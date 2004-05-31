Fates & Fortunes

What's your fate?

Send it to Melanie M. Clarke, editorial assistant, Broadcasting & Cable (e-mail: meclarke@reedbusiness.com; fax: 646-746-7028; mail: 360 Park Ave. South, New York, NY 10010).

Broadcast TV

Darren Pieh, account executive, Viacom Station Sales, Southfield, Mich., joins WWJ Detroit, as national sales manager.

Leopoldo L. Ramos, president, R&S Media, Chicago, named general manager, Pappas Telecasting Companies'

KREN and KUVR Reno, Nev.

Cable TV

At Time Warner Cable: Lynne Costantini, VP, programming, Stamford, Conn., promoted to senior VP; Barry Rosenblum, executive VP/president, New York City division, president, NY1 News, New York, now oversees all cable divisions in New York State; Howard Szarfarc, general manager, New York division, named president, New York City/New Jersey; Terence Rafferty, group VP, finance, New York/New Jersey, and group VP, Philadelphia, named group VP, finance, New York State divisions.

At Comcast Cable: Larry Schweber, general manager, Naples/Fort Myers, Fla., promoted to VP/general manager; Lisa Gross, national manager, retention marketing, Philadelphia, promoted to national director.

Programming

Alina Falcón, senior VP/operating manager, TeleFutura Network, Miami, promoted to executive VP/operating manager.

Cathy Boardman, marketing director, Turner Classic Movies, Atlanta, promoted to VP, affiliate marketing and special events.

At CBS News, Campaign 2004 Unit, New York: Kathy Sciere, deputy editor, named senior editor; Allen Alter, senior coordinating producer, 48 Hours Investigates, assigned to the unit as deputy editor, effective June 1.

At CN8 Network, Philadelphia: Mary Caraccioli, host/executive producer, Money Matters Today, also named director, business and consumer news; Eileen Dolente, executive producer, original programming, promoted to senior director, network programming.

Veronique Bernard, producer, arts programming, WNET New York, named director, program development, New York Times Television, New York.

At The National Geographic Channel, Washington: Chris Dominici, creative director, WTTG Washington, named director, design; Chris Albert, director, media/talent relations and promotion, Sony Pictures Television, Los Angeles, named director, communications.

Journalism

John Green, senior producer, Good Morning America, ABC, New York, named executive producer, Good Morning America, weekend edition.

Sheila MacVicar, international correspondent, CNN, London, joins CBS News as correspondent, London.

Roberta Gonzales, weather anchor, KPIX San Francisco, also joins KCBS(AM) as morning and midday weather anchor.

Maria LaRosa, weekend meteorologist, WXIX Cincinnati, joins KYW Philadelphia as meteorologist, Eyewitness News team, weekend evenings, effective next month.

Radio

John K. Burger, VP, engineering, EXCL Communications/Entravision, Campbell, Calif., named chief engineer, Pappas Radio's KTRB(AM) Modesto/ San Francisco, and KPMP(AM) Modesto, Calif.

Kristine Foate, president/market manager, Saga Communications, Champaign, Ill., named president/ CEO, Travis Broadcasting, Fort Wayne, Ind.

Robert Garcia, VP, CNNRadio Network, Atlanta, named managing director, Strauss Radio Strategies, Washington.