Fates & Fortunes
By Staff
Ron Corning becomes host of Fan-tastic Homes and continues as host for The Morning Buzz, a WB affiliated Television group morning show. … Keith Olbermann joins The Today Show with weekly Friday segment "Countdown." … Emmy Award-winning Russ McCaskey, anchor and reporter for Scripps' KJRH Tulsa for the last four years has been promoted to main anchor. … Emily Schmidt, consecutive six-time Edward R. Murrow winner and reporter for WBFF Baltimore, joins WUSA Washington as a reporter. … Reporter Mara Macdonald leaves WITI Milwaukee and returns home to WDIV Detroit … Andrea Isom departs WDAF Kansas City, Mo., and joins WJBK Detroit as general assignment reporter. … Stephanie Dukes leaves KJRH Tulsa as health and medical reporter/ fill-in anchor, and joins WPEC West Palm Beach, Fla., as the new weekend anchor and reporter… Kimberly Fettig leaves WFSB Hartford, Conn., and joins WGCL Atlanta as a general assignment reporter. … Mike Dello Stritto, a freelance reporter for WPBF West Palm Beach, Fla., joins KTNV Las Vegas as a reporter, while Paul Aker leaves KAKE Wichita, Kan., where he had been an investigative reporter to become the new bureau chief for KING in Seattle.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.