Fates & Fortunes

Broadcast TV

Joe Johnston, VP/general manager, Extreme Marketing and Communications, Stillwater, Minn., joins KSTC-TV, Minneapolis, as sales marketing manager.

Janell Harris, Chyron operator, KPIX-TV/KBHK-TV San Francisco, named designer.

Cable TV

David Cleary, project manager, digital engineering department, Comcast, Philadelphia, promoted to director, software development.

Brad Anderson, president/CEO, ADexact, Kitchener, Ontario, named VP/general manager, Comcast, Knoxville.

Programming

Guy Slattery, head of on-air, National Geographic Channels Europe, London, promoted to senior VP, creative and marketing, Washington.

Jeannie Koenigsberg, manager, development, Santa Monica Studios, Santa Monica, Calif., named director, development, The Gurin Co., Studio City, Calif.

Richard Kurlander, VP, director of programming, Petry Television, New York, consultant, communications educator, Charlotte, N.C., joins AARP, Charlotte, as television program development executive.

Lynn Shuter, founder, PeaPod Promotions, New York, joins Hallmark Channel, New York, as director, ad sales and alliance marketing.

Alex Fragen, executive director, cable sales and feature film planning, Paramount Domestic Television, Hollywood, named VP, ancillary market sales, Paramount Worldwide Pay Television, Hollywood.

At NBC, Burbank, Calif.: Ted Cordes, VP, program standards, retires at the end of this year; Ken Samuel, VP, compliance and standards, replaces him.

At Reality Central, Santa Monica, Calif.: Karen Miller, VP, original programming, Warner Bros. Online, Los Angeles, named executive VP, programming and marketing; Bill

Zaccheo, president/COO, Space Media Inc., New York, named executive VP, sales; Brooke Carey, director, media development, On The Scene Productions, Los Angeles, named director, programming development and marketing strategies.

At TV Guide Network Ad Sales Group: Julie Bruzzone, VP, marketing and artist development, RCA Records, New York, named VP, marketing, network advertising sales division, New York; Mark Mintz, director, advertising sales, Game Show Network, Los Angeles, appointed director, network advertising sales, Western Region, Los Angeles.

Jill Casagrande, senior VP, programming, DC Japan, Tokyo, named senior VP, worldwide programming strategy, ABC Cable Networks Group, Burbank, Calif.

Radio

At Infinity, Boston: Tony Berardini, VP/general manager, WBCN(FM)/ WZLX(FM) Boston, named VP; Mark Hannon, director, sales (Boston market), named general manager, WBMX(FM) Boston, and day-to-day operations, WBCN/WZLX; Chris Hill, general sales manger, WBZ(AM) Boston, named senior VP, director, sales (entire market).

Kevin McCarthy, VP, market manager, Clear Channel stations, San Diego, named VP, market manager, Entercom Communications, Bala Cynwyd, Pa.

At WOSU-TV and WOSU(AM/FM), Columbus, Ohio: David Carwile, station manager, named director, planning and business initiatives; Sheri Walker, director, named assistant to the general manager; Mary Alice Akins, business manager, promoted to financial and computer services director; Eric Fisher, manager, human resources, named manager, organizational development department.