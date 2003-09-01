Fates & Fortunes

What's your fate?

Broadcast TV

Peter S. Walker, senior VP, Tribune Television, Chicago, named to the advisory board of The Associated Press, Washington.

At WETA-TV Washington: Katherine Benson, VP, national advertising sales, Bravo, New York, joins as VP, Eastern sales; Barbara Johanson, VP, Central sales, MTV Networks, Chicago, joins in the same capacity.

Ginger Zumaeta, VP, advertising and promotion, WMAQ-TV and WSNS(TV) Chicago, joins KNBC-TV Los Angeles, as VP, creative services.

Cable TV

Robert K. Faught, CEO, Universal Wireless, Atlanta, joins Comcast Cable, Philadelphia, as senior VP, retail and commercial online sales.

Sean Hogue, director, operations, Northeast district, Anderson, Ind., promoted to district VP.

Chuck Gordon, general sales manager, WXIX-TV Cincinnati, joins Time Warner Cable Ad Sales, Kansas City, Mo., in the same capacity.

Programming

Michael Sakin, senior VP, advertising sales, Game Show Network, Santa Monica, Calif., promoted to senior VP, sales and distribution.

Dawn Abel, senior VP, research, Carsey-Werner-Mandabach, Los Angeles, rejoins Paramount Domestic Television, Los Angeles, in the same capacity.

At MTV Networks: Harriett Brand, VP, talent and music, MTVN Europe, London, promoted to senior VP; Bill Flanagan, senior VP/editorial director, MTVN Music Group, New York, adds MTVN International to his roster; Cristian Jofre, VP/marketing and creative director, MTVN Latin America, Miami, promoted to senior VP/creative director, MTVNI, London.

Danila Koverman, executive producer, La Cenicienta, Galan Entertainment, Los Angeles, joins Gemstar-TV Guide International, as senior VP, programming and production, TV Guide Television Group, Los Angeles.

Todd Miller, managing director, AXN Asia, Singapore, named senior VP, international networks, Asia, Sony Pictures Television International, Singapore.

Brian Decker, VP, affiliate sales, Western region, Superstation WGN, Chicago, joins NFL Network, New York, as VP, West Coast.

Radio

Julie Talbott, senior VP, integrated marketing solutions, Premiere Radio Networks, Los Angeles, promoted to executive VP, affiliate marketing.

Randall Bloomquist, AM operations director, Clear Channel, Richmond, Va., joins WMAL(AM) Washington, as operations director.

Journalism

Paul Mueller, reporter, WLNE(TV) Providence, R.I., joins WLVI-TV Boston, weekend anchor/reporter 10 p.m. newscast.

Satellite

Ron Rodrigues, editor-in-chief, Radio & Records, Los Angeles, joins Sirius, New York, as senior director, PR.

Technology

Mike McGrail, president/chairman, DST Innovis, San Francisco, joins ICTV, Los Gatos, Calif., as president/CEO.

Mark Neary, director, East Coast sales and support, Pinnacle Broadcast Products, New York, joins OmniBus Systems, Stamford, Conn., as Northeast region sales manager.

Correction

Kim Dozier, chief correspondent, Middle East bureau, WCBS-TV New York, joins CBS News, as correspondent, Tel Aviv, Israel.