Fates & Fortunes

What's your fate?

Send it to Melanie M. Clarke, editorial assistant, Broadcasting & Cable (e-mail: meclarke@reedbusiness; fax: 646-746-7028; mail: 360 Park Ave. South, New York, NY 10010).

Broadcast TV

At WNET(TV) Newark, N.J.: Paula A. Kerger, station manager, promoted to executive VP/chief operating officer; Ronald Thorpe, director, Educational Resources Center, named VP.

Kerri Hanlon, director, non-traditional marketing, WHYY-TV Wilmington, Del., appointed executive director, marketing and brand management, WHYY-TV Wilmington.

Cable TV

At Comcast: Earl T. Hershey, VP, technical operations, Midwest division, Southfield, Mich., named VP, Comcast University, Philadelphia; Johnny Brasell, VP, customer service development, national customer service team, Philadelphia, named VP, customer service, Comcast University, Philadelphia; Brad Paul, headend manager, Midwest division, Southfield, Mich., promoted to director, engineering for the division; Rusty Robertson, area VP, Indiana region, Indianapolis, promoted to regional VP, Indianapolis/Kansas City region,Indianapolis.

Kevin Gaffney, senior VP, Eastern division, Turner Broadcasting System, Atlanta, named president, chief executive officer, Houston Regional Sports Network, Houston.

Michael Max Knobbe, acting executive director, BRONXNET, New York, appointed executive director.

Programming

Michael Pickrum, VP, business development, BET Interactive, named senior VP/chief operating officer of the unit.

Kathy Busby, VP, development, Carsey-Werner-Mandabach, Studio City, Calif., promoted to senior VP/ head of development.

Allyson Taylor, director, communications, Dave & Buster's Inc., Dallas, named manager, public relations, corporate communications, Starz Encore Group, Englewood, Colo.

Ziba Kaboli, director, affiliate relations, Western region, Court TV, Los Angeles, promoted to VP, affiliate relations and national accounts, Western region.

Journalism

Brent Davis, public information and development manager, Center for Public Television and Radio, University of Alabama, Tuscaloosa, Ala., has joined WOSU-TV Columbus, Ohio, as executive producer.

At E! Entertainment Television named to E! News Live: John Burke, host, Behind the Screen With John Burke, AMC, Jericho, N.Y.; Alisha Davis, prime time culture and entertainment anchor, CNN Headline News, Atlanta.

Audrey Puente, weekend meteorologist, WNBC(TV) New York, named meteorologist, WCBS-TV New York.

Jonathan Hunt, freelancer, Fox News, New York, named international correspondent, Fox News Channel, New York.

Mike Nicco, chief meteorologist, WBTV(TV) Charlotte, N.C., named weekend meteorologist, KMSP-TV Minneapolis.

Darla Miles, general assignment reporter/fill-in anchor, WJBF(TV) Augusta, Ga., named weekend anchor, reporter, WTVD(TV) Durham, N.C.

Cindy Fitzgibbon, weekend meteorologist, WFXT(TV) Boston, promoted to weekday meteorologist.

Advertising/Marketing/PR

Christopher Beutler, co-owner, president, Beutler & Howard Inc., Baltimore, named VP, production, Renegade, Hunt Valley, Md.

Leah Gross, founder, KLG Communications, Los Angeles, has joined Initiative, Los Angeles, as VP, corporate communications.