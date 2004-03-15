Fates & Fortunes

What's your fate?

Broadcast TV

Lew Leone, VP/GM, WCBS New York, promoted to president/GM.

At KGO San Francisco: Todd Farber, senior account executive, political advertising, promoted to VP/sales manager; Mimi Kwan, manager, community relations, promoted to director, public affairs; Laura Kutch, programming assistant, named manager, community relations; Maggie McCarthy Baxter, freelance writer/producer, San Francisco, named executive producer, local programming.

David A. Harbert, president/GM, KIVI Boise, Idaho, appointed VP/GM, WRSP Springfield, Ill., and WCCU Urbana, Ill.

Mark Carros, news director, WOAY Oak Hill, W.Va., named news director, WTHI Terre Haute, Ind.

Kimbal Fatica, director, photography, WKYC Cleveland, promoted to director, news operations.

Cable TV

Alan Dannenbaum, VP, programming, Comcast, Philadelphia, promoted to senior VP.

Deric Bomar, senior director, labor and employment, Comcast, Midwest division, Southfield, Mich., promoted to VP.

At Comcast: Kandy Wepler, GM, Central Region, Independence, Mo., upped to VP/GM; Cindy Cade, area GM, central Alabama, Tuscaloosa, named area VP, Indianapolis; Mike Delph, district director for Rep. Dan Burton, Indianapolis, named regional director, government affairs, Central Region, Indianapolis.

Programming

Lee Gaither, VP, programming and development, NBC Entertainment, Los Angeles, named executive VP, programming and production, TV One, Lanham, Md.

Evan Messinger, senior VP, sales and marketing, Univision Communications Inc., New York, named senior VP/strategic integration sales manager, news, CNN ad sales, Turner Broadcasting System, New York.

Seth Chasin, VP, business planning and analysis, Playboy Entertainment Group Inc., Los Angeles, promoted to senior VP.

Irving Plonskier, president/ founder, P Squared Sports and Entertainment/The Irving Partnership Inc., Miami, appointed executive director, advertising sales, Sony Pictures Television International, Miami.

At TV Guide Television Group: Sheldon Rabinowitz, senior VP, finance, ABC Entertainment Television Group, Los Angeles, named senior VP, finance and business development, Los Angeles; Georgia Juvelis, communications consultant, TV Guide Television Group, New York, named VP, communication, New York; Mitch Miller, corporate senior director, video-on-demand/pay-per-view, Charter Communications, St. Louis, appointed VP, TV Guide On Demand product management, Tulsa, Okla.

Macie Huwiler, VP, ad sales, Midwest region, A&E Television Networks, Chicago, to senior VP, national ad sales, Chicago.

At A&E Television Networks, New York: Rob Edney,

VP, ad sales, named VP, eastern regional ad sales; Brian Granath, VP, ad sales, named VP, Eastern regional ad sales; Melinda McLaughlin, senior VP, research, sales marketing, and creative services, promoted to senior VP, integrated sales and marketing; Mike Peretz, director, ad sales planning, promoted to VP, pricing and planning.

Eric Schrier, director, current series, FX, Los Angeles, promoted to VP, current series and alternative programming.

Curt Doty, founder/executive creative director, MediaSlam, La Canada Flintridge, Calif., named creative director, on-air promotions, 29HD Network, Los Angeles.

Steve Gallien, director, CNN World Weather, Atlanta, joins WSI Corp., Andover, Mass., as VP, programming, media division.

Matthew Gould, executive producer, New York Times Television, New York, joins TLC, Washington, as executive producer.

Advertising/Marketing/PR

At Goodman Media: Heather Ross, assistant account executive, promoted to account executive, New York; Katherine Deacon, assistant account executive, promoted to account executive, Washington.

At mPRm Public Relations, Los Angeles: Karen Barragan, senior account executive, promoted to director, television practice; Karen DeMarco, senior account executive, promoted to director, emerging media and technology practice; Candice Yusim, principal, New Moon Communications, Los Angeles, named senior account executive, emerging media and technology team; Katie Sanseverino, account executive, BWR, Los Angeles, named account executive, television group; Laura Howell

assistant, promoted to coordinator, film and lifestyle practices.

Technology

Patti S. Hart, chairman/CEO, Excite@Home, Redwood City, Calif., joins Pinnacle Systems Inc., Mountain View, Calif., as chairman/CEO and member, board of directors.

Lucinda Hutter, VP/GM, technical operations center, Fox Sports Net, Washington, named senior project engineer, Digital System Technology, Washington.

Gabi Magnezi, VP, operations, G-Connect, Herzelia, Israel, named VP, operations, Xtend Networks Ltd., Tel Aviv.

Allied Fields

At BMI: Jerry Vilá, regional manager, promoted to associate director, Latin music, Puerto Rico; Beka Callaway, director, business development, iMusic Group, Nashville, Tenn., named associate director, writer/publisher relations, New York.

Anil Srivatsa, director, marketing and public relations, RTV UK, London, named senior VP, affiliate sales and operations, ImaginAsian Entertainment, New York.

Joshua Ginsberg-Margo, director, business development, supply chain management, promoted to VP, product marketing, Broadband Services Inc., Highlands Ranch, Colo.

Kevin Sweeney, director, sales, mountain division, Comcast, Denver, launches Direct Effect as president, Denver.

Tolman Geffs, CEO, Internet Broadcasting Systems, joins Jordan, Edmiston Group Inc., New York, as managing director, online media and technology.

David KNoll, VP, promoted to president, City Lights Television, New York.

Obituary

Charles E. "Chuck" Manson, announcer, general manager, and radio station VP, died Feb. 21 in Destin, Fla. He was 60.

He started his radio career as announcer and salesperson for WILE(AM/FM) Cambridge, Ohio. He subsequently joined Sonderling Broadcasting as sales manager of WOPA(AM/FM) Chicago and made local radio history when he became the youngest general manager.

West Virginia-born Manson also served as VP and general manager of Big River Broadcasting Corp. for 15 years and was briefly VP of WLVS(FM) Clifton, Tenn.

He is survived by his wife, Pauline; sons Jonathan, Charles E. Jr., and Christopher; daughter, Tara; sisters Pat Korbel and Janet Richards; and four grandchildren.