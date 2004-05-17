Fates & Fortunes

Broadcast TV

Lynne Yancy Christian, associate director, community outreach, KCET Los Angeles, promoted to director.

Scott R. Blair, operations manager, KHQ Spokane, Wash., named director, central casting, Emmis Television, Orlando, Fla.

Dee Wiles, sales manager, National Cable Communications, San Francisco, named local sales manager, KBHK San Francisco.

Darren Pieh, CBS spot sales, Southfield, Mich., joins WWJ Detroit as national sales manager.

Libby Irby, account executive, WXYZ Detroit, joins WKBD Detroit as national sales manager.

Norm Wright, chief engineer, KTNC Concord, Calif., promoted to assistant director, engineering, Pappas Telecasting Companies, Visalia, Calif.

At WGBH Boston: Jonathan Abbott, VP/general manager, approved as executive VP/COO; Amos B. Hostetter Jr., founder, Continental Cablevision, Boston, elected chairman, board of trustees.

Cable TV

At Cox Communications: Bob Wilson, VP, programming, Atlanta, named senior VP; Winston Warrior, product manager, Atlanta, named director, high-speed Internet marketing; Tina Denicole, VP, finance, Cox Media, Las Vegas, appointed VP, business operations; Linda Kohlhagen, regional VP, Cox Media, Orange County, Calif., appointed VP/general manager.

Programming

Jennifer Geisser, VP, public relations, WE: Women's Entertainment, Jericho, N.Y., joins Court TV, New York, as senior VP, corporate communications.

Tricia Wilber, VP, business development, ABC Cable Networks Group, New York, promoted to senior VP, advertising sales and promotion.

Todd Miller, senior VP, International Networks, Asia, Sony Pictures Television International, Singapore, promoted to senior VP/managing director, Asia, Hong Kong.

Todd Tarpley, president, Tarpley Media, New York, named VP, content and packaging, AMC/IFC/WE Digital Media, Rainbow Entertainment Services, New York.

At The Tennis Channel, Los Angeles: Jene Elzie, director, programming, promoted to VP; Laura Hockridge, coordinating producer, BusinessCenter, CNBC, Englewood Cliffs, N.J., named senior producer; Brad Toberman, freelancer, named coordinating director; Brandon Moglen, associate producer, promoted to producer; Aarthi Rajaraman, associate producer, promoted to producer;

Lara Schuler, freelancer, Boston/New York/Los Angeles, named media coordinator.

Jin Lim, assistant art director, Turner Classic Movies, Atlanta, promoted to art director.

Barbara Bellini, president, Explore International, London, named VP, business affairs division, Discovery Networks International, United Kingdom.

Journalism

At CNN: Paula Hancocks, producer/reporter, London, promoted to full-time video correspondent; Atika Shubert, correspondent, Jakarta, Indonesia, appointed full-time correspondent, Tokyo; Alphonso Van Marsh, video correspondent, Atlanta, deployed to Istanbul, Turkey; Aneesh Raman, international assignment desk editor, Atlanta, named video correspondent, Bangkok, Thailand; Andrea Sanke, anchor, Made in Germany, The Journal, Deutsche Welle, Germany, joins as news/business anchor, London.

Sara Edwards, entertainment reporter/film reviewer, WHDH Boston, named producer and host, CN8, Boston.

Diane Dimond, guest anchor/substitute host, Court TV, New York, named executive investigative editor.