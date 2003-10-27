Fates & Fortunes

What's your fate?

Broadcast TV

Keith Betts, engineering supervisor, WPEC(TV) West Palm Beach, Fla., promoted to director of engineering.

Andrea Creech, creative services director, KSTC-TV Minneapolis, promoted to director of marketing, KSTP-TV, St. Paul, Minn.

Cable TV

At Comcast, Atlanta: Jeff Stone, director of sales, Cable Advertising Metro Atlanta, named VP/general manager; Dave Shannon, national sales manager, CAMA, appointed director, national sales, Southern division.

Journalism

Alison Stewart, contributor, MSNBC, New York, named co-anchor, daily 10 a.m.

Adrian Baschuk, general assignment reporter, WPLG-TV Miami, joins CNN Newsource as bureau correspondent, Denver.

Stephanie Sy, military reporter, WTKR (TV), Norfolk, Va., joins ABC NewsOne as correspondent, London.

Susan Barnett, anchor/reporter, KDKA-TV Pittsburgh, joins WFOR-TV Miami, in the same capacity.

Bob Lorenz, CNN, Atlanta, joins YES Network, Stamford, Conn., as studio host.

Geoff Morrell, correspondent, ABC NewsOne, Chicago, joins ABC News as correspondent, Washington.

Programming

Darren T. Campo, VP, programming and planning, Court TV, New York, named senior VP, programming strategy and research.

Christine Godleski, director of operations, ESPN Outdoors, Bristol, Conn., promoted to VP/GM.

Philip Livingstone, head of international production, Celador, London, named executive director, worldwide formats, Sony Pictures Television International, Cannes, France.

At Cartoon Network, sales executives promoted: John O'Hara

to senior VP, sales and marketing; Joe Hogan

to VP/national sales manager.

Heather Parry, MTV, bureau chief, news and development, Los Angeles, promoted to VP, MTV News and Films, Santa Monica, Calif.

John Prizer, consultant, television programming, Corporation for Public Broadcasting, Washington, appointed VP, television program development.

Brian Rolapp, director, business development, NBC, New York, named director, distribution finance and strategy, NFL Network, New York.

At Discovery Networks, Silver Spring, Md.: Dan Salerno, VP, programming, appointed VP, programming and development; Matt Palmer, VP, marketing, TLC, named VP, strategic marketing.

Catherine Sullivan, VP, sales, ABC, New York, named senior VP, ABC News Sales, New York.

Kevin Weist, executive producer, Nickelodeon Daypart Productions, New York, promoted to VP.

Detria Williamson, manager, affiliate marketing, local ad sales, BET, Washington, named director, affiliate marketing, TV One, Lanham, Md.

Technology

Lisa Cleff, VP, sales and marketing, GoodSpot, Santa Monica, Calif., appointed VP, business development and marketing, ATTIK, San Francisco.

Randy Shapiro, director, product marketing, Thomson Enterprise Networks, San Jose, Calif., named VP, marketing, Eagle Broadband, League City, Texas.

Radio

Patrick E. Gillen, director, East Coast operations, Music Information Systems, New York, appointed affiliate relations manager, Zeo Radio Networks, New York.

Smokey Rivers, program director, KYKY(FM)/KEZK-FM, St. Louis, and VP, adult contemporary programming, Infinity AC stations, named VP/program director, WNEW(FM), New York.

Warren Lieberfarb, consultant and chairman, Warren Lieberfarb & Associates, Los Angeles, appointed to board of directors for SIRIUS.

Allied Fields

Leigh Anne Brodsky, senior VP, consumer products, Nickelodeon, New York, promoted to executive VP, consumer products.

Nancy McKenna, VP, production, American Movie Classics, named VP, event operations, iN Demand, New York.

Chris McAndrews, senior VP, leisure travel, partner marketing/general manager, Travelocity, San Francisco, named senior VP, advertising sales and general manager, Nationalgeographic.com, Washington.

Obituary

Max E. Buck, 89, retired executive VP and national sales manager for the NBC Television Network, died Aug. 29. He was also a past president of the International Radio and Television Society.

Buck is survived by sons Donald Buck, retired executive of Video Services Corp., and Bruce Buck; six grandchildren, including Jed M. Buck, of Jones MediaAmerica Inc., and Karen Buck, of CBS Enterprises; and five great-grandchildren.

Legendary broadcaster George "Bud" Armstrong, 76, died Oct 4 in Omaha, Neb. As executive VP of Storz Broadcasting, he had worked with Todd Storz in creating the Top 40 radio format.

Armstrong started out at KOWH(AM) Omaha in 1950 and served as GM at WTIX(AM) New Orleans and at WHB(AM) Kansas City, Mo., where he installed the format and coined the term "Top 40." He was named executive VP of WHB in 1967.

Armstrong was the youngest Radio Board Chairman of the National Association of Broadcasters and served three terms as chairman of the board of the Radio Advertisers Bureau.

He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Katherine; seven children; and six grandchildren.

Lois Cohn Kwasman, 70, part of the founding staff of WFLX-TV West Palm Beach, Fla., died unexpectedly on Sept. 30. Before going to WFLX-TV as director of marketing and promotion in 1982, she had the same position at WUHF-TV Rochester, N.Y.

She left WFLX-TV in 1995 to start Lois Kwasman Creative. She also started the American Women in Radio and Television chapters in both West Palm Beach and Rochester.

In 1996, she received the Star Award from Women in Communications and was honored by American Women in Radio and Television as the Promotion/Marketing and Creative Services Woman of the year.

She is survived by daughters Debby Gendzier and Betsy K. Wahlquist.