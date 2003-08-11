Fates & Fortunes

What's your fate?

Broadcast TV

Amy Nizich-Goldstein, executive VP/director, local broadcast negotiation, Initiative Media, Los Angeles, joins KCBS-TV and KCAL(TV) Los Angeles, as director, sales, new business.

Steven J. Schupak, VP, strategic marketing and business development, Henninger Media Services Inc., Washington, joins Maryland Public Television, Owing Mills, Md., as VP, content enterprises.

Alexander von Lichtenberg, general sales manager, WUTH-TV Hartford, Conn., promoted to GM, WUNI(TV)/WUTF(TV) Boston, and WUVN-TV/WUTH-TV Hartford.

At KETC-TV St. Louis: Amy Shaw, director, education, WSIU-TV Carbondale, Ill., joins, as director, education services; Catherine Huewe, director, call center, named director, individual giving.

Cable TV

Jonathan D. Schwartz, senior VP/deputy general counsel, AOL Time Warner, New York, joins Cablevision Systems Corp., Bethpage, N.Y., as executive VP/general counsel.

Candace Humphrey, director, public policy/public relations, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia, AT&T, joins Comcast Cable, White Marsh, Md., as director, government and public affairs, Baltimore Metro Counties systems.

Programming

John S. Friend, senior VP, business development and strategy, Latin America, TBS, Atlanta, named senior VP, Cartoon Network Enterprises, Atlanta.

Carla Princi, VP, publicity, Lifetime Entertainment, New York, promoted to senior VP.

At Sony Picture Entertainment, Culver City, Calif.: Christina Brown, VP, finance, Sony Pictures Television International, named senior VP/CFO; Drew Shearer, VP, Finance, Sony Pictures Television, named senior VP/CFO.

At TBS Superstation and TNT, Atlanta: Karen Cassell, senior VP, TNT, adds oversight of TBS's public relations to her duties; Misty Skedgell, VP, public relations, TBS, named VP, corporate communications.

Christopher Keenan, VP, creative affairs, Warner Bros. Animation, Sherman Oaks, Calif., promoted to senior VP.

Bronagh Hanley, director, communications, TLC, Silver Spring, Md., promoted to VP.

Journalism

Tammy Haddad, consultant, People magazine, New York, joins MSNBC, Secaucus, N.J., as executive in charge, Buchanan and Press.

Chris Guarino, senior producer, Flashpoints USA with Bryant Gumbel and Gwen Ifill, WETA-TV Washington, adds Washington Week

to his duties. George Matz, news operations manager, WISN-TV Milwaukee, named assistant news director.

Kelly Wallace, Middle East correspondent, CNN, named national correspondent, New York.

Mike Walter, senior correspondent, USA Today Live, Arlington, Va., joins WUSA(TV) Washington, as morning anchor/reporter.

Jodi Brooks, investigative reporter, WEWS-TV Cleveland, joins KCNC-TV Denver, as night reporter.

Radio

Bob Dane, senior director, affiliate relations, Westwood One Entertainment/CBS Radio Networks, Arlington, Va., named programming director, WMET(AM) Washington.

Lucille Fortunato, managing director, promotions group and partnership marketing, Infinity Broadcasting, Los Angeles, joins ABC Radio Group, Los Angeles, as regional marketing manager.

Associations/Law Firms

Linda Kahn, senior VP, programming and distribution, Scholastic Entertainment Inc., New York, named president, New York Women in Film & Television.

At Broadcasting Cable Financial Management Association, Chicago: Joe Barlek, senior VP/controller, Susquehanna Radio Corp, named chairman; Leslie Hartmann, VP, finance/controller, Radio One, named secretary; Ed Deichman, senior VP/controller, Media General Broadcast Group, named treasurer.

Ira Sussman, research consultant Cabletelevision Advertising Bureau, New York, joins the organization as VP, research.

Allied fields

Thomas F. Burchill and Peter W. Frame, founding members, Galileo Management LLC, New York, both named managing directors.