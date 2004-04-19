Fates & Fortunes

What's your fate?

Send it to Melanie M. Clarke, editorial assistant, Broadcasting & Cable (e-mail: meclarke@reedbusiness; fax: 646-746-7028; mail: 360 Park Ave. South, New York, NY 10010).

Broadcast TV

Tom Ehlmann, VP/general manager, KHWB Houston, named VP/general manager, WGN Chicago.

Laura Tellez, sales manager, Washington Post Newsweek Inc., San Francisco, to account executive, KBHK San Francisco.

At KCNC Denver: Jim Leary, VP/general sales manager, Katz Communications, New York, appointed director, sales; Kevin Dorsey, national sales manager, appointed local sales manager; Debbee CdeBaca, senior account executive, Comcast, Denver, appointed local sales manager; Roxanne Marati, director, new business development, Infinity Radio, Denver, appointed sales promotion and business development manager; Kitty DeLio, marketing coordinator, Dish Network, Denver, appointed research manager.

Fernando Acosta, general manager/COO, KAZA Los Angeles, promoted to VP/Azteca America Group Manager, Pappas Telecasting Companies, Los Angeles.

Jon Erkenbrack, general sales manager, WGNT Norfolk, Va., named station manager.

Mike Murphy, general sales manager, WJSU/ WCFT Birmingham, Ala., named general manager/VP, Allbritton subsidiary TV Alabama Inc.

Christopher Bartch, independent producer, named station manager KREZ Durango, Colo.

Anne Corneliuson, graphic/broadcast designer, KGPE Fresno, Calif., named graphic designer, KGO San Francisco.

Keith Esparros, VP/news director, WVUE New Orleans, named managing editor, news, KNBC Los Angeles.

Tom Godell, general manager, WSIU FM, Carbondale, Ill., named general manager, WUKY-FM, Lexington, Ky.

Cable TV

At Comcast, Chattanooga, Tenn.: Geoff Shook, general manager, named VP/general manager; Rob Cote, manager, marketing, promoted to director.

Mike Davenport, technical operations manager, Comcast, Hattiesburg, Miss., named general manager, Comcast systems, Mississippi.

At Starz Encore Group, Engelwood, Colo.: Sheryl Anderson, VP, promoted to senior VP, human resources and administration; John Beyler, senior VP, promoted to executive VP, technology operations; Bill Myers, VP/CFO, promoted to executive VP/CFO; Tom Southwick, VP, promoted to senior VP, corporate communications.

At Fox Cable Networks, Los Angeles: Michael Cooper, VP, national accounts, general manager, video-on-demand, Court TV, Los Angeles, named VP, affiliate advertising sales; Patti Marciano, director, Web marketing and e-commerce, Cox Communications, Los Angeles, named VP, affiliate sales, Eastern region; Todd Schoen, senior VP, affiliate marketing and local advertising sales, ABC Cable Networks Group, Los Angeles, joins as senior VP, affiliate marketing and local advertising sales.

At Comcast, Indianapolis: Mark Apple, director, corporate affairs, Indiana area, promoted to regional VP, communications and public affairs, central region; Max Woolsey, Midwest division VP, technical operations, named regional VP/technical operations, central region.

Programming

Niels Schuurmans, senior VP, on-air creative, MTV Networks, New York, named senior VP/creative director, Spike TV, New York.

At TV One: Lisabeth Hayes, senior VP, advertising sales, HGTV, Chicago, named regional VP, ad sales, Chicago; Cliff Brown, VP, media sales, Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution, New York, named regional VP, ad sales, New York; Angie O'Keefe, VP, Constellation Ventures, New York, named account executive, New York region.

Joining Sony Pictures Television: Glenn Adilman, senior VP, programming, ABC Entertainment, Los Angeles, named VP, network development, Culver City, Calif.; Mark Arrington

joins as account executive, program sales team, Southeast region, Atlanta; Steve Bernstein

will serve as account executive, program sales team, central region, Chicago.

At TV Guide, Los Angeles: Stacy Jolna, chief programming officer, TiVo, San Francisco, appointed senior VP/general manager, non-linear network, TV Guide Television Group; Tom Cosgrove, senior VP, channel operations and strategy, ABC Family Channel, Los Angeles, named general manager/senior VP, TV Guide Channel.

At ABC Inc., Burbank, Calif.: Louis Gutierrez, senior VP, Paramount Pictures Corp., Los Angeles, joins as VP, human resources; Andrew T. Martin, director, Disney Consumer Products, Los Angeles, named VP, human resources.

Catherine Moran, VP, advertising/brand manager, AMC, Jericho, New York, named VP, marketing, Lifetime Entertainment Services, New York.

