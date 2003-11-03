Fates & Fortunes

What's your fate?

Cable TV

At Insight Communications, Louisville, Ky.: Gregg Graff, senior VP, operations, southern region, appointed senior VP, video services; Doug Giesen, interim chief operating officer and managing director, lesy, Hessen, Germany, named senior VP, operations, Southern region.

Programming

Louise Sams, general counsel, TBS, Atlanta, named president, Turner Broadcasting System International.

John Cooper, assistant general counsel, Turner Sports Inc., Atlanta, named VP/associate general counsel.

Larry Barron, network consultant, America's Top Model, and co-executive producer, Paradise Hotel, Los Angeles, named VP, alternative programs, UPN, Los Angeles.

Bill Stratton, director, business development, Turner Network Sales, Atlanta, promoted to VP.

Nancy McKenna, VP, production, American Movie Classics, named VP, event operations, iN Demand, New York.

Chelsye J. Burrows, director of multicultural communications, Starz Encore Group LLC, Englewood, Colo., promoted to executive director, corporate communications.

Victor Cabral, VP, government and Hispanic relations, Verizon, Washington, named senior counsel, NBC and Telemundo, Washington.

David Murray, Univision Network business development group, Miami, appointed senior VP, business development group, network sales.

At Nickelodeon's Consumer Products Division, New York: Maureen Taxter, retail and new business development, Nickelodeon, New York, named senior VP; Steve Youngwood, VP, media products, Nickelodeon, New York, named senior VP.

Keith Brown, broadcast journalist, PBS, Now With Bill Moyers, New York, named VP, news and documentaries, Spike TV, New York.

Al Schwartz, senior VP, Dick Clark Productions, will retire at the end of the year.

Hector Reyes, human resources director, NY1 News and NY1 Noticias, New York, named director, staffing and human resources, Lifetime Entertainment Services, New York.

David Shall, executive VP, business and legal affairs, new business development, Fox, Twentieth Television, Los Angeles, named executive VP, business and legal affairs, Fremantle Media North America, Santa Monica, Calif.

Aaron Meyerson, VP, business development, Fox TV Studios, Beverly Hills, Calif., named senior VP, non-fiction programming, Fox Television Studios.

Linda Simensky, senior VP, original animation, Cartoon Network, Atlanta, named senior director, children's programming, PBS, Alexandria, Va.

Paul Hewitt, corporate media relations, UPN, Los Angeles, named VP, communications.

Susan Banks, director of on-air promotion, CBS Television Network, named VP, marketing and creative services, TV One, Lanham, Md.

Journalism

Bill Shine, network executive producer, Fox News Channel, New York, promoted to VP, production.

At KPIX-TV, San Francisco: Angie Sheets, writer, promoted to noon producer, Eyewitness News; Jeff Erzin, writer/producer, promoted to sales production manager.

Jeff Lea, reporter, KTUL-TV Tulsa, Okla., joins KMOV(TV) St. Louis.

Marissa Oakes, weekend evening meteorologist, KABB(TV) San Antonio, joins WINK-TV Fort Myers, Fla., as weekday morning meteorologist.

Rebecca Wu, reporter/fill-in anchor, KPTV(TV) Portland, Ore., joins KSDK(TV) St. Louis, as reporter/weekend morning co-anchor.

Rob Piercy, weekday morning co-anchor/reporter, KTNV(TV) Las Vegas, joins KSAZ-TV Phoenix as weekend evening co-anchor /reporter.

Susan Roesgen, co-anchor, National Geographic Today, Washington, joins WGNO(TV) New Orleans as news anchor.

Steve Noviello, consumer reporter, WGHP(TV) High Point, N.C., joins KDFW(TV) Dallas-Fort Worth in the same capacity.

Karen Meyers, weekend anchor, WXXA-TV Albany, N.Y., joins WTTG(TV) Washington as a freelance reporter.

Eryka Washington, reporter, WPHL-TV Philadelphia, joins WESH(TV) Orlando, Fla., in the same capacity.

Chuck Fisher, sports reporter/fill-in anchor, WOI-TV Ames, Iowa, joins KTVK(TV) Phoenix in the same capacity.

Adam Pursch, nightside assignment editor, WLVI-TV Boston, promoted to producer of The Ten O'Clock News.

Radio

David Hall, Premiere Radio Networks, Sherman Oaks, Calif., named VP, AM programming, Infinity Radio, Los Angeles.

Cynthia Fox, early evening on-air host, KLOS(FM) Los Angeles, named midday host.

Technology

Joshua Ewing, broadcast account manager, Sony Electronics, Seattle, appointed to Western regional sales, Fujinon, Seattle.

Bob Danielle, director, CRM/business operations, RealNetworks, Seattle, joins Digeo, Kirkland, Wash., as director of programming, iTV group.

Don London, director of programming, Entercom, Norfolk, Va., named operations manager.

Advertising/Marketing/PR

Chickie Bucco, VP/director, direct marketing sales unit, Katz Television Group Direct Marketing, New York, named president.

Allied Fields

Dan Donahue, The Broder-Webb-Chervin-Silbermann Agency, Los Angeles, promoted to chief operating officer.

Joining the board of directors of the John A. Reisenbach Foundation, New York: Gerry Byrne, former publisher, Variety and Daily Variety, and Louis A. Festa, chief financial officer, FremantleMedia North America, Santa Monica, Calif.

Leslie Parks, corporate legal counsel, Atari Inc., New York, named director, legal and business affairs, Crown Media Holdings Inc., Los Angeles.

Obituary

Rod Roddy, the announcer for long-running CBS game show The Price Is Right, died Oct. 27 in Los Angeles after a long battle with cancer. He was 66.

Roddy was well-known to TV audiences not only as the voice calling, "Come on down! You're the next contestant on The Price Is Right" but also as the narrator of the hit sitcom Soap from 1977 to '81.

From 1979 to 1986, he served as the announcer for several game shows, including CBS's Whew!2, Battlestars and Press Your Luck, and NBC's Hit Man. He was also the announcer on syndication's Love Connection from 1983 to '85, before joining Bob Barker on The Price Is Right in 1986. Later in his career, he translated his fame into roles playing himself on CBS's Martial Law and Fox's That '70s Show.

Roddy was born in Ft. Worth, Texas, and graduated from Texas Christian University.

Private services will be held in Los Angeles in the next few weeks. Contributions can be made to the Rod Roddy Memorial Fund, The Entertainment Industry's Foundation's National Colorectal Cancer Research Alliance, c/o Entertainment Industry Foundation, 11132 Ventura Blvd., Suite 401, Studio City, CA 91604.