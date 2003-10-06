Fates & Fortunes

What's your fate?

Broadcast TV

John Zeigler, creative services director, KTXL(TV) Sacramento, Calif., joins WPIX(TV) New York, in the same capacity.

Jayne McMahon, account executive, WLYF(FM) Miami, joins WBZL(TV) Miami-Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., in the same capacity.

Cable TV

At Insight Communications, New York: Judy Poole, senior VP, human resources, will retire on Dec. 31; Jim Morgan, partner, Fisher & Phillips, LLC, New Orleans, joins as senior VP, human resources.

Mary Kay Johnson, GM/VP, sales, Comcast Cable, Los Angeles, named GM, Cox Target Media, Los Angeles.

Fred DeAndrea, senior district representative for U.S. Rep. Robert E. Andrews (D-N.J.), joins Comcast Cable, as area manager, government and community affairs, Southern New Jersey cable systems.

Programming

Debora Wilson, president/CEO, The Weather Channel Interactive, Atlanta, named COO, The Weather Channel Networks and The Weather Channel Interactive.

Leslie Glenn-Chesloff, VP/GM, WPHL-TV Philadelphia, joins Lifetime Entertainment Services, New York, as senior VP, planning, scheduling and acquisitions.

Stuart Baxter, VP, international business development, Warner Bros. International Television Distribution, London, named senior VP, European distribution, Sony Pictures Television International, London.

Jesse Ignjatovic, director, music and talent development, MTV, Santa Monica, Calif., promoted to VP.

Karl Kuechenmeister, senior VP, sales and marketing, Cartoon Network, New York, has retired.

Keith Dawkins, supervising producer, VH1, New York, joins Nicktoons, New York, as VP/GM.

Stacey DiLorenzo, executive creative director, marketing, TLC, Silver Spring, Md., named VP, marketing.

At Game Show Network, Santa Monica, Calif.: Jaime Klein, executive director, on-air promotion, promoted to VP; Linnea Hemenez, director, production, Nettwerk America, Los Angeles, joins as director, creative services.

Aimee Mapede, account executive, Continental Television Sales, Chicago, named sales manager.

Mark Fallone, director, New Perspective Productions, Pittsburgh, named VP, production and development.

Dave Holmes, host, DVD on TV, FX Network, named co-host, Saturday Night Solutions, Court TV.

Jeff Ross, former host, Hit Trips, Country Music Channel, named host, Designer Finals, HGTV.

Journalism

Kristin Lang, executive producer, KTTV(TV) Los Angeles, named managing editor, Inside Edition, New York.

Laila Rodriguez, news director, Univision New Mexico, Albuquerque, joins Telemundo, New York, as executive producer.

Dylan Ratigan, former global managing editor, Bloomberg News, New York, joins CNBC, Fort Lee, N.J., as anchor/host, new untitled 6 p.m. program.

Adrian Baschuk, general assignment reporter, WPLG(TV) Miami, joins CNN Newsource as Denver bureau correspondent.

Ducis Rodgers, main sports anchor, WSVN(TV) Miami, joins WCBS-TV New York as weekend sports anchor.