Fates & Fortunes

What's your fate?

Send it to: palleyne@reedbusiness; fax: 646-746-7028; mail: 360 Park Ave. South, New York, NY 10010.

Broadcast TV

Paul Smedley, local sales manager, WBRE TV Wilkes-Barre, Pa., named general sales manager, WTVX, West Palm Beach, Fla.

Cable TV

Dinesh ("Dinni") C. Jain, senior VP/CFO, Insight Communications, New York, named executive VP/COO.

Bridget Duff,

director, education and government markets for Cox Business Services, Atlanta, named director, education policy.

Programming

At Fox Broadcasting Co., Los Angeles: Toby Byrne, account executive, Nancy Croston, account executive, and Keith Schreiber, VP, Fox interactive sales, promoted to VP, sales. Michael Bish, account executive, named VP, Midwest sales.

At Touchstone Television, Los Angeles: Alex Weinberger, executive director, comedy series, promoted to VP, comedy series; Nina Howie

and Jodie Platt, directors, comedy series division, promoted to executive directors.

At Scripps Networks, ad sales group, Knoxville, Tenn.: Jon Steinlauf, VP, promoted to senior VP, HGTV, Food Network, DIY, Fine Living; Donna Stephens, VP, Southeast region, Fox Family Worldwide, Atlanta, promoted to senior VP, HGTV, New York.

Barry Fischer, executive VP, marketing and research, TBS, New York, promoted to executive VP of market strategy.

Journalism

Bruce Perlumtter, senior executive producer, CNN, New York, joins MSNBC, senior executive producer, The Abrams Report, New York.

Joe Klein, Time

magazine, joins CNN, New York, as political commentator and regular contributor to Paula Zahn Now

.

Adrian Baschuk, WPLG-TV Miami, joins CNN Newsource, Denver, as bilingual national correspondent.

mike wankum, chief meteorologist, WLVI-TV Boston, renewed his contract for five more years.

Kevin Kraus, night assignment editor, WBBM-TV Chicago, joins ABC News' NewsOne Chicago Bureau as feed producer.

Beatrice Myers, executive producer, Bloomberg Television, New York, named news director, CNBC Business News, Englewood Cliffs, N.J.

Ducis Rodgers, main sports anchor, WSVN(TV) Miami, joins WCBS-TV New York as weekend sports anchor.

Susan Barnett,

anchor/reporter, KDKA-TV Pittsburgh, joins WFOR-TV Miami, as anchor/reporter.Bob Lorenz,

CNN,Atlanta, joins the YES network, Stamford, Conn., as studio host.

Campbell Brown, White House correspondent, Washington, moved to co-anchor, Weekend Today, and correspondent, NBC News, New York.

Anqunette Jamison, anchor/reporter, KVBC-TV Las Vegas, joins WFXT-TV Boston, as weekday morning co-anchor/reporter.

Advertising/Marketing/PR

At The NBC Agency: Art Lopez, senior director, media planning and production on-air, promoted to VP, media planning and production, Los Angeles; Brad Gensurowsky, creative director, promoted to VP, on-air graphic design, Los Angeles; and Bill Hartnett, director, network advertising and promotion, promoted to VP, New York.

Radio

Nate Bell, director of urban programming, Clear Channel, Memphis stations, promoted to regional VP, programming for Memphis and Jackson, Tenn., Tupelo, Miss., and Jonesboro, Ark.