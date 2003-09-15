Fates & Fortunes

Broadcast TV

Mark Walker, director, sales and marketing, KWHD(TV)/KWHS-TV Denver/Colorado Springs, Colo., named station manager.

Cable TV

Kim Messina, assistant VP, communications, Insight Communications, New York, promoted to VP.

Programming

Joe Townley, senior VP, programming and production, Clear Channel Entertainment Television, Houston, named president.

At VH1, New York: Michael Hirschorn, senior VP, news and production, promoted to executive VP, production and programming; Shelly Tatro, VP, series and special, promoted to senior VP, production and programming; Jim Ackerman, supervising producer, The Caroline Rhea Show, New York, joins as VP, development production and programming; Jeff Olde, independent producer, Los Angeles, joins as executive consultant, Los Angeles; Matt Hanna, director, music news, named director, development.

At NBC Entertainment, Burbank, Calif.: Erin Underhill, director, current series, promoted to VP; Jayson Dinsmore, manager, alternative programs, named director.

At UPN, Los Angeles: Deborah Hamberlin, Hamberlin Consulting, Santa Monica, Calif., joins as VP, affiliate marketing; Mark Bass-Smith, marketing manager, on-air planning and scheduling for Fox Kids and Fox Broadcasting, Los Angeles, joins as director, on-air promotion and planning.

Jennifer Fletcher, VP, regional entertainment advertising sales and off-channel commerce, Turner Entertainment Networks, Hong Kong, joins Turner Network Sales, Atlanta, as VP, strategic marketing.

Cristina Mancini, director, marketing, publicity and promotion, Twentieth Century Fox Television Distribution, Los Angeles, named executive director.

Joe Duke, director, marketing, CBS Newspath, New York, named director, recruitment, CBS News, New York.

Jamia Bigalow, director, affiliate marketing, ABC Cable Network Group, Burbank, Calif., joins NFL Network, Los Angeles, in the same capacity.

William Blair, VP, sports marketing and business development, Blue Sky, Atlanta, joins CSS, Atlanta, as director, marketing.

Mike Connelly, executive producer, Fox Sport Net North, Minneapolis, joins Fox Sports Net West, Los Angeles, in the same capacity.

Journalism

Sam Feist, senior executive producer, Crossfire, CNN, Atlanta, named senior executive producer, political programming, CNN/U.S.

Cesar Aldama, managing editor, WFOR-TV Miami, joins KYW-TV Philadelphia as assistant news director.

Paul Magers, anchor, KARE(TV) Minneapolis, joins KCBS-TV Los Angeles as primary anchor.

Beverly Kidd, weekend morning anchor/host, KTVK(TV) Phoenix, promoted to 10 p.m. weeknight anchor/early evening co-anchor.

At WMAQ-TV Chicago: Nesita Kwan, co-anchor, 4:30 p.m. newscast, adds medical reporter to her duties; Zoraida Sambolin, fill-in morning anchor, is named anchor 11 a.m. newscast; Ellee Pai Hong, anchor, weekday morning newscasts, WFSB(TV) Hartford, Conn., joins as morning news anchor.

Shae Crisson, weekend anchor, WTVD(TV) Raleigh/Durham, N.C., promoted to weekend evening anchor.

Jason Wheeler, reporter, WFOR-TV Miami, promoted to weekend morning anchor.

John Craven, reporter, KCEN-TV Temple, Texas, promoted to weekend anchor.

T.J. Holmes, weekend anchor/reporter, KTHV(TV) Little Rock, Ark., joins KNTV(TV) San Francisco as anchor/reporter.

Scott Light, weekend anchor, WTVD(TV) Raleigh/Durham, N.C., joins KPNX(TV) Phoenix in the same capacity.

Naamua Delaney, entertainment/lifestyles reporter at WFXT(TV) Boston, joins WNYW(TV) New York in the same capacity.

Eric Dodd, freelance reporter, WMAR-TV Baltimore, joins WGCL-TV Atlanta, as general assignment reporter.

Yetta Gibson, general assignment reporter, KLAS-TV Las Vegas, joins KSAZ-TV Phoenix, in the same capacity.

Ducis Rodgers, sports anchor, WSVN(TV) Miami, joins WCBS-TV New York in the same capacity.

Dina Falco, weekend sports anchor, WKMG-TV Orlando, Fla., joins WFSB(TV) Hartford, Conn., as sports director/weeknight sports anchor.

Emmett Russell, weekend meteorologist/reporter, KSWB-TV San Diego, promoted to main weeknight meteorologist.

Anna Allen, morning weather anchor, KDFW(TV) Dallas, joins WTSP(TV) Tampa, Fla., morning and noon meteorologist.

Advertising/Marketing/PR

At Initiative, New York: Michael Di Clemente, VP/associate media director, RJ Palmer, New York, and Andrea McAteer, managing partner/account director, Mediaedge:cia, New York, both join as executive VP/group account directors.

Jeff Dashev, president, Interep West, Los Angeles, appointed president, Interep Sales Division. Nakeeta Wills, senior research analyst, Continental Television Sales, New York, promoted to research manager.

Nick Dalley, president, Intentional Communication Inc., Austin, Texas, joins The Idea Works!, Dallas, as a member.

Lili Weigert, account planner, Butler, Shine & Stern, Sausalito, Calif., joins BBDO West, San Francisco, in the same capacity.

Radio

Erin Hubert, executive VP, Portland Trail Blazers and Oregon Area Corp., named VP/GM, Entercome Portland.

Clay Hunnicutt, programming director, Clear Channel's WUSY-FM Chattanooga, Tenn., promoted to regional VP, programming, Nashville/Chattanooga trading area.

Technology

Dr. Joe Matarese, lead architect, nCube Corp., Portland, Ore., appointed CTO.

Joel January, senior producer, ABC News and Advertising, New York, joins Push Creative, New York, as executive producer/creative director.

Dr. Brion Feinberg, VP, product management, Viola Networks, Somerset, N.J., named senior director, product management and marketing, Lemur Networks, Eatontown, N.J.

Harry R. Friedman, senior marketing manager, Sony Electronics, broadcast and production systems division, Dallas, joins Dalet Digital Media Systems, New York, as the Western region sales manager, Dallas.

Internet

Todd Herman, founder/CEO, theDial, Seattle, joins MSNBC.com, Seattle, as streaming evangelist.

Allied Fields

Scott R. Singer, managing director, investment banking department, Bear Sterns, New York, appointed managing director/head, media and entertainment, Deloitte & Touche Corporate Finance LLC, New York.