Susan Ritchie, VP, government affairs, AT&T Broadband, Sacramento, Calif., appointed VP, communications, Discovery Networks International, Silver Spring, Md.

Christian Drobnyk, director, programming, TLC, Silver Spring, Md., promoted to VP.

Jacky Olitsky, business representative, television contracts, Screen Actors Guild, Los Angeles, named director, program standards, NBC, Burbank, Calif.

Mike Straka, project manager, Web operations, Fox News, New York, promoted to director, operations and special projects, at FoxNews.com, New York.

Gregg H. Liebman, senior VP/research director for Zenith Media, New York, named VP, ad sales research, CNN, New York.

At Hallmark Channel: Patricia Folgar, art director, Artisan Entertainment, Los Angeles, appointed art director, Los Angeles; Adam Farkas, director, information technology, promoted to VP, Los Angeles; Kristen Roberts, account executive, FX, New York, appointed VP, pricing and planning, advertising sales, New York.

Jennifer Geisser, VP, public relations, WE: Women's Entertainment, New York, joins Court TV as senior VP, corporate communications, New York, effective April 26.

Dawn Ciccone, marketing consultant, John Boggs and Associates, San Diego, named associate director, cause marketing and licensing, PBS, Alexandria, Va.

Bill Graff, coordinating producer, ESPN, Bristol, Conn., appointed executive in charge of studio and remote production, NFL Films, Mount Laurel, N.J.

Robert Spodek, director, financial planning and analysis/acting chief financial officer, MSNBC, Secaucus, N.J., named VP/chief financial officer.

Journalism

At ESPN Original Entertainment: Mike Antinoro, senior coordinating producer, promoted to executive producer, New York; Will Staeger, senior VP, Weed Road Pictures, Burbank, Calif., named executive producer, Bristol, Conn.

Anthony Batson, producer, 48 Hours Investigates, New York, named senior producer.

Hillary Andrews, morning meteorologist, KCBS Los Angeles, joins The Weather Channel, Atlanta, as on-camera meteorologist/weekend and morning co-host.

Ed Henry, senior editor/columnist, Roll Call, Washington, joins CNN as correspondent, Washington bureau.

Betty Nguyen, anchor, KTVT Dallas, joins CNN, Atlanta, as an anchor.

Roz Abrams, reporter/anchor, WABC New York, joins WCBS New York as co-anchor.

Emily Schmidt, reporter, WBFF Baltimore, joins WUSA Washington as reporter.

Mara MacDonald, reporter, WITI Milwaukee, to WDIV Detroit as reporter.

Andrea Isom, general assignment reporter, WDAF Kansas City, joins WJBK Detroit as general assignment reporter.

Russ McCaskey, anchor/reporter, promoted to main anchor at KJRH Tulsa.

Stephanie Dukes, health and medical reporter/fill-in anchor, KJRH Tulsa, named weekend anchor/ reporter, WPEC West Palm Beach, Fla.

Kimberly Fettig, general assignment reporter, WFSB Hartford, Conn., joins WGCL Atlanta in the same capacity.

Paul Aker, investigative reporter, KAKE Wichita, becomes bureau chief, KING Seattle.

Mike Dello Stritto, freelance reporter, WPBF West Palm Beach, Fla., joins KTNV Las Vegas as reporter.

Jennifer Coyne, intern, Evening Magazine, KPIX San Francisco, named associate producer.

Advertising/Marketing/PR

At Katz Direct Marketing, New York: Ben Buchwald, VP/sales manager, named VP/general sales manager; Steve Diamond, senior account executive, named sales manager; Jessica Ronayne, sales coordinator, promoted to office manager.

Radio

Tola Murphy-Baran, senior VP, market development, National Football League, New York, appointed senior VP, marketing, Sirius, New York.

At Entercom: Ray Quinn, VP/market manager, Madison, Wis., moves to Milwaukee in the same capacity; Ed Schulz, director, sales, Madison, Wis., named acting VP/market manager.

William Clark, director, sales, Clear Channel Radio, Toledo, Ohio, named market manager, Clear Channel Radio, Macon, Ga.

Gary Krantz, senior VP, operations, promoted to executive VP, music operations, Premiere Radio Networks, New York.

Peter Michaels, director, acquired programming, National Public Radio, Washington, joins KUAZ(AM)/(FM)/ KUAT-FM as managing editor, radio news.

Allied Fields

Nicki Newman Tanner, member, WNYC Public Radio Board of Trustees, New York, elected chair.

At SCTE, Exton, Pa.: TheresaHatton, director, marketing, National Ready Mixed Concrete Association, Silver Spring, Md. joins as director, chapter support; Patricia Zelenka, director, finance, to VP, finance and administration; Lori Bower, director, national conferences, to VP; JoAnn Hagelin, acting director, membership services named director, membership support.