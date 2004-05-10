Fates & Fortunes

Broadcast TV

Michelle Barlow, executive producer, KGUN Tucson, Ariz., joins KSNT Topeka, Kan., as news director.

Cable TV

Carol Hevey, division president, Time Warner Cable, Milwaukee, promoted to executive VP, operations, Stamford, Conn.

At Comcast Cable, Philadelphia: John Vonk, VP, marketing, Western division, named VP, marketing, core video products; David Jensen, VP, Liberty Media, Englewood, Colo., joins as VP, international programming.

Nigel Cox-Hagan, senior VP/creative director, VH1, New York, promoted to senior VP, creative, group and consumer marketing.

At Speed Channel, Charlotte, N.C.: Bill Osborn, VP, marketing, promoted to senior VP, marketing, on-air promotion; Brendon Hamlin, senior writer/producer, promoted to director, on-air promotion.

Programming

Bob Greene, CEO/chairman, Digital Lava Inc., Los Angeles, named senior VP, advanced services, Starz Encore Group LLC, Englewood, Colo.

Kimi Serrano, director, program sales, Southwest region, Sony Pictures Television, Dallas, promoted to VP.

Journalism

Betty Nguyen, morning anchor, KTVT Dallas, joins CNN, Atlanta, as anchor.

Pam Oliver, lead sideline/feature reporter, Fox NFL Sunday, Los Angeles, also covering NBA Playoffs as sideline reporter, Turner Sports, Atlanta.

Samantha Ryan, sideline reporter, ESPN/ABC Sports, New York, named reporter for Sunday Night Baseball, ESPN, New York.

Virg Jacques, freelancer, WTTG Washington, joins the station as a reporter/fill-in anchor.

Madison Michele, host, Fine Living Network, Knoxville, Tenn., becomes host, King of the Jungle, Animal Planet, Silver Spring, Md.

Jeremy Hubbard, weekend anchor, KMBC Kansas City, Mo., joins KDVR Denver as weekend anchor.

Dean Staley, weekend anchor, KSTP St. Paul, Minn., named principal weeknight anchor, Northwest Cable News, Seattle.

Ryan Yamamoto, news reporter, KCRA Sacramento, Calif., joins KSWB San Diego as weekend sports anchor.

Nichelle Medina, reporter, KFMB San Diego, promoted to weekday morning anchor.

Charles Gonzalez, sports reporter, WOAI San Antonio, joins KARE Minneapolis as sports reporter/fill-in anchor.

Mike Lapoint, KSTP Minneapolis, joins WTMJ Milwaukee as weekday morning/midday meteorologist.

Patrick Powell, morning meteorologist, WOWT Omaha, Neb., becomes weeknight meteorologist, WLUK Green Bay, Wis.

Gaard Swanson, weeknight sports anchor, KIRO Seattle, named host, Generation Renovation, HGTV, Knoxville, Tenn.

Rich Fields, chief meteorologist, KPSP Palm Springs, Calif., named show announcer, The Price Is Right.

Radio

Shari Gonzalez, national sales manager, WMAL Washington, promoted to local sales manager.

Advertising/Marketing/ PR

At Katz Marketing Dimensions: Judy Carlough, sales manager, Greater Boston Radio, Boston, named VP/manager, Atlanta; Jeanne Schad, account supervisor, Richards Group, Dallas, named account manager, Dallas; Sharon Bialek, NTR director, WGN Radio, Chicago, named account manager, Chicago.

At PorchLight Entertainment, Los Angeles: Stephanie Slack, VP, worldwide sales, upped to senior VP; Adam Wright, VP, worldwide sales, upped to senior VP.