Fates & Fortunes

What's your fate?

Broadcast TV

At Tribune Broadcasting, Chicago: Gina Mazzaferri, director, strategy and development, named VP, strategy and administration; John Poelking, VP/controller, named VP, finance.

Rich Engberg, director, sales, WBZL Miami, named VP/general manager for the station.

Programming

Tom Woodbury, senior VP/chief counsel, US networks, HBO, New York, promoted to executive VP, business affairs/legal, sales and network operations.

Naomi Travers, executive VP, The RLJ Companies, Washington, named executive VP, media rights and entertainment, C-SET, Charlotte, N.C.

Jerry Maglio, president, Maglio & Associates Inc., Denver, named executive VP, marketing, Starz Encore Group LLC, Denver.

At Showtime, Los Angeles: Danielle Gelber, VP, original programming, promoted to senior VP; Gary Garfinkel, VP, film acquisitions, promoted to senior VP; Sara Fischer, VP, production, promoted to senior VP.

At Fox Broadcasting, Los Angeles: Rafe Oller, VP/creative director, promoted to senior VP, creative marketing and branding; Brian Dollenmayer, VP, on-air promotion, promoted to senior VP; Scott Lauritzen, VP, on-air promotion, promoted to senior VP.

David Theodosopoulos, VP, business affairs and legal, Paramount Domestic Television, Hollywood, named senior VP.

Reta J. Peery, VP/deputy general counsel, Turner Entertainment Group Inc., Atlanta, named VP, legal/deputy general counsel, The Weather Channel Inc., Atlanta.

Heather Campbell, manager, synergy, ESPN, New York, promoted to VP, brand management and synergy.

Derek Medina, director, business affairs, ABC News, New York, promoted to VP, news planning and business affairs.

Ann Ivancie, senior director, affiliate marketing, Starz Encore LLC, Denver, promoted to VP, marketing campaign management.

Joanna Webb, program director, YTV/acting director, programming,

W Network, Corus Entertainment, Toronto, promoted to VP, programming, YTV, Treehouse TV, and Discovery Kids Canada.

Jennifer Buzzelli, consultant, international distribution, named senior director, international distribution and co-production, Court TV, New York.

John Harran, director, business development, N2 Broadband, Duluth, Ga., appointed director, new business development, Turner Network Sales, Atlanta.

Carolyn Everson, VP, classified sales, Primedia, New York, named director, advertising sales, mtvU, New York.

Journalism

At CNN: Jonathan Freed, senior anchor, news editor, Global Television Network, Montreal, joins the Chicago bureau as correspondent; Christopher Lawrence, correspondent, CBS Newspath, Los Angeles joins the Chicago bureau as weekend correspondent; Sibila Vargas, freelance entertainment reporter, KTLA Los Angeles, joins the Los Angeles bureau as entertainment correspondent; Ted Rowlands, reporter, KTVU San Francisco, joins the San Francisco bureau as correspondent.

At WPTV West Palm Beach, Fla.: Doug Shupe, reporter/weekend anchor, News 8 Austin, Austin, Texas, joins as reporter; Dean McDermitt, photojournalist, WWSB Sarasota, Fla., joins as photojournalist.

Radio

Peggy Panosh, senior VP, marketing and communications, Westwood One, New York, named senior VP, marketing, Infinity Broadcasting, New York.

Brian Reed, VP, sales and marketing, Univision's Television Group, Los Angeles, appointed VP/director, sales, Los Angeles Radio cluster, Univision Radio, Los Angeles.

Bill Pasha, corporate VP, research and audience measurement, Infinity Broadcasting, Baltimore, named VP, programming, Entercom Communications, Baltimore.

Scott Murray, general sales manager, KLBB(AM) Minneapolis, also named station manager.

Seth Harp, morning sports anchor, WKZO(AM) Kalamazoo Mich., named host, Early Afternoon Show, at the station.

Technology

Richard Scott George, president/ CEO, Blueridge Broadband LLC, Herndon, Va., appointed senior VP/general manager, wireless, cable, and emerging markets, Telcordia Technologies Inc., Piscatatway, N.J.

David Nicholas, VP, sales, VOD division, Concurrent Computer, Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., named VP, worldwide sales, N2 Broadband, Duluth, Ga.

Paul Wilson, director, logistics management, international business, Broadband Services Inc., Highlands Ranch, Colo., promoted to VP, customer care and operations.

Obituary

Kathleen Chew-Kline, reporter, died March 2 at the age of 35.

A journalism graduate of the University of Pennsylvania, Chew-Kline worked on the news assignment desk at KTLA Los Angeles, later became a news reporter at KHIZ Victorville, Calif., then moved into a reporter/anchor role at KEZI Eugene, Ore.

She is survived by her husband Thomas Kline,

manager of standards and practices at Toon Disney/ABC Cable Networks Group; her parents; two brothers; and two sisters.

Hugh F. Del Regno, founding member, president, and chairman emeritus of Broadcast Cable Financial Management Association, died Feb. 25. He was 76.

A Fordham University graduate and New York University MBA, Del Regno began his career as director of scenic arts and construction at CBS New York in 1948. He moved to NBC in 1957 as director of business affairs for the radio and TV stations division in New York and then moved to the central division in Chicago.

In the late '70s, Del Regno joined RKO General in Los Angeles as controller and subsequently became VP/director of business affairs for Metromedia Television/KTTV/Metrotape West. In 1981, he returned to New York as controller in CBS's entertainment division and held the same position in the network's West Coast division.

Chairman of the audit and finance committee of the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences for four years, Del Regno taught TV management and programming at USC and California State University at Northridge.

He is survived by his wife, eight children, and four grandchildren.