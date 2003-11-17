Fates & Fortunes

What's your fate?

Send it to Melanie M. Clarke, editorial assistant, Broadcasting & Cable (e-mail: meclarke@reedbusiness; fax: 646-746-7028; mail: 360 Park Ave. South, New York, NY 10010).

Broadcast TV

Michael McKinley, account manager, Telemundo/NBC, KSTS(TV) San Jose, Calif., named account executive, KBHK-TV San Francisco.

David Baumann, marketing director, KSTP-TV Minneapolis/St. Paul, named creative services director of WXYZ-TV Detroit.

Cable TV

Linda Yaccarino, senior VP/general manager, Turner Entertainment Sales & Marketing, promoted to executive VP/general manager, Turner Entertainment Sales & Marketing, New York.

Jon Diament

senior VP, CNN Advertising Sales, New York, promoted to senior VP/general sales manager.

Marcelino Ford-Livene, senior counsel, office of strategic planning and policy analysis, FCC, Washington, named senior director, business development and strategic planning, Gemstar-TV Guide International, Hollywood, Calif.

Programming

Keith Bowen, senior VP, TBS and TNT sales, Turner Broadcasting Sales Inc., Atlanta, named executive VP, advertising sales and marketing for TV One, Lanham, Md.

Ken Dice, senior VP, consumer marketing, Sony Electronics, Park Ridge, N.J., named executive VP, marketing, Discovery Networks, Silver Spring, Md.

Deborah Thomas, director, NBC media relations, Burbank, Calif., promoted to VP, media relations, entertainment publicity.

Diane Tryneski, senior VP, television operations, ABC Network, New York, joins Discovery Communications Inc., as senior VP, Discovery production group, Silver Spring, Md.

Roland Poindexter, VP, programming and entertainment, BET, Burbank, Calif., named senior VP, action-adventure properties, Warner Bros. Animation, Sherman Oaks, Calif.

T. Scott Fain, senior VP, counsel, ABC, New York, promoted to senior VP/deputy general counsel, Media Networks, ABC, New York.

At The National Geographic Channel, Washington: Brad Dancer, director, research, promoted to VP, research; and Jason Eustace, director of finance, promoted to controller.

At Fox News Channel: Kim Hume, bureau chief, Washington, adds VP; Jennifer Cugini, director, human resources, New York, promoted to VP.

Jean Hester, freelancer, production, Touchstone Television, Los Angeles, promoted to director, production operations.

Journalism

Krista Ruch, supervising sports producer, WGN-TV Chicago, named executive producer, sports, for WBBM-TV Chicago.

Mitch Davis, anchor/reporter, WBTW(TV) Florence, S.C., promoted to executive producer.

Radio

Amy Griesheimer-Mandeau, director, sales, Entercom Communications Corp., Denver, named VP, sales.

Technology

At OmniBus, Denver: Mark Wilson, news production specialist, Associated Press Broadcast Technology, Washington, appointed senior project engineer, OmniBus, Washington; Ramon Agbunag, broadcast engineer, Comcast, Denver, appointed customer support engineer, OmniBus, Denver.

Advertising/Marketing/PR

Michael Arzt, VP, sponsorship sales/director, sales and marketing, Gravity Games LLC, New York, appointed VP, national sales and marketing, Clear Channel Entertainment, New York.