Fates and Fortunes

Cable

Arthur Minson, VP, business operations, Rainbow Media Holdings, Jericho, N.Y., promoted to senior VP, finance.

Mike Morrison, group manager, media distribution, Bloomberg Television, New York, appointed president, FactBased Communications Television, Rome, Italy.

Jill Campbell, VP, Cox Communications, Las Vegas, promoted to VP, operations, Atlanta.

John Kelly, senior VP, sales and marketing, Sharp Electronics Corp., Mahwah, N.J., appointed VP, home innovations and entertainment, QVC Inc., West Chester, Pa.

Eileen O'Neill, director, programming, Discovery Health Channel, Bethesda, Md., promoted to VP, programming.

Keith Hall, associate, Pedley, Zielke, Gordinier & Pence, PLLC, Louisville, Ky., joins Insight Communications, New York, as VP, government and regulatory affairs.

Lavonne Bebler Johnson, marketing consultant, FLG Strategies, Philadelphia, named director, communications, New Jersey Cable Telecommunications Association, Trenton, N.J.

Broadcasting

Dan Renaldo, VP/CEO, NBC International and Ventures, New York, named VP, finance and operations, ABC News, New York

Ritamarie Peruggi, VP, productions, The Jim Henson Co., Hollywood, Calif., promoted to executive VP, worldwide production.

Appointments at College Television Network Media Group's ad sales department: Bob Riordan, VP, sales, XFL, New York, joins as executive VP/Eastern regional advertising sales manager, New York; Maury Moore, VP, Midwest sales, Engage, Chicago, joins as senior VP/Midwest regional advertising sales manager, Chicago; Rosemary Ombres, senior VP/director, national broadcast, Bates-USA, New York, joins as VP, Western regional advertising sales, Los Angeles; Tim Hedstrom, senior account executive, Discovery Communications, Chicago, joins as VP, Midwest advertising sales, Chicago.

David Miller, director, engineering, WAND(TV) Decatur, Ill., appointed director, engineering, WTNH-TV/WCTX-TV New Haven, Conn.

Jon Hitchcock, general sales manager, WTHN-TV New Haven, Conn., promoted to VP/station manager.

Appointments at WITF-TV Harrisburg, Pa: Angel Hernandez, station manager, WLRN-FM Miami, named VP, production; Barry Stoner, president, Stoner Productions, Seattle, appointed senior VP, content development.

Claudia Montgomery, director, sales, KEYE-TV Austin, Texas, appointed

manager, general sales, KMSB-TV/KTTU-TV Tucson, Ariz.

Ken Bauder, manager, general sales, WYFF(TV) Greenville, S.C., named president and general manager, KHBS(TV) Fort Smith, Ark., and KHOG-TV Fayetteville, Ark.

Rick Stanley, manager, general sales, KTXA(TV) Dallas, named director, sales WBBM-TV Chicago.

Radio

John Scelfo, VP/chief financial officer, Dell Computer Corp. Asia Pacific, Tokyo, joins Sirius Satellite Radio, New York, as chief financial officer.

Programming

Gary Holland, VP, advertising and promotions, Paramount Television Group, Hollywood, Calif., has joined TBS Superstation as VP, on-air projects.

Kirstine Layfield, general manager/VP, programming, Trio Television, Toronto, appointed senior VP, programming, The Hallmark Channel, Denver.

Liz Skoler, VP, business affairs, MTV, New York, promoted to VP, co-productions.

John Litvack, senior VP, current programming, The WB, Burbank, Calif., promoted to executive VP, current programming.

Appointments at The Weather Channel, Atlanta: Sarah Davis, senior manager, Kurt Salmon Associates, joins as VP, strategy and development. Harold Lewis, vice president, product development, eLaunchPad, Atlanta, appointed director, corporate development; Mardell N. Artis, corporate strategy consultant, PricewaterhouseCoopers, New York, joins as director, corporate development; Felicia McDade, senior financial manager, strategic planning, Turner Entertainment, Atlanta, named director, business development.

Journalism

Jordana Green, morning anchor at WXIN(TV) Indianapolis, appointed main anchor, WFTC(TV) Minneapolis.

Advertising/Marketing/PR

Serena Tereca, coordinator, media relations, Survivors of the Shoah Visual History Foundation, Los Angeles, named director, public relations, Vendely Communications, Los Angeles.

Stephen Kessler, chief financial officer, Versaware Inc., New York, appointed chief financial officer, Everad Inc., New York.

Scott Kerr, VP, marketing, Real Media, New York, appointed VP, director of media services, Stein Rogan & Partners, New York.

De Angela Napier, consultant, sales, Sony Music, New York, appointed director, marketing and sales, Eagle Vision Inc., New York.

Technology

Milt Laughlin, senior director, information technology, Broadcast Music Inc., Nashville, Tenn., promoted to VP, operations and information technology.

Daniel Barnathan, senior VP, ABC-TV New York, named executive VP, portal sales, Medscape, New York.

Mark Jancola, director, product development, Cisco Systems, Seattle, named VP, engineering, Midstream Technologies, Belleview, Wash.

Stan Honey, chief technology officer, Sportvision Inc., New York, appointed president of the company.

Allied Fields

Appointments at Devlin Video International, New York: Cari Davis, executive director, operations, promoted to executive VP; Mick O'Connor, production manager, Audio Plus Video International, Northvale, N.J., as VP, sales.