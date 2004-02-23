Fates & Fortunes

What's your fate?

Broadcast TV

JACKIE WRIGHT, executive director, office of public engagement and information, San Francisco Unified School District, to public affairs manager, KBHK San Francisco.

KEN MURPHY, director, sales WXXA Albany, N.Y., appointed station manager/VP, sales, WDWB Detroit.

Cable TV

THOMAS BAHNSON STANLEY, retired executive VP, The Weather Channel Companies, Atlanta, named to the board of directors, Outdoor Channel Holdings, Temecula, Calif.

AMELIA BLEIGH DIVENERE, manager, business development, named VP, finance and administration, Cox Broadcasting, Atlanta.

At Comcast: DOMENIC MASSIMINI, director, business operations, central area, promoted to area director, business operations, central New Jersey, Eatontown, N.J. BETH ARNHOLT, VP, recruiting and career development, Philadelphia, appointed VP, human resources, Eastern division, Oaks, Pa. ROD KUTEMEIER, manager, customer service and sales call center, Independence, Mo., promoted to director. In Southfield, Mich., LAURA MCCALLUM, director, marketing, Farmington Hills/Great Lakes/Midwest regions, Nextel Communications, named VP, sales and marketing, Comcast Michigan Region; BOB O'BRIEN, regional sales manager, Michigan Interconnect markets region, promoted to director, sales; GLORIA LOREDO, global account director, wireless infrastructure group, Motorola, Madrid, joins as commercial national account manager.

Programming

At HBO: CAROLYN STRAUSS, executive VP, original programming, named president, HBO Entertainment, Los Angeles; SHEILA NEVINS, executive VP, original programming, named president, HBO documentary and family, New York.

At ESPN, New York: SEAN HANRAHAN, VP director, strategic partnership and sponsorship management, promoted to senior VP, strategic marketing and promotions; ADAM SANDS, director, ESPN emerging networks, to VP, national advertising sales; WENDELL SCOTT, account executive, national sales, to VP, ESPN emerging networks; JOHN ZACCARIO, director, customer marketing to VP, new media sales and customer marketing.

RICHARD WOLF, VP, telecommunications and distribution services, named senior VP, telecommunications and network origination services, broadcast operations and engineering division, ABC Network, New York.

At The WB, Burbank, Calif.: ELIZABETH TUMULTY, VP, affiliate relations, promoted to senior VP, affiliate relations and communications; MARCO WILLIAMS, director, affiliate relations, northwest region, E! Networks, Los Angeles, named director, affiliate relations; JAMIE BARTON, group dept. manager, Audiences Unlimited, Los Angeles, named manager, affiliate relations; TONY YOUNG, administrator, affiliate relations and communications, Burbank, promoted to manager, affiliate relations and communications.

PAUL IAFFALDANO, chief revenue officer, Weather.com, Atlanta, appointed senior VP, national sales and advertising product development, TWC media solutions group, The Weather Channel, Atlanta.

JAY LARKIN, senior VP, sports and event programming, Showtime, New York, promoted to senior executive producer, senior VP.

ROB WORD, film and programming consultant, Lions Gate Films, Los Angeles, appointed senior VP, program development and production, Pax TV, Los Angeles.

ROB CORONA, senior VP, domestic distribution, Hearst Entertainment, New York, named VP, cable and ancillary sales, Tribune Entertainment, New York.

Journalism

At CNN: MARTIN SOONG, supervising producer, Asia Business News, CNBC Asia, joins CNNI as anchor and correspondent, Hong Kong; GUY RAZ, foreign correspondent, National Public Radio, London, named correspondent, CNNI, Jerusalem; OCTAVIA NASR, anchor/senior editor, CNN World Report, Atlanta, named senior editor, Arab affairs, Atlanta.

ALINA CHO, substitute anchor/ correspondent/online correspondent, ABC News, New York, named weekend correspondent, CNN, New York.

KELLI JOHNSON, sports anchor/ reporter, KSDK St. Louis, joins Comcast SportsNet as anchor/reporter.

Radio

CHAD BROWN, general sales manager/director, sales, WCBS(AM), New York, named VP/general manager, WCBS(FM), New York; MATT TIMOTHY, VP, marketing and development, WCBS(TV), New York, named general sales manager, WCBS(AM), New York.

Satellite

At DirecTV: PETER GIACALONE, VP, finance, News Corp., New York, appointed executive VP, customer satisfaction, El Segundo, Calif; ERIC SHANKS, VP, enhanced programming, Fox Television Networks, joins as senior VP, advanced services and content.

At Tandberg Television: DAN DESMET, director, sales, EMEIA, Southampton, England, promoted to general manager for the Americas, Orlando, Fla.; ERIC BARON, general manager, GN Netcom, Paris, named director, sales, EMEIA, Southampton.

Advertising/Marketing/PR

JOHN B. OSBORN, executive VP/ director, integrated marketing, BBDO North America, New York, appointed president and CEO, BBDO New York.

CHRIS WILMORE, publicist, CNN Newsource sales, CNNRadio & Turner Learning, Atlanta, promoted to senior publicist, CNN News Services, Atlanta.

Allied Fields

Voted to the 2004 Television Publicity Executive Committee: RICHARD LICATA, executive VP, entertainment public relations, Showtime Networks, elected chairman; CINDY RONZONI, VP, publicity and corporate communications, GSN, and STEVE WEBSTER, senior VP, Universal Television Group, elected vice-chairpersons.

Obituary

Chris Duffy, veteran broadcaster and chairman and CEO of Wabash Valley Broadcasting, died Jan. 28 at the Ruth Lilly Hospice in Indianapolis. He was 67.

At Wabash, a division of Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Duffy helped establish the successful relationship between the speedway and the ABC network.

A broadcasting consultant to Mary George Hulman, owner of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, he was named to head Wabash Valley and Tel-X, a production company. He also was general manager of Speedway-owned WNDY Marion, Ind.

In a career of more than 40 years, he also held programming and management positions at stations in Cleveland, Cincinnati, Philadelphia, St. Louis, and Chicago. He was inducted into the Indiana Broadcasters Hall of Fame.

He is survived by his wife, Roberta; daughters Maureen, Karen, and Susan; son, Christopher, daughter-in-law, Morgan; brother, Jim; and three grandchildren.