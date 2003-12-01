Fates & Fortunes

What's your fate?

Broadcast TV

Rebecca S. Campbell, VP, programming, WPVI-TV Philadelphia, promoted to president and general manager.

Mark Gordon, general sales manager, KDEB-TV/KOLR-TV Springfield, Miss., named VP/GM, KDEB-TV, with oversight of KOLR-TV.

Dr. Deborah Cross MacFarlane, president/CEO, Per Scholas Inc., Bronx, N.Y., has joined WNET(TV) Newark, N.J., as director of development and membership.

Lou Castriota Sr.,

director, programming, WPMT-TV York, Pa., named director, operations and programming, WHP-TV/WLYH-TV, Harrisburg, Pa.

Benjamin Oldham, national sales manager, WATL-TV Atlanta, appointed general sales manager.

At KGPE-TV, Fresno, Calif.: Patrice Coulter, national sales manager, promoted to director, sales; Rick Turner, production manager, promoted to creative services director.

Michael J. Hayes, general sales manager, WLWT(TV) Cincinnati, named president/GM, WYFF(TV), Greenville/Spartanburg, S.C., effective at year-end.

Tony Taglavore, news director, KAVU-TV/KVCT(TV) Victoria, Texas, joins KTVE(TV) El Dorado, Ark./KARD(TV), West Monroe, La., in the same capacity.

MIKE VAUGHN, local sales manager, KDEB-TV/KOLR-TV Springfield, Mo., appointed general sales manager KFAA(TV)/KPOM-TV Fayetteville-Fort Smith, Kan.

NANCY TULLI, local sales manager, WGAL (TV) Lancaster, Pa., promoted to general sales manager for the station.

Cable TV

At Mediacom Communications, Middletown, N.Y.: Brian M. Walsh, VP, finance/assistant to the chairman and CEO, promoted to senior VP, financial operations; Mark E. Stephan, senior VP/chief financial officer/ treasurer, promoted to executive VP/chief financial officer/treasurer; John G. Pascarelli, senior VP, marketing and consumer services, promoted to executive VP, operations.

Ellen Rosson, VP/GM, Comcast, Knoxville/East Tennessee, named VP, Customer First, Comcast, Southern division.

Programming

Andy Bird, president, TBS International, London, joins The Walt Disney Co. as president, Walt Disney International, Burbank, Calif., effective January 12, 2004.

Andrew Goldman, senior VP/general sales manager, Warner Bros. domestic television, New York, named executive VP, sales, College Sports Television, New York.

Jim Weiss, senior VP, corporate communications and media relations, Turner Broadcasting System Inc., Atlanta, named senior VP, marketing and communications, Rainbow Media Holdings LLC, New York City and Jericho, N.Y.

Emilio Pardo, CEO, CityNet Telecommunications Inc., Silver Spring, Md., named senior VP, special projects, Discovery Networks U.S., Silver Spring.

Jason Hirschhorn, GM, VH1/senior VP, CMT.com, named senior VP, digital music and media, MTV Networks, music and comedy group, New York.

Hank Ratner, vice chairman, Cablevision, Bethpage, N.Y., also appointed vice chairman, Madison Square Garden.

At Sesame Workshop, New York: Bill Burke, director, marketing, promoted to assistant VP, marketing; Natasha Fishman, director, merchandising, online stores, Scholastic Inc., New York, named director, retail business development.

Cesar Conde, formerly VP, business development, Univision Network, returns as VP, network corporate development, Univision Communications, Miami.

Ann Marie Dumais, VP, integrated marketing, VNU media measurement and information, New York, appointed VP, marketing.

At Game Show Network, Santa Monica, Calif.: Nate Whitman, director, business development and strategy, promoted to executive director; John Willey, director, research, promoted to executive director.

Geoff Suddleson, director, development, MTV Networks, New York, named director, development, original programming, Fox Sports Net, New York.

Tammy Brown, marketing consultant, ABC cable networks group, Burbank, Calif., named director, marketing, Playboy TV Networks, Los Angeles.

Michael Gaylord, site director, Nick at Nite and TV Land, New York, promoted to VP.

Tom Pahnke, executive producer, Fox Sports Net Arizona, Phoenix, named executive producer, Fox Sports Net North, Milwaukee.

Lucy St. Pierre, news production supervisor/director, WMTW-TV Auburn, Maine, named director/technical director, Mohegan Sun New England Sports Tonight, Fox Sports Net New England, Burlington, Mass.

Journalism

At Bay News 9, Pinellas Park, Fla.: Jason Bishop, assignment manager, named assistant news director; Tina Karagiannis, assignment editor, promoted to assignment manager; Joel Poiley, assignment editor, joins the evening desk; Ketura (Tori) Walker, features reporter, Nashville Tennessean, Nashville, Tenn. joins the Web desk.

Stacie Gottsegen, talent executive, E! Entertainment network, Los Angeles, joins Dateline NBC, NBC News, Burbank, Calif.

Nick Capitano, executive news producer, WXII-TV Winston-Salem, N.C., named executive morning news producer, WISN-TV Milwaukee.

Calvin Hughes, anchor/reporter, WGCL-TV Atlanta, joined KYW-TV Philadelphia as general assignment reporter.

Radio

Gregg Steele, regional director, programming, WZTA(FM) Miami Beach, Fla., and WBGG-FM, Fort Lauderdale, Fla., named director, classic-based rock, Sirius, New York.

Technology

Jerry C. Whitaker, secretary, technology group on distribution, ATSC, Washington, named VP, standards development, board of directors.

At Omneon Video Networks, Sunnyvale, Calif.: James L. Skupien, sales, Swiderski Electronics, Itasca, Ill., named Midwest regional sales manager; Keith L. Andoos, regional sales manager, Leitch, New York, named Northeast regional sales manager.

At Ascent Media Network Services: Thomas Fuelling, executive VP, finance and operations, ARTISTdirect Inc., Los Angeles, named senior VP, chief financial officer, networks division, Santa Monica, Calif.; Jeffrey Casey, regional director, sales and business development, Asia, Vyvx Broadband Media, Singapore, appointed VP, sales, Asia, Singapore.

Allied Fields

Bruce L. Paisner, VP, Hearst Corp., New York, elected president, International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, New York.

Simon Bexon, national sales manager, major account executive team, DMX Music, Los Angeles, promoted to VP, commercial division, Western region.

Larry Crittenden,

program manager and communication activities, Institute of Public Utilities, named executive director, programs & communications, Michigan Association of Broadcasters, Lansing, Mich.

Named to the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences Foundation board of directors: Linda Hope, chief operating officer, Hope Enterprises; Mark Pedowitz, executive VP, ABC Entertainment Television Group; Jerry Petry, executive VP, NBC Enterprises and Syndication; and John Shaffner,

Emmy Award-winning art director.