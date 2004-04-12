Fates & Fortunes

What's your fate?

Broadcast TV

Tom Gonzalez-Diego, assistant news director, WSVN Miami, promoted to news director.

Caroline Welch, VP, creative services, WPVI Philadelphia, appointed VP, programming.

Jaime Horowitz, national sales manager, WKBD Detroit, named general sales manager, WWJ Detroit.

Rick San Vincente, partner, BWS Group Inc., San Jose, Calif., named office manager, sales, KBHK San Jose.

At Univision Communications Inc.: Sandi Stretch, local sales manager, KDTV and KFSF San Francisco, appointed VP, marketing and business development, Western region, San Francisco; Matt Chandler, director, new business, WLTV Miami and WAMI Hollywood, Fla., named VP, marketing and business development, Eastern region, Miami.

Cam Maxwell, operations manager, New Northwest Broadcasters, Billings, Mont., joins KPHX Phoenix as operations manager.

Geoffrey Roth, senior executive producer, KMGH Denver, named news director, WFTX Fort Myers, Fla.

Cable TV

Reg Griffin, director, communications, Comcast, Southern Division, Atlanta, named VP, communications and community affairs, Southern Division, Atlanta.

Jeffrey Ulrich, account executive, promoted to new business development manager, WHEC Rochester, N.Y.

Damon Miiller, area director, marketing, Comcast, Indianapolis, to VP/general manager, Ft. Wayne, Ind.

Programming

Susan Malfa, senior VP, national advertising sales, Comedy Central, New York, named senior VP, national advertising sales, Court TV, New York.

Adam Holzer, VP, ad sales, Fox Cable Sports, New York, promoted to senior VP.

Darcy Antonellis, executive VP, distribution and technology operations, Warner Bros. Entertainment, Burbank, Calif., named senior VP, worldwide anti-piracy operations.

Jacqui Gold Grunfeld, director, business affairs, Touchstone Television/ABC, Burbank, Calif., named VP, business affairs, NBC Studios, Burbank, Calif.

Bessie Tsionis, segment producer, E! True Hollywood Story, E! Entertainment Television, Los Angeles, joins CN8, Norwell, Mass., as producer, original programming and special productions.

Journalism

Mark Malone, anchor, ESPNews, and host, NFL 2Night, Edge NFL Matchup, and X-Games, ESPN, Bristol, Conn., named sports director and lead sports anchor, WBBM Chicago.

Mike Harris

sports producer, KPIX San Francisco, promoted to senior sports producer; Rick Villaroman, photographer, KPIX San Francisco, promoted to chief photographer.

Kim Komando, host, The Kim Komando Show, Phoenix, joins CNNfn

as consumer technology contributor, Phoenix.

Lauren Day, director, marketing, Sony Development, Burbank, Calif., named business analyst.

Radio

At Entercom: Ken Beck, VP/general manager, KIRO(AM)/KTTH(AM)/ KNWX(AM) Seattle, and director, news, talk, and sports programming, promoted to VP, news and talk programming, Seattle; David Pridemore

director, sales, Seattle, named VP/general manager, KIRO(AM)/KTTH(AM) /KNWX(AM); David Lichtman, VP, sales, station cluster, Portland, Ore., named VP/general manager, station cluster, Sacramento, Calif.; Bill Pasha, corporate VP, research and audience measurement, Infinity Broadcasting, Baltimore, named VP, programming, Bala Cynwyd, Pa.

John Roberts, operations and program director, WEZB and WKZN, New Orleans, named VP, programming and operations, Clear Channel Radio, Dallas.

Advertising/Marketing/ PR

Joe Lyons, director, new business development/home entertainment, Comedy Central, New York, joins Goodman Media International, New York, as account director.

At EnterSport Licensing, Beverly Hills, Calif.: Giancarlo Chersich, senior manager, Tommy Hilfiger, New York, named director, sales; Audrey Ciccone, postproduction network manager, Discovery Communications, Silver Spring, Md., named in-house producer, Beehive, New York.

At RPMC: Jennifer Johns, account director, business development, Atlanta, named VP; Von Parish, account director, account services and events, Calabasas, Calif., named managing director.

Jeffrey M. Weiss, sales manager, WNJU New York, to Adlink, Los Angeles, as director, account planning.

Vincent J. Baglivo, president/ founder, Baglivo Strategic Communications, Sparta, N.J., rejoins DKB and Partners, Morristown, N.J., as senior VP, public relations.

Tracey Marshak, buyer, Outdoor Services, New York, named account executive, PIC-TV, New York.

Technology

Mark Richards, CEO, Epicus Communications, Lake Mary, Fla., named COO, Volo Communications, Orlando, Fla.

At Caerus Inc., Orlando, Fla.: Thad Bydlon

, financial consultant, Del Rey Beach, Fla., named CFO; Ron Harden, executive VP, Grande Communications, Austin, Texas, named executive VP, sales and marketing.

Apollo Guy, VP, marketing and business development, Lemur Networks, Eatontown, N.J., named VP/general manager, Cable OSS practice, Telution Inc., Chicago.

Obituary

Joan Richman, 64, CBS News producer and pioneer TV executive, died April 2 of cancer.

After earning a BA in English from Wellesley College in 1961, she began her career clipping newspapers in the research library of CBS News. By 1963, she was senior researcher in the research department and, by 1965, was a researcher in the special-events unit.

She soon was named associate producer and was promoted to producer in 1968. Richman worked with Walter Cronkite on coverage of Apollo 11 and the moon landing. She was the only woman honored with Emmys for news production on the Apollo 13 and 14 missions in 1971, as well as on the Apollo 15 mission in 1972. Richman was known for her control-room skills and expertise.

In 1973, she helped create The Reasoner Report

for ABC News, anchored by the late Harry Reasoner. Richman returned to CBS to work as executive producer of CBS Sports Spectacular

in 1975 and then as executive producer of The CBS Evening News

weekend editions in 1976. She was the first woman to serve in that role.

In 1976, '78, and '80, Richman produced special-event Election Night coverage and, in 1981, was named VP/director of special events for CBS News. Working with Dan Rather, she executive-produced CBS News coverage of major political and news events from 1982 through 1988.

Richman retired from CBS News in early 1989 to teach media and politics at Harvard University. She is survived by a sister, brother-in-law, nephews, and nieces.