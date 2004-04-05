Fates & Fortunes

Broadcast TV

Deborah Cross MacFarlane, director, development and membership, Thirteen/WNET New York, promoted to VP.

At WCBS New York: Alan S. Clack, executive VP/director, sales, Viacom Television Stations Group, New York, named director, sales; Barry Offitzer, general sales manager, WTXF Philadelphia, named local sales manager.

Larry Solitrin, design director, KYW Philadelphia and WPSG Philadelphia, promoted to creative services director for the stations.

Cable TV

Reg Griffin, director, communications, Comcast, Southern Division, Atlanta, named VP, communications and community affairs, Southern Division Atlanta.

At Insight Communications: Dan DeYoung, director, business operations, Comcast Cable Communications, Savannah, Ga., named district VP, Lexington, Ky.; N. Scott Behn, senior VP, Lazer Communications/Three-Sixty Networks, St. Cloud, Minn., named district VP, Rockford, Ill.

Programming

Rita Tuzon, senior VP, litigation, Fox Group, Los Angeles, named executive VP, business and legal affairs/general counsel, Fox Cable Networks, Los Angeles.

Robert Davis, consultant, Gartner Inc., Stamford, Conn., named VP, technology and production, IFC, Digital Media and World Picks, New York.

At MTV, New York: Ian V. Rowe, director, strategy and performance measurement, USA Freedom Corps, Washington, named VP, public affairs and strategic partnerships.

Robert L. Carl, VP, investor relations and corporate communications, Homestore Inc., Los Angeles, named director, investor relations, Gemstar-TV Guide International, Los Angeles.

Ronnie Gunnerson, consultant, PBS, Alexandria, Va., named senior advisor, foundation relations.

Journalism

Jill Arrington

, sideline reporter, CBS Sports, New York, joins ESPN, Bristol, Conn., as sideline and feature reporter, College GameDay

and Sportscenter.

Mark Condron, associate producer, HBO Sports, New York, to sports producer, KPIX San Francisco.

Carolyn Hughes, sports anchor/reporter, Fox Sports Net, Los Angeles, promoted to host, Fox Sports Net Across America.

Kiran Chetry, overnight newsreader, Fox News Channel, New York, promoted to anchor, Fox and Friends First,

and host, Fox News Live Sundays.

Ji Young Min, reporter/backup anchor, News 12 Network, New York, joins KYW New York as general assignment reporter.

Patricia Wu, reporter, WNYW New York, joins HDNews, New York, as anchor.

Lucy Noland, weekday morning anchor, WJBK-TV Detroit, joins WNYW New York as weekday morning anchor.

Tracye Hutchins, freelancer, CNN, Atlanta, becomes reporter/fill-in anchor, KFMB San Diego

Kathleen Berger, reporter, WDAF Kansas City, Mo., becomes weekend anchor, KLRT Little Rock, Ark.

Derek Slap, weekend morning anchor, WVIT Hartford, Conn., promoted to weekend evening anchor.

Radio

Michael McKeel, operations manager, Clear Channel stations, Melbourne, Fla./day-to-day program director, WLRQ(FM), Cocoa, Fla., appointed program director, WSPA(FM), Spartanburg, S.C.

Obituary

Alistair Cooke, 95, host of PBS's Masterpiece Theatre

and BBC's Letter from America, died March 29 at his home in New York.

Born Alfred Cooke in 1908 in Manchester, England, to an ironworker/lay-preacher father and an Irish mother, he attended Cambridge University and received an honors degree in English literature.

Cooke came to the United States in 1932 to attend the Yale School of Drama and later produced plays for Harvard University's Hasty Pudding Society. He returned to England in 1934 where he joined the BBC as a film critic and commentator on American affairs.

Cooke presented Masterpiece Theatre

on PBS with a debonair presence, handsome looks, and sociopolitical commentary that fascinated viewers. He became a United States citizen in 1941 and maintained a home in New York City.

He presented his weekly Letter from America

on BBC Radio for 58 years, missing only three of 2,869 broadcasts. The final "Letter" was delivered Feb. 20.

In 1937, he became London correspondent for the NBC network. Cooke was also host and leader of the CBS series Omnibus

in the 1950s.

During his career, Cooke published 12 books and received four Emmy awards and three George Foster Peabody awards.

Cooke is survived by his wife, painter Jane White; two children; and two stepchildren.