Fates & Fortunes

Ron Corning becomes host of Fan-tastic Homes and continues as host for The Morning Buzz, a WB affiliated Television group morning show. … Keith Olbermann joins The Today Show with weekly Friday segment "Countdown." … Emmy Award-winning Russ McCaskey, anchor and reporter for Scripps' KJRH Tulsa for the last four years has been promoted to main anchor. … Emily Schmidt, consecutive six-time Edward R. Murrow winner and reporter for WBFF Baltimore, joins WUSA Washington as a reporter. … Reporter Mara Macdonald leaves WITI Milwaukee and returns home to WDIV Detroit … Andrea Isom departs WDAF Kansas City, Mo., and joins WJBK Detroit as general assignment reporter. … Stephanie Dukes leaves KJRH Tulsa as health and medical reporter/ fill-in anchor, and joins WPEC West Palm Beach, Fla., as the new weekend anchor and reporter… Kimberly Fettig leaves WFSB Hartford, Conn., and joins WGCL Atlanta as a general assignment reporter. … Mike Dello Stritto, a freelance reporter for WPBF West Palm Beach, Fla., joins KTNV Las Vegas as a reporter, while Paul Aker leaves KAKE Wichita, Kan., where he had been an investigative reporter to become the new bureau chief for KING in Seattle.