcasting: Peter Kleiner, general sales manager, WYSP(FM) Philadelphia, named VP/general manager; Tim Sabean, operations manager, WYSP, named VP, programming, five-radio-station cluster, Philadelphia.

Advertising/Marketing/ PR

Cynthia Kerber, manager, public relations, Blick&Staff Communications, St. Louis, appointed director, public relations, Koplar Communications International, St. Louis.

Julie Verville, publicist, Fox Broadcasting Co., New York, joins Goodman Media, New York, as account executive.

Technology

Chip Schneider

, senior regional manager/director, sales, U.S. and Canada, EMC Corp., Hopkinton, Mass., named sales manager, Midwestern U.S., Snell & Wilcox, Santa Clara, Calif.

Allied Fields

Pat Walters, president/co-founder, The Group1 LLC, Los Angeles, named VP/CFO, PROMAX&BDA, Los Angeles.

Mark W. John, business retention consultant, Cleveland Area Development Corp./Greater Cleveland Growth Association, joins Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers, Exton, Pa., as VP, membership services.

Steve Wakeen, managing director, Chadwick Communications, New York, named VP, East Coast sales/ service, Americas, Corbis, New York.

Jodi H. Saal, senior director, promoted to assistant VP, business ops and technology, BMI, New York.