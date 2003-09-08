Fates & Fortunes

What's your fate?

Broadcast TV

At McDonald Broadcasting Co., Saginaw, Mich.: Duane Alverson, general sales manager, promoted to president; Cindy Tuck, comptroller, promoted to VP.

At KPIX-TV/KBHK-TV San Francisco: John Feeley, president, San Francisco Sports LLC, San Francisco, joins as director, sports marketing sales and special projects; Charles Norton, national TV account executive, Cox/Telerep, Chicago, joins as account executive.

Cable TV

At Comcast Cable: Steve Silva, chief technology officer, Charter Communications, St. Louis, joins as executive VP, new business development, based in Philadelphia; James Bruno, area operations manager, Cablevision System Corp., Piscataway, N.J., joins as director, operations, Mercer County and Lambertville systems, based in Trenton, N.J.; Peter J. Lyden III, regional director, government relations, Northern and Central N.J., promoted to senior director, franchise and government affairs.

Michael Krafcisin, senior systems administrator, billing operation, RCN, Chicago, joins Susquehanna Communications, York, Pa., as manager, customer information.

Mike Page, independent consultant, Washington, joins Insight Communications, Louisville, Ky., as senior VP, data and telephone services.

Programming

Todd Saypoff, senior VP, finance, MTV Networks, New York, joins Universal Television Networks, Los Angeles, as senior VP/CFO.

William Thomas, senior VP/CFO, Liberty Media, Tulsa, Okla., joins Gemstar-TV Guide International, Tulsa, as senior VP, systems and technology, TV Guide Interactive.

Tom Barreca, senior VP, AMC Digital Ventures, AMC Networks, New York, joins World Wrestling Entertainment, Stamford, Conn., as senior VP, WWE Enterprises.

Chris Fuller, VP, East Coast sales, Fox Cable Sports, New York, joins NFL Network, New York, as senior VP, marketing and sales.

Patrice Andrews, head, programming and production, MetroTV, New York, joins A&E Network, New York, as director, documentary programming.

Dana Shelburne, director, development, Silver Pictures, Los Angeles, joins Twentieth Century Fox Television, Los Angeles, as director, current programming.

At The Weather Channel, Atlanta: Shari Pace, senior manager, ad sales marketing, promoted to director; Allison Artnak, senior manager, creative design group, promoted to creative design director; Jim Anderson, manager, affiliate marketing, promoted to senior manager, ad sales marketing.

At National Geographic Channel International, Washington: Mark Green, VP, program sales and co-finance, promoted to senior VP, programming; Germaine Deagan-Sweet, VP, co-production and sales, Tremendous Entertainment, Minneapolis, joins as director, program syndication.

Jocelyn Brandeis, director, corporate communications, iNextv.com, New York, joins Hallmark Channel, New York, in the same capacity.

Christian McLaughlin, producer, The Caroline Rhea Show, New York, named supervising producer, Super Secret TV Formulas, VH1, New York.

Todd Kemmer, producer, Maury, Los Angeles, joins Classmates, Twentieth Television, Los Angeles, in the same capacity.

Journalism

At ABC News' NewsOne: Keith Garvin, reporter, WTVD(TV) Raleigh/ Durham, N.C., joins as correspondent, Washington; Eric Horng, correspondent, CNN Newsource, Los Angeles, joins as correspondent, Chicago.

At MSNBC, Secaucus, N.J.: Amy Robach, weekday early morning and noon co-anchor, WTTG(TV) Washington, joins as weekday anchor; Laurie Jennings, reporter, WSVN(TV) Miami, as anchor/correspondent; Contessa Brewer, anchor/reporter, WTMJ-TV Milwaukee, joins as anchor/correspondent.

At WBAL-TV Baltimore: Michelle Butt, news director, WXII-TV Winston-Salem/Greensboro, N.C., joins in the same capacity; Wanda Draper, director, public affairs, adds director, programming, to her duties; Capt. Roy Taylor, helicopter pilot, WJZ-TV Baltimore, joins as helicopter pilot/reporter.

Mike Cerre, correspondent, Middle East, ABC News, joins San Francisco bureau in the same capacity.

David Ushery, senior correspondent, WABC-TV New York, joins WNBC(TV) New York, as weekend anchor, Today in New York.

AT KGO-TV San Francisco: Debra Prietkis, topical news producer, KGW(TV) Portland, Ore., joins as topical promotion producer; Bob Goldberger, news director, KNTV(TV) San Jose, Calif., joins as executive producer, 11 p.m. newscast.

Ellen Chang, weekend anchor/ general assignment reporter, KRNV(TV) Reno, Nev., joins KMOV(TV) St. Louis, as reporter, evening newscast.

Denise Nakano, reporter/fill-in anchor, KCPQ(TV) Seattle, joins WCAU-TV Philadelphia as weekend morning co-anchor/reporter.

Mitch Truswell, anchor/ reporter, KPNX(TV) Phoenix, joins KVBC(TV) Las Vegas as weekday morning and noon co-anchor.

Carolina Buia, correspondent, Al Rojo Vivo, Telemundo, New York, joins Celebrity Justice, New York, in the same capacity.

Leon Collins, reporter, WTNH-TV New Haven, Conn., joins WFSB(TV) Hartford, Conn., in the same capacity.

Paul Horton, meteorologist, KXLY-TV Spokane, Wash., joins WXIX-TV Cincinnati as weekday morning meteorologist.

Hillary Andrews, freelance meteorologist, WFOR-TV Miami, joins The Weather Channel, Atlanta, as meteorologist.

Associations/Law Firms

Eileen Sload, convention coordinator, national conference, The Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers, Exton, Pa., promoted to manager.

Christy Carpenter, former VP/group director, Hill & Knowlton, New York, named VP/executive director, Museum of Television & Radio, New York and Los Angeles.

Obituary

William P. Bee, retired president and partner of Independent Television Sales, died of natural causes at the Hospice Residence of Martin County, Fla., on Aug. 30. He was 78.

Bee started his career in 1958 at Petry Television, where he rose to senior VP of sales over 17 years with the company. He then moved on to posts with Meeker/Seltelas, Avery Knodel and NSI and, in 1983, served as an account executive for Television Program Enterprises. A year later, he established ITS.

He is survived by his wife, Jane; four sons; and 10 grandchildren.