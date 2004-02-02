Fates & Fortunes

What's your fate?

Send it to Melanie M. Clarke, editorial assistant, Broadcasting & Cable (e-mail: meclarke@reedbusiness; fax: 646-746-7028; mail: 360 Park Ave. South, New York, NY 10010).

Broadcast TV

Betsy Swanson, senior VP, finance, promoted to executive VP, chief financial officer, Fox Television Stations Inc., New York.

Anita Helt, VP, marketing and promotion, KPNX-TV Phoenix, named VP, marketing and programming.

At KPIX-TV San Francisco: Christopher Flynn, account executive, CBS 5 Sales, promoted to local sales manager, duopoly business development team, KPIX-TV/KBHK-TV, San Francisco; Mark Baggs, technical director, promoted to studio operations supervisor; Renee Luoni, president/owner, Morningstar Media/account executive, KTVU(TV) Oakland, Calif., joins as account executive.

Audrey Pass, senior VP, entertainment marketing, Edelman, New York, named director, Communications, WCBS-TV New York.

Bill Lane,

station manager/general sales manager, WRLH-TV Richmond, Va., promoted to general manager; Jerry Hogan, local sales manager, promoted to general sales manager.

Michael Greenspan, account executive, Fox station sales, Dallas, named national sales manager, WSVN-TV Miami/Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Barry Poles, account executive, KEZI-TV Eugene, Ore., joins KREN-TV Reno, Nev., as local sales manager.

Cable TV

Ken Botelho, general manager, CN8, Boston, promoted to VP/station manager.

Elizabeth Gerst, reporter/producer, NY1, New York, joins as director, program development, NYC TV, New York.

Journalism

Farnoosh Torabi, business writer/reporter, Money

magazine, joins as business producer, NY1 News, New York.

Scott Wickersham, morning anchor, WIVB-TV Buffalo, N.Y., joins WLOS(TV) Asheville, N.C., as 5:30 p.m. anchor.

At KGPE-TV Fresno, Calif.: Chris Zelman, meteorologist, KBAK-TV Bakersfield, Calif., joins in the same capacity; Zara Arboleda, noon anchor, reporter, KSEE(TV) Fresno, joins as co-anchor, 47 News This Morning.

Fred Shropshire, reporter/fill-in anchor and bureau chief, WCTI-TV Greenville, N.C., joins WGN-TV Chicago as a general assignment reporter.

Programming

Christina Norman, senior VP, marketing, advertising and on-air promotion, appointed president, VH1, New York.

Kathleen Cox, executive VP/COO, Corporation for Public Broadcasting, Washington, named president/CEO.

Charlie Collier, executive VP, advertising sales, Court TV, New York, promoted to executive VP/general manager, advertising sales.

Joe Fiveash, head of product and business development, The Weather Channel Interactive, Atlanta, promoted to senior VP, general manager.

Mark Marshall, sales manager, western region, Turner Sports, Los Angeles, promoted to VP.

Peter Green, manager, sales, New York, named VP, sales, Weather.com advertising sales.

Ken Ericson, project manager, broadcast technology division, AP Television, Washington, named assistant managing editor, domestic television, broadcast division.

Steve Mulderrig, senior vice president, domestic and cable sales, promoted to executive VP, domestic and cable sales, Tribune Entertainment Co., New York.

Judy Fearing, consultant to NFL Network, New York, named senior VP, consumer marketing, NFL network.

Sean Cameron, senior writer/assistant director, promoted to director, studio production, Turner Classic Movies, Atlanta.

At TV Guide Channel, Los Angeles: Promoted to supervising producer: Paul Adler, senior producer, Anita Devi McConnell, supervising producer, Studio Production, and Jan Landis, editorial manager.

Michela Giorelli, executive producer, People+Arts and Discovery Channel, promoted to director, production and development, Discovery Communications Inc., Discovery Networks Latin America/Iberia, Miami.

John Hess, general sales manager, WRIT-FM/Clear Channel Worldwide, Milwaukee, named VP, Midwest sales manager, Carsey-Werner-Mandabach Distribution, Chicago.

Allied Fields

Julian K. Quattlebaum III, general counsel, Prime Ticket Network, Prime Sports West and Fox Sports West, Los Angeles, joins Cole, Raywid & Braverman LLP, Washington, as counsel, Los Angeles.

J.W. Johnson, director, BMI, New York, promoted to senior director, writer/publisher relations.

Obituary

Elizabeth Campbell, 101, founder of noncommercial WETA-TV Washington and one of the pioneering figures in public broadcasting, died of a respiratory ailment Jan. 9 in an Arlington, Va., hospital.

As president of the Greater Washington Educational Television Association, Campbell created the series Time for Science

on then Metromedia-owned WTTG-TV Washington. Her goal was to generate support for a noncommercial station in Washington by showing broadcasters and potential sources of funding that TV could be a successful and popular teaching tool. It was. The show, which ran from 1958 to 1961, helped pave the way for WETA-TV's establishment in 1961. The station went on the air with a $75,000 grant for equipment and a pledge of $175,000 from the schools. Campbell volunteered her time, as would be the case throughout her tenure. WETA-TV's language-education, music and arts series became an integral part of many area classrooms.

The station grew to be one of the anchor programmers for PBS, with an operating budget of $60 million and such co-production credits as Ken Burns' Civil War,

NewsHour With Jim Lehrer

and Washington Week in Review.

"Elizabeth Campbell was a visionary for the possibilities of television in education," said PBS President Pat Mitchell. "Her dedication to WETA and to public television as a whole will serve generations of Americans for many years to come."

In 1971, Campbell became VP of community affairs for the station, a post she held until her death. Among her honors were an Emmy in 1981 and CPB's Ralph Lowell award.

Campbell is survived by a daughter, Virginia Holt; two sons, the Rev. Benjamin Campbell and Donald Campbell; eight grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.