Fates & Fortunes

What's your fate?

Broadcast TV

Ross Kramer, VP, research, Viacom Television Stations Group, New York, appointed research director, WSBK-TV Boston and WLWC(TV) New Bedford, Mass.

Diane Hannes, director, creative services, WPWR-TV Chicago, joins WMAQ-TV Chicago, as VP, creative services.

Joining WHYY-TV board of directors, Philadelphia are: John Salveson, co-founder/partner, Salveson Stetson Group, Philadelphia; Gerard H. Sweeney, president CEO/trustee, Brandywine Realty Trust, Philadelphia; Paul Tufano, senior VP/general counsel, Independence Blue Cross, Philadelphia.

Donna D'Amico, business development manager, WOIO-TV/WUAB-TV Cleveland, named general sales manager, KXRM-TV/KSTU(TV) Colorado Springs, Colo.

Cable TV

Brian Benschoter, GM, Time Warner Cable-Austin, Texas, promoted to VP/GM.

At Comcast Cable: Mary DiGiorgio, local account executive, KTVU(TV) San Francisco, joins as regional account executive, San Franciso; John Silvester, local sales manager, KICU-TV San Jose, Calif., joins the Castro Valley, Calif., office in the same capacity.

Programming

Tricia Garrett Melton, VP, marketing, Lifetime Television, New York, joins TBS Superstation, Atlanta, as senior VP, marketing.

John Cora, senior manager, programming research, ABC Cable Networks Group, Los Angeles, joins CBS Television, Los Angeles, as senior VP, West Coast research.

Chris Sloan, senior VP, reality programming and specials, USA Networks, Los Angeles, named VP, production, TLC, Silver Spring, Md.

Nikki Gonzalez, organizational development and staffing manager, GE Vendor Financial Services, New York, joins MSNBC, Secaucus, N.J., as VP, human resources.

Mark Haubner, senior producer, ESPN.com, Seattle, joins NBA Entertainment, New York, as programming director, interactive services.

David Lehumkuhl, director, marketing, ESPN.com and director, research, ESPN The Magazine, New York, promoted to VP, ad sales strategy and research, for both outlets.

Mai Nguyen, project manager, World Archipelago, London, rejoins Sesame Workshop, New York, as assistant director, international television sales.

Journalism

Polly Powell, interim senior broadcast producer, Today, NBC News, New York, named senior broadcast producer.

Mike Cerre, journalist/documentary producer, San Francisco, named correspondent, ABC News, San Francisco.

Allan Dodds Frank, investigative correspondent, CNN Business News, New York, joins Bloomberg Television, New York, in the same capacity.

Roy Black, founding partner, Black, Srebnick, Kornspan & Stumpf P.A., Miami, joins NBC News, New York, as legal analyst.

At Bay News 9, Tampa Bay, Fla.: Trey Thomas, reporter, WTMJ(AM) Milwaukee, joins as general assignment reporter; Kimberly Smith, assignment editor, WFTS(TV) Tampa/ St. Petersburg, joins in the same capacity; Joey West, assignment manager, WKEF(TV)/WRGT-TV Dayton, Ohio, joins as assignment editor.

At WISN-TV Milwaukee: Joe Gehl, weathercaster, KTVQ(TV) Billings, Mont., joins as weekend morning weathercaster; Brendan Conway, reporter, KMPH(TV) Fresno, Calif., joins in the same capacity.

Radio

David G. Hall, senior VP, programming, Premiere Radio Networks, Los Angeles, named VP, AM programming, Infinity Radio, Los Angeles.

Advertising/Marketing/PR

Stephen McKenna, director, sales and marketing, BBC Technology, London, appointed senior VP, strategic sales and marketing, Ascent Media Group, Santa Monica, Calif.

Mark Cooper, VP, sales and marketing, Sitebridge Corp., New York, joins Intermedia Advertising Group, New York, as director, marketing.

Technology

Rob L. Brinkman, executive VP, operations, Micro Warehouse, Norwalk, Conn., joins Princeton Digital, Fountain Valley, Calif., as executive VP/GM.

Mary Frost, president, NewMedia Technology Inc. and CSI Inc., New York, joins GlobeCast America, New York, as senior VP, sales.

At Quantel: Danny Peters, former marketing manager, editing products, Newbury, England, rejoins the company as director, post applications, North America, New York; David Plante, channel manager, Avid Technology, Chicago, joins as regional sales manager, North Central region, Chicago.

Satellite

D. Scott Karnedy, senior VP/director, national sales, Infinity Broadcasting, New York, named senior VP, sales and marketing solutions, XM Satellite Radio, New York.